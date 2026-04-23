Ranking do Spotify revela os hits mais ouvidos de todos os tempos Lista, lançada em comemoração aos 20 anos de fundação do straming, reúne as músicas com maior volume de streams da história do serviço

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” lidera ranking de músicas mais ouvidas da plataforma (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images para REFORM Alliance)