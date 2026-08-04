Os 100 melhores álbuns da história, segundo a Apple Music

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Publicado em 4 de agosto de 2026 às 17h00.
Última atualização em 4 de agosto de 2026 às 17h15.
A Apple Music divulgou sua lista dos 100 melhores álbuns da história. No topo da lista está The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, de 1998, à frente de Thriller, de Michael Jackson, e Abbey Road, dos Beatles.
Diferentemente dos rankings tradicionais do setor, que costumam se basear em números de streaming ou vendas, a seleção foi elaborada a partir de uma curadoria editorial, com a participação de artistas como Pharrell Williams, J Balvin, Maren Morris e Charli XCX.
"Criada com a ajuda de artistas e especialistas, a lista é uma carta de amor aos álbuns que moldaram o mundo em que vivemos e ouvimos", escreveu a Apple Music.
Lançado em 1998, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill é o único álbum de estúdio solo da artista e se tornou um marco na história da música ao fundir de forma inovadora neo-soul, R&B, hip-hop e reggae.
Com letras profundas que abordam amor, maternidade, fé e identidade feminina, o projeto impulsionou sucessos globais como "Doo Wop (That Thing)" e "Ex-Factor".
Na época, o trabalho venceu cinco prêmios Grammy, incluindo o de Álbum do Ano, consagrando Lauryn Hill como uma das figuras mais influentes e revolucionárias da cultura pop moderna.
100. Body Talk (2010) — Robyn
99. Hotel California (1976) — Eagles
98. Astroworld (2018) — Travis Scott
97. Rage Against the Machine (1992) — Rage Against the Machine
96. Pure Heroine (2013) — Lorde
95. Confessions (2004) — Usher
94. Untrue (2007) — Burial
93. A Seat at the Table (2016) — Solange
92. Flower Boy (2017) — Tyler, the Creator
91. Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 (1990) — George Michael
90. Back in Black (1980) — AC/DC
89. The Fame Monster (2009) — Lady Gaga
88. I Put a Spell on You (1965) — Nina Simone
87. Blue Lines (1991) — Massive Attack
86. My Life (1994) — Mary J. Blige
85. Golden Hour (2018) — Kacey Musgraves
84. Doggystyle (1993) — Snoop Dogg
83. Horses (1975) — Patti Smith
82. Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2003) — 50 Cent
81. After the Gold Rush (1970) — Neil Young
80. The Marshall Mathers LP (2000) — Eminem
79. Norman Fucking Rockwell! (2019) — Lana Del Rey
78. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (1973) — Elton John
77. Like a Prayer (1989) — Madonna
76. Un Verano Sin Ti (2022) — Bad Bunny
75. Supa Dupa Fly (1997) — Missy Elliott
74. The Downward Spiral (1994) — Nine Inch Nails
73. Aja (1977) — Steely Dan
72. SOS (2022) — SZA
71. Trans-Europe Express (1977) — Kraftwerk
70. Straight Outta Compton (1988) — N.W.A
69. Master of Puppets (1986) — Metallica
68. Is This It (2001) — The Strokes
67. Dummy (1994) — Portishead
66. The Queen Is Dead (1986) — The Smiths
65. 3 Feet High and Rising (1989) — De La Soul
64. Baduizm (1997) — Erykah Badu
63. Are You Experienced (1967) — The Jimi Hendrix Experience
62. All Eyez on Me (1996) — 2Pac
61. Love Deluxe (1992) — Sade
60. The Velvet Underground & Nico (1967) — The Velvet Underground and Nico
59. AM (2013) — Arctic Monkeys
58. (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? (1995) — Oasis
57. Voodoo (2000) — D’Angelo
56. Disintegration (1989) — The Cure
55. Anti (2016) — Rihanna
54. A Love Supreme (1965) — John Coltrane
53. Exile on Main Street (1972) — The Rolling Stones
52. Appetite for Destruction (1987) — Guns N’ Roses
51. Sign o’ the Times (1987) — Prince
50. Hounds of Love (1985) — Kate Bush
49. The Joshua Tree (1987) — U2
48. Paul’s Boutique (1989) — Beastie Boys
47. Take Care (2011) — Drake
46. Exodus (1977) — Bob Marley and the Wailers
45. Homogenic (1997) — Björk
44. Innervisions (1973) — Stevie Wonder
43. Remain in Light (1980) — Talking Heads
42. Control (1986) — Janet Jackson
41. Aquemini (1998) — Outkast
40. I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You (1967) — Aretha Franklin
39. Illmatic (1994) — Nas
38. Tapestry (1971) — Carole King
37. Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) (1993) — Wu-Tang Clan
36. Beyoncé (2013) — Beyoncé
35. London Calling (1979) — The Clash
34. It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back (1989) — Public Enemy
33. Kid A (2000) — Radiohead
32. Ready to Die (1994) — The Notorious B.I.G.
31. Jagged Little Pill (1995) — Alanis Morissette
30. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019) — Billie Eilish
29. The Low End Theory (1991) — A Tribe Called Quest
28. The Dark Side of the Moon (1973) — Pink Floyd
27. Led Zeppelin II (1969) — Led Zeppelin
26. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010) — Kanye West
25. Kind of Blue (1959) — Miles Davis
24. The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars (1972) — David Bowie
23. Discovery (2001) — Daft Punk
22. Born to Run (1975) — Bruce Springsteen
21. Revolver (1966) — The Beatles
20. Pet Sounds (1966) — The Beach Boys
19. The Chronic (1992) — Dr. Dre
18. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) (2023) — Taylor Swift
17. What’s Going On (1971) — Marvin Gaye
16. Blue (1971) — Joni Mitchell
15. 21 (2011) — Adele
14. Highway 61 Revisited (1965) — Bob Dylan
13. The Blueprint (2001) — Jay-Z
12. OK Computer (1997) — Radiohead
11. Rumours (1977) — Fleetwood Mac
10. Lemonade (2016) — Beyoncé
9. Nevermind (1991) — Nirvana
8. Back to Black (2006) — Amy Winehouse
7. Good Kid, M.A.A.D City (2012) — Kendrick Lamar
6. Songs in the Key of Life (1976) — Stevie Wonder
5. Blonde (2016) — Frank Ocean
4. Purple Rain (1984) — Prince and the Revolution
3. Abbey Road (1969) — The Beatles
2. Thriller (1982) — Michael Jackson
1. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998) — Lauryn Hill