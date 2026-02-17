Lana Del Rey lança nova música 'White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter'

Lana Del Rey está de volta com música inédita. Nesta terça-feira, 17, a cantora lançou “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter”, faixa que integra seu próximo álbum, intitulado "Stove".

A nova canção aposta em arranjos minimalistas, com poucos instrumentos e destaque para cordas pontuais que conduzem a atmosfera da faixa.

Na segunda-feira, a artista publicou um trecho da música nas redes sociais com a legenda: "Imagino que você saiba o quão péssima eu sou com o forno……………………..".

O título da faixa havia sido antecipado em 10 de fevereiro, quando ela a classificou como sua música favorita do disco.

A produção é assinada por Drew Erickson e Jack Antonoff, com composição feita em parceria com o marido, Jeremy Dufrene, além do cunhado e da irmã, Caroline “Chuck” Grant.

Sobre o lançamento de "Stove", Del Rey indicou que o álbum deve chegar em breve.

O projeto marca o décimo álbum de estúdio da artista e sucede "Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd", lançado em 2023.

Até o momento, não há data oficial confirmada.

Ouça a nova música de Lana Del Rey:

Veja a letra da nova música de Lana Del Rey:

He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter

Likes to keep me cool in the hot breeze summer

Likes to push me on this green John Deere mower

I know you wish you had a man like him, it's such a bummer

When I met him, like an arrow

Like a bird in the heart, like a sparrow

In the dark (Snap), snap, crackle, pop, tch

We're a match, he's just in my bone marrow

Everyone knows I had some trouble

But I'm home for the summer

And I wanted to know if I could use your stove

To cook somethin' up for you 'cause you are

Positively voodoo, everything that you do

Did you know exactly how magical you are?

Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, yelling, "I love you"

Out to my white feather hawk tail deer hunter

Take my hand off the stove, hun

Yelling, "Yoo-hoo, dinner's almost done"

Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, I imagine you do

Know how absolutely wonderful that you are

He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter

Before I met him, wore a bow over three summers

Now it's a ribbon 'round my neck, and it's cherry-colored

I've just been baking, waitin' on a spirit hunter

I got a nicotine patch for the summer

Yeah, I'm a ghost, doesn't mean I feel nothin'

Put it on my ass, no tan lines summer

I love my daddy, of course we're still together

Everyone knows I had some trouble

But it's been three summers

I know it's strange to see me cooking

For my husband

Positively voodoo, everything that you do

Did you know exactly how magical you are?

Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, yelling, "I love you"

Out to my white feather hawk tail deer hunter

Take my hand off the stove, hun

Yelling, "Yoo-hoo, dinner's almost done"

Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, I imagine you do

Know how absolutely bad I'm with an oven

Whoopsie-daisy, do you think it's okay?

Whoopsie-daisy, deposition cocaine

Yikes, like, maybe should've saved for a friend

Stick with baking, Daisy's very chagrined

Whoopsie-daisy, do you think it's okay?

Whoopsie-daisy, deposition cocaine

Yikes, like, maybe should've saved for a friend

Stick with baking, Daisy's very chagrined

(He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter)

Positively voodoo, everything that you do

(He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter)

Did you know exactly how magical you are?

(He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter)

Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, yelling, "I love you"

(I know you wish you had a man like him, it's such a bummer)

Out to my white feather hawk tail deer hunter

(He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter)

Positively voodoo, everything that you do

(He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter)

Did you know exactly how magical you are?

(He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter)

Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, yelling, "I love you"

Out to my white feather hawk tail deer hunter