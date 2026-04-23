Ranking do Spotify revela os hits mais ouvidos de todos os tempos

O Spotify divulgou o ranking das músicas mais ouvidas de sua história, com liderança de Blinding Lights, de The Weeknd. A faixa se consolidou como a mais reproduzida da plataforma, refletindo o padrão de consumo contínuo que define a era do streaming.
Lançada em 2019, a música mantém alto volume de execuções anos após o lançamento, impulsionada por playlists e alcance global.
As 20 músicas mais ouvidas da história do Spotify
- Blinding Lights — The Weeknd
- Shape of You — Ed Sheeran
- Sweater Weather — The Neighbourhood
- Starboy — The Weeknd, Daft Punk
- As It Was — Harry Styles
- Someone You Loved — Lewis Capaldi
- Sunflower — Post Malone, Swae Lee
- One Dance — Drake, Wizkid, Kyla
- Perfect — Ed Sheeran
- Stay — The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber
- Believer — Imagine Dragons
- I Wanna Be Yours — Arctic Monkeys
- Heat Waves — Glass Animals
- Lovely — Billie Eilish, Khalid
- Yellow — Coldplay
- The Night We Met — Lord Huron
- Closer — The Chainsmokers, Halsey
- Birds of a Feather — Billie Eilish
- Riptide — Vance Joy
- Die With a Smile — Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars
Em relação aos álbuns, a lista surpreende ao revelar que Bad Bunny teve o álbum mais ouvido da plataforma, mesmo tendo sido lançado em 2022.
Os 10 álbuns mais ouvidos do Spotify
- Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
- Starboy — The Weeknd
- ÷ (Deluxe) — Ed Sheeran
- Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
- After Hours — The Weeknd
- SOS — SZA
- Hollywood's Bleeding — Post Malone
- Lover — Taylor Swift
- AM — Arctic Monkeys
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish