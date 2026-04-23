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Ranking do Spotify revela os hits mais ouvidos de todos os tempos

Lista, lançada em comemoração aos 20 anos de fundação do straming, reúne as músicas com maior volume de streams da história do serviço

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” lidera ranking de músicas mais ouvidas da plataforma (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images para REFORM Alliance)

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” lidera ranking de músicas mais ouvidas da plataforma (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images para REFORM Alliance)

Estela Marconi
Estela Marconi

Repórter

Publicado em 23 de abril de 2026 às 12h18.

O Spotify divulgou o ranking das músicas mais ouvidas de sua história, com liderança de Blinding Lights, de The Weeknd. A faixa se consolidou como a mais reproduzida da plataforma, refletindo o padrão de consumo contínuo que define a era do streaming.

Lançada em 2019, a música mantém alto volume de execuções anos após o lançamento, impulsionada por playlists e alcance global.

As 20 músicas mais ouvidas da história do Spotify

  1. Blinding Lights — The Weeknd
  2. Shape of You — Ed Sheeran
  3. Sweater Weather — The Neighbourhood
  4. Starboy — The Weeknd, Daft Punk
  5. As It Was — Harry Styles
  6. Someone You Loved — Lewis Capaldi
  7. Sunflower — Post Malone, Swae Lee
  8. One Dance — Drake, Wizkid, Kyla
  9. Perfect — Ed Sheeran
  10. Stay — The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber
  11. Believer — Imagine Dragons
  12. I Wanna Be Yours — Arctic Monkeys
  13. Heat Waves — Glass Animals
  14. Lovely — Billie Eilish, Khalid
  15. Yellow — Coldplay
  16. The Night We Met — Lord Huron
  17. Closer — The Chainsmokers, Halsey
  18. Birds of a Feather — Billie Eilish
  19. Riptide — Vance Joy
  20. Die With a Smile — Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars

Em relação aos álbuns, a lista surpreende ao revelar que Bad Bunny teve o álbum mais ouvido da plataforma, mesmo tendo sido lançado em 2022.

Os 10 álbuns mais ouvidos do Spotify

  1. Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
  2. Starboy — The Weeknd
  3. ÷ (Deluxe) — Ed Sheeran
  4. Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
  5. After Hours — The Weeknd
  6. SOS — SZA
  7. Hollywood's Bleeding — Post Malone
  8. Lover — Taylor Swift
  9. AM — Arctic Monkeys
  10. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
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