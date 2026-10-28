Rolling Stone elege as 200 melhores músicas de rock do século XXI; veja lista

A melhor música de rock do século 21 é 'Maps', lançada pelo Yeah Yeah Yeahs em 2003, segundo ranking com 200 faixas publicado pela revista americana Rolling Stone nesta terça-feira, 27.

O top 5 tem ainda 'Seven Nation Army', do The White Stripes, 'Mr. Brightside', do The Killers, 'Good 4 U', de Olivia Rodrigo, e 'The National Anthem', do Radiohead.

'Maps' já havia aparecido em segundo lugar na lista das 250 melhores músicas do século 21, de todos os gêneros, publicada pela revista em outubro de 2025. Naquele ranking, a primeira posição ficou com Missy Elliott.

"O rock and roll continua se movendo rápido demais para ser definido", escreveu a Rolling Stone na apresentação da lista. Segundo a revista, a parte mais difícil foi reduzir a seleção a 200 músicas.

As 200 melhores músicas de rock do século 21, segundo a Rolling Stone

1. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – 'Maps' (2003)

2. The White Stripes – 'Seven Nation Army' (2003)

3. The Killers – 'Mr. Brightside' (2004)

4. Olivia Rodrigo – 'Good 4 U' (2021)

5. Radiohead – 'The National Anthem' (2000)

6. Phoebe Bridgers – 'I Know the End' (2020)

7. The Strokes – 'Last Nite' (2001)

8. Jay-Z – '99 Problems' (2003)

9. Arctic Monkeys – 'I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor' (2005)

10. Wilco – 'Impossible Germany' (2007)

11. Foo Fighters – 'Times Like These' (2002)

12. Paramore – 'That's What You Get' (2007)

13. Lucy Dacus – 'Night Shift' (2018)

14. Rilo Kiley – 'Portions for Foxes' (2004)

15. Franz Ferdinand – 'Take Me Out' (2003)

16. My Chemical Romance – 'Welcome to the Black Parade' (2006)

17. LCD Soundsystem – 'All My Friends' (2007)

18. TV on the Radio – 'Wolf Like Me' (2006)

19. Mitski – 'Your Best American Girl' (2016)

20. Fall Out Boy – 'Sugar, We're Goin Down' (2005)

21. Geese – 'Getting Killed' (2025)

22. U2 – 'Beautiful Day' (2000)

23. David Bowie – 'Blackstar' (2016)

24. Coldplay – 'Yellow' (2000)

25. Jimmy Eat World – 'The Middle' (2001)

26. The Hives – 'Hate to Say I Told You So' (2000)

27. Bruce Springsteen – 'The Rising' (2002)

28. Lana Del Rey – 'Venice Bitch' (2019)

29. Modest Mouse – 'Float On' (2004)

30. Broken Social Scene – '7/4 (Shoreline)' (2005)

31. MJ Lenderman – 'Hangover Game' (2022)

32. Sleater-Kinney – 'Entertain' (2005)

33. Taylor Swift – 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version)' (2021)

34. System of a Down – 'Chop Suey!' (2001)

35. MGMT – 'Time to Pretend' (2007)

36. Queens of the Stone Age – 'No One Knows' (2002)

37. Arcade Fire – 'Rebellion (Lies)' (2004)

38. Bob Dylan – 'Honest With Me' (2001)

39. Phoenix – '1901' (2009)

40. Slayer – 'Disciple' (2001)

41. OutKast – 'B.O.B.' (2000)

42. Vampire Weekend – 'A-Punk' (2008)

43. Courtney Barnett – 'Pedestrian at Best' (2015)

44. The Rapture – 'House of Jealous Lovers' (2003)

45. Alabama Shakes – 'Hold On' (2012)

46. Beyoncé e Jack White – 'Don't Hurt Yourself' (2016)

47. Deftones – 'Change (In the House of Flies)' (2000)

48. The New Pornographers – 'Letter From an Occupant' (2000)

49. Weezer – 'Hash Pipe' (2001)

50. Red Hot Chili Peppers – 'By the Way' (2002)

51. Muse – 'Supermassive Black Hole' (2006)

52. My Morning Jacket – 'Wordless Chorus' (2005)

53. Alvvays – 'Party Police' (2014)

54. PJ Harvey – 'This Is Love' (2000)

55. Waxahatchee – 'Never Been Wrong' (2017)

56. Panic! at the Disco – 'I Write Sins Not Tragedies' (2005)

57. Parquet Courts – 'Stoned and Starving' (2012)

58. Blink-182 – 'The Rock Show' (2001)

59. D'Angelo and the Vanguard – 'The Charade' (2015)

60. Mastodon – 'Blood and Thunder' (2004)

61. Fontaines D.C. – 'Starburster' (2024)

62. Bloc Party – 'Banquet' (2004)

63. Café Tacvba – 'Eres' (2005)

64. Car Seat Headrest – 'Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales' (2016)

65. Fountains of Wayne – 'Mexican Wine' (2003)

66. The Walkmen – 'The Rat' (2004)

67. Converge – 'Concubine' (2001)

68. Wednesday – 'Chosen to Deserve' (2023)

69. The Hold Steady – 'Killer Parties' (2004)

70. St. Vincent – 'Marrow' (2009)

71. Kelly Clarkson – 'Since U Been Gone' (2004)

72. Wheatus – 'Teenage Dirtbag' (2000)

73. Tyler Childers – 'Eatin' Big Time' (2025)

74. Turnstile – 'Blackout' (2021)

75. Haim – 'The Wire' (2013)

76. Kaiser Chiefs – 'I Predict a Riot' (2004)

77. Mannequin Pussy – 'Drunk II' (2019)

78. Jesu – 'Star' (2006)

79. The War on Drugs – 'Red Eyes' (2014)

80. Maná – 'Mariposa Traicionera' (2002)

81. Interpol – 'PDA' (2002)

82. Lady Gaga – 'Yoü and I' (2011)

83. Radiohead – 'There, There' (2005)

84. Wet Leg – 'Chaise Longue' (2022)

85. Evanescence – 'Bring Me to Life' (2003)

86. The Black Keys – 'Lonely Boy' (2011)

87. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – 'Jubilee Street' (2013)

88. Arctic Monkeys – 'R U Mine' (2011)

89. Stephen Malkmus – 'Real Emotional Trash' (2008)

90. Against Me! – 'Transgender Dysphoria Blues' (2014)

91. Tool – 'The Grudge' (2001)

92. Green Day – 'Holiday' (2004)

93. Fiona Apple – 'Horns of a Bull' (2026)

94. Opeth – 'Deliverance' (2002)

95. R.E.M. – 'Imitation of Life' (2000)

96. Doves – 'Black and White Town' (2005)

97. Japanese Breakfast – 'Be Sweet' (2021)

98. Natalia Lafourcade – 'En el 2000' (2002)

99. Drive-By Truckers – 'Marry Me' (2003)

100. The 1975 – 'I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)' (2018)

101. The Roots feat. Cody Chesnutt – 'The Seed (2.0)' (2003)

102. The National – 'Bloodbuzz Ohio' (2010)

103. Linkin Park – 'In the End' (2000)

104. The White Stripes – 'Ball and Biscuit' (2003)

105. Death Cab for Cutie – 'Transatlanticism' (2003)

106. Bartees Strange – 'Boomer' (2020)

107. Boygenius – 'Stay Down' (2018)

108. The Vines – 'Get Free' (2002)

109. Black Sabbath – 'God Is Dead?' (2013)

110. Bob Dylan – 'Key West (Philosopher Pirate)' (2020)

111. The Darkness – 'I Believe in a Thing Called Love' (2003)

112. Brandi Carlile – 'The Story' (2007)

113. Elliott Smith – 'L.A.' (2000)

114. Pearl Jam – 'Got Some' (2009)

115. Gaslight Anthem – 'The '59 Sound' (2008)

116. Willow feat. Travis Barker – 'Transparent Soul' (2021)

117. Nine Inch Nails – 'The Hand That Feeds' (2005)

118. Silversun Pickups – 'Lazy Eye' (2006)

119. Cameron Winter – 'Love Takes Miles' (2024)

120. Benjamin Booker – 'Violent Shiver' (2014)

121. My Chemical Romance – 'I'm Not Okay (I Promise)' (2004)

122. Paul McCartney – 'Fine Line' (2005)

123. Taking Back Sunday – 'You're So Last Summer' (2002)

124. John Mayer – 'Slow Dancing in a Burning Room' (2006)

125. Gojira – 'Flying Whales' (2005)

126. Spoon – 'The Way We Get By' (2002)

127. Audioslave – 'Like a Stone' (2002)

128. Gary Clark Jr. – 'Bright Lights' (2011)

129. Sonic Youth – 'Incinerate' (2006)

130. Harry Styles – 'Kiwi' (2017)

131. Muse – 'Uprising' (2009)

132. Japandroids – 'The Nights of Wine and Roses' (2012)

133. Kings of Leon – 'The Bucket' (2004)

134. Rush – 'Headlong Flight' (2012)

135. The Killers – 'Read My Mind' (2006)

136. The Stratford 4 – 'Telephone' (2003)

137. Big Thief – 'Not' (2019)

138. The Strokes – 'Reptilia' (2003)

139. Neil Young and Crazy Horse – 'Ramada Inn' (2012)

140. Arch Enemy – 'We Will Rise' (2003)

141. Soccer Mommy – 'Circle the Drain' (2020)

142. Low Cut Connie – 'Revolution Rock n Roll' (2017)

143. Snail Mail – 'Heat Wave' (2018)

144. Wolfmother – 'Joker & the Thief' (2005)

145. Songs: Ohia – 'Farewell Transmission' (2003)

146. Lou Reed – 'Big Sky' (2000)

147. The Libertines – 'Don't Look Back Into the Sun' (2003)

148. Yo La Tengo – 'Cherry Chapstick' (2000)

149. Meshuggah – 'Bleed' (2008)

150. Bleachers – 'Jesus Is Dead' (2024)

151. Kurt Vile – 'Pretty Pimpin' (2015)

152. Jet – 'Are You Gonna Be My Girl' (2003)

153. Foo Fighters – 'Best of You' (2005)

154. Boris with Michio Kurihara – 'Rainbow' (2007)

155. Sky Ferreira – 'You're Not the One' (2013)

156. Prince – 'Guitar' (2007)

157. Hop Along – 'The Knock' (2015)

158. Gossip – 'Standing in the Way of Control' (2006)

159. The Shins – 'Caring Is Creepy' (2001)

160. Water From Your Eyes – 'Barley' (2023)

161. Metallica – 'Spit Out the Bone' (2016)

162. Ought – 'Beautiful Blue Sky' (2015)

163. Sturgill Simpson – 'Call to Arms' (2016)

164. Deerhunter – 'Desire Lines' (2010)

165. Louis XIV – 'Finding Out True Love Is Blind' (2005)

166. At the Drive-In – 'Arcarsenal' (2000)

167. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – 'Cumberland Gap' (2017)

168. Electric Six – 'Danger! High Voltage' (2002)

169. The Rolling Stones – 'Whole Wide World' (2023)

170. Sum 41 – 'Fat Lip' (2001)

171. Mdou Moctar – 'Afrique Victime' (2021)

172. The Monkees – 'Me and Magdalena' (2016)

173. Blondshell – 'Salad' (2023)

174. Future Islands – 'Seasons (Waiting on You)' (2014)

175. Red Clay Strays – 'Wondering Why' (2022)

176. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – 'Rattlesnake' (2017)

177. Alejandro Escovedo – 'Castanets' (2001)

178. Sleigh Bells – 'Rill Rill' (2010)

179. Moses Sumney – 'Virile' (2019)

180. Downtown Boys – 'Monstro' (2015)

181. Yungblud – 'Hello Heaven, Hello' (2025)

182. Avril Lavigne – 'My Happy Ending' (2004)

183. Bombino – 'Amidinine' (2013)

184. Mudcrutch – 'Crystal River' (2008)

185. Velvet Revolver – 'Slither' (2004)

186. Tame Impala – 'Elephant' (2012)

187. Slipknot – 'People = Shit' (2001)

188. The Raconteurs – 'Steady, As She Goes' (2006)

189. Baroness – 'Isak' (2007)

190. Alex G – 'After Ur Gone' (2014)

191. Wolf Parade – 'I'll Believe in Anything' (2005)

192. Juanes – 'Es Por Ti' (2002)

193. Momma – 'Speeding 72' (2022)

194. Old 97's – 'Rollerskate Skinny' (2001)

195. The Mountain Goats – 'This Year' (2005)

196. Incubus – 'Circles' (2001)

197. Mogwai – '2 Rights Make 1 Wrong' (2001)

198. Speedy Ortiz – 'The Graduates' (2015)

199. Noah Kahan – 'American Cars' (2026)

200. Yellowcard – 'Ocean Avenue' (2003)

Rock em sentido amplo

A revista adotou um conceito amplo de rock. O rapper Jay-Z aparece em oitavo lugar com '99 Problems', e Taylor Swift ocupa a 33ª posição com 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version)'.

Também entraram 'Don't Hurt Yourself', de Beyoncé com Jack White (46º), 'B.O.B.', do OutKast (41º), 'Since U Been Gone', de Kelly Clarkson (71º), 'Yoü and I', de Lady Gaga (82º), e 'Kiwi', de Harry Styles (130º).

Entre os nomes do rock pesado estão Slayer (40º), Mastodon (60º) e Metallica (161º). O System of a Down, que se apresenta no Maracanã em 15 de janeiro de 2027, ficou em 34º com 'Chop Suey!'.

Domínio dos anos 2000

A primeira década do século concentra 123 das 200 músicas. Outras 51 são dos anos 2010, e 26 foram lançadas a partir de 2020. O ano com mais faixas na lista é 2003, com 19.

As canções mais recentes são de 2026: 'Horns of a Bull', de Fiona Apple (93º), e 'American Cars', de Noah Kahan (199º). Entre as lançadas nesta década, as mais bem colocadas são as de Olivia Rodrigo e de Phoebe Bridgers, sexta colocada com 'I Know the End'.

Veteranos também estão no ranking, como U2 (22º), David Bowie (23º), Bruce Springsteen (27º), Paul McCartney (122º) e The Rolling Stones (169º).

Nove artistas aparecem duas vezes: The White Stripes, The Killers, Radiohead, The Strokes, Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, My Chemical Romance, Bob Dylan e Muse.

A lista inclui artistas latino-americanos como Café Tacvba (63º), Maná (80º), Natalia Lafourcade (98º) e Juanes (192º). Nenhum artista brasileiro foi incluído.

Críticas à seleção

O ranking gerou reação de veículos americanos. O OutKick, da Fox News, criticou a escolha de 'Maps' para o topo e a posição de bandas como Blink-182, cuja música mais bem colocada, 'The Rock Show', ficou em 58º.

O site Whiskey Riff, especializado em música country, apontou a ausência de bandas de rock do Texas e de southern rock surgidas neste século.