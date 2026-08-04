Os 100 melhores álbuns da história, segundo a Apple Music

A Apple Music divulgou sua lista dos 100 melhores álbuns da história. No topo da lista está The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, de 1998, à frente de Thriller, de Michael Jackson, e Abbey Road, dos Beatles.

Diferentemente dos rankings tradicionais do setor, que costumam se basear em números de streaming ou vendas, a seleção foi elaborada a partir de uma curadoria editorial, com a participação de artistas como Pharrell Williams, J Balvin, Maren Morris e Charli XCX.

"Criada com a ajuda de artistas e especialistas, a lista é uma carta de amor aos álbuns que moldaram o mundo em que vivemos e ouvimos", escreveu a Apple Music.

Lançado em 1998, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill é o único álbum de estúdio solo da artista e se tornou um marco na história da música ao fundir de forma inovadora neo-soul, R&B, hip-hop e reggae.

Com letras profundas que abordam amor, maternidade, fé e identidade feminina, o projeto impulsionou sucessos globais como "Doo Wop (That Thing)" e "Ex-Factor".

Na época, o trabalho venceu cinco prêmios Grammy, incluindo o de Álbum do Ano, consagrando Lauryn Hill como uma das figuras mais influentes e revolucionárias da cultura pop moderna.

Veja a lista completa:

100. Body Talk (2010) — Robyn

99. Hotel California (1976) — Eagles

98. Astroworld (2018) — Travis Scott

97. Rage Against the Machine (1992) — Rage Against the Machine

96. Pure Heroine (2013) — Lorde

95. Confessions (2004) — Usher

94. Untrue (2007) — Burial

93. A Seat at the Table (2016) — Solange

92. Flower Boy (2017) — Tyler, the Creator

91. Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 (1990) — George Michael

90. Back in Black (1980) — AC/DC

89. The Fame Monster (2009) — Lady Gaga

88. I Put a Spell on You (1965) — Nina Simone

87. Blue Lines (1991) — Massive Attack

86. My Life (1994) — Mary J. Blige

85. Golden Hour (2018) — Kacey Musgraves

84. Doggystyle (1993) — Snoop Dogg

83. Horses (1975) — Patti Smith

82. Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2003) — 50 Cent

81. After the Gold Rush (1970) — Neil Young

80. The Marshall Mathers LP (2000) — Eminem

79. Norman Fucking Rockwell! (2019) — Lana Del Rey

78. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (1973) — Elton John

77. Like a Prayer (1989) — Madonna

76. Un Verano Sin Ti (2022) — Bad Bunny

75. Supa Dupa Fly (1997) — Missy Elliott

74. The Downward Spiral (1994) — Nine Inch Nails

73. Aja (1977) — Steely Dan

72. SOS (2022) — SZA

71. Trans-Europe Express (1977) — Kraftwerk

70. Straight Outta Compton (1988) — N.W.A

69. Master of Puppets (1986) — Metallica

68. Is This It (2001) — The Strokes

67. Dummy (1994) — Portishead

66. The Queen Is Dead (1986) — The Smiths

65. 3 Feet High and Rising (1989) — De La Soul

64. Baduizm (1997) — Erykah Badu

63. Are You Experienced (1967) — The Jimi Hendrix Experience

62. All Eyez on Me (1996) — 2Pac

61. Love Deluxe (1992) — Sade

60. The Velvet Underground & Nico (1967) — The Velvet Underground and Nico

59. AM (2013) — Arctic Monkeys

58. (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? (1995) — Oasis

57. Voodoo (2000) — D’Angelo

56. Disintegration (1989) — The Cure

55. Anti (2016) — Rihanna

54. A Love Supreme (1965) — John Coltrane

53. Exile on Main Street (1972) — The Rolling Stones

52. Appetite for Destruction (1987) — Guns N’ Roses

51. Sign o’ the Times (1987) — Prince

50. Hounds of Love (1985) — Kate Bush

49. The Joshua Tree (1987) — U2

48. Paul’s Boutique (1989) — Beastie Boys

47. Take Care (2011) — Drake

46. Exodus (1977) — Bob Marley and the Wailers

45. Homogenic (1997) — Björk

44. Innervisions (1973) — Stevie Wonder

43. Remain in Light (1980) — Talking Heads

42. Control (1986) — Janet Jackson

41. Aquemini (1998) — Outkast

40. I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You (1967) — Aretha Franklin

39. Illmatic (1994) — Nas

38. Tapestry (1971) — Carole King

37. Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) (1993) — Wu-Tang Clan

36. Beyoncé (2013) — Beyoncé

35. London Calling (1979) — The Clash

34. It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back (1989) — Public Enemy

33. Kid A (2000) — Radiohead

32. Ready to Die (1994) — The Notorious B.I.G.

31. Jagged Little Pill (1995) — Alanis Morissette

30. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019) — Billie Eilish

29. The Low End Theory (1991) — A Tribe Called Quest

28. The Dark Side of the Moon (1973) — Pink Floyd

27. Led Zeppelin II (1969) — Led Zeppelin

26. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010) — Kanye West

25. Kind of Blue (1959) — Miles Davis

24. The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars (1972) — David Bowie

23. Discovery (2001) — Daft Punk

22. Born to Run (1975) — Bruce Springsteen

21. Revolver (1966) — The Beatles

20. Pet Sounds (1966) — The Beach Boys

19. The Chronic (1992) — Dr. Dre

18. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) (2023) — Taylor Swift

17. What’s Going On (1971) — Marvin Gaye

16. Blue (1971) — Joni Mitchell

15. 21 (2011) — Adele

14. Highway 61 Revisited (1965) — Bob Dylan

13. The Blueprint (2001) — Jay-Z

12. OK Computer (1997) — Radiohead

11. Rumours (1977) — Fleetwood Mac

10. Lemonade (2016) — Beyoncé

9. Nevermind (1991) — Nirvana

8. Back to Black (2006) — Amy Winehouse

7. Good Kid, M.A.A.D City (2012) — Kendrick Lamar

6. Songs in the Key of Life (1976) — Stevie Wonder

5. Blonde (2016) — Frank Ocean

4. Purple Rain (1984) — Prince and the Revolution

3. Abbey Road (1969) — The Beatles

2. Thriller (1982) — Michael Jackson

1. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998) — Lauryn Hill