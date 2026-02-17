Pop

Lana Del Rey lança nova música 'White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter'

Cantora divulga música do álbum 'Stove', ainda sem data de lançamento; disco marca retorno após projeto de 2023

Lana Del Rey: cantora divulgou nova música, 'White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter', nesta terça-feira, 17 (Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images)

Carolina Ingizza
Carolina Ingizza

Repórter

Publicado em 17 de fevereiro de 2026 às 15h12.

Última atualização em 17 de fevereiro de 2026 às 15h22.

Lana Del Rey está de volta com música inédita. Nesta terça-feira, 17, a cantora lançou “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter”, faixa que integra seu próximo álbum, intitulado "Stove".

A nova canção aposta em arranjos minimalistas, com poucos instrumentos e destaque para cordas pontuais que conduzem a atmosfera da faixa.

Na segunda-feira, a artista publicou um trecho da música nas redes sociais com a legenda: "Imagino que você saiba o quão péssima eu sou com o forno……………………..".

O título da faixa havia sido antecipado em 10 de fevereiro, quando ela a classificou como sua música favorita do disco.

A produção é assinada por Drew Erickson e Jack Antonoff, com composição feita em parceria com o marido, Jeremy Dufrene, além do cunhado e da irmã, Caroline “Chuck” Grant.

Sobre o lançamento de "Stove", Del Rey indicou que o álbum deve chegar em breve.

O projeto marca o décimo álbum de estúdio da artista e sucede "Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd", lançado em 2023.

Até o momento, não há data oficial confirmada.

Ouça a nova música de Lana Del Rey:

yt thumbnail

Veja a letra da nova música de Lana Del Rey:

He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter
Likes to keep me cool in the hot breeze summer
Likes to push me on this green John Deere mower
I know you wish you had a man like him, it's such a bummer
When I met him, like an arrow
Like a bird in the heart, like a sparrow
In the dark (Snap), snap, crackle, pop, tch
We're a match, he's just in my bone marrow

Everyone knows I had some trouble
But I'm home for the summer
And I wanted to know if I could use your stove
To cook somethin' up for you 'cause you are

Positively voodoo, everything that you do
Did you know exactly how magical you are?
Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, yelling, "I love you"
Out to my white feather hawk tail deer hunter
Take my hand off the stove, hun
Yelling, "Yoo-hoo, dinner's almost done"
Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, I imagine you do
Know how absolutely wonderful that you are

He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter
Before I met him, wore a bow over three summers
Now it's a ribbon 'round my neck, and it's cherry-colored
I've just been baking, waitin' on a spirit hunter
I got a nicotine patch for the summer
Yeah, I'm a ghost, doesn't mean I feel nothin'
Put it on my ass, no tan lines summer
I love my daddy, of course we're still together

Everyone knows I had some trouble
But it's been three summers
I know it's strange to see me cooking
For my husband

Positively voodoo, everything that you do
Did you know exactly how magical you are?
Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, yelling, "I love you"
Out to my white feather hawk tail deer hunter
Take my hand off the stove, hun
Yelling, "Yoo-hoo, dinner's almost done"
Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, I imagine you do
Know how absolutely bad I'm with an oven

Whoopsie-daisy, do you think it's okay?
Whoopsie-daisy, deposition cocaine
Yikes, like, maybe should've saved for a friend
Stick with baking, Daisy's very chagrined
Whoopsie-daisy, do you think it's okay?
Whoopsie-daisy, deposition cocaine
Yikes, like, maybe should've saved for a friend
Stick with baking, Daisy's very chagrined

(He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter)
Positively voodoo, everything that you do
(He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter)
Did you know exactly how magical you are?
(He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter)
Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, yelling, "I love you"
(I know you wish you had a man like him, it's such a bummer)
Out to my white feather hawk tail deer hunter
(He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter)
Positively voodoo, everything that you do
(He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter)
Did you know exactly how magical you are?
(He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter)
Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, yelling, "I love you"
Out to my white feather hawk tail deer hunter

