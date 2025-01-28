Grammy Awards 2025: confira a lista completa de indicados à premiação

Nesta semana, começam os preparativos para a 67ª edição da premiação Grammy Awards, uma das mais importantes do cenário musical.
Neste ano, Anitta representará o Brasil na categoria de Melhor Álbum Pop Latino. Outros artistas brasileiros indicados são Hamilton de Holanda e Eliane Elias, que concorrem ao prêmio de Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino.
Beyoncé é a artista de maior destaque da 67ª edição do Grammy, concorrendo a 11 prêmios. Com isso, ela se torna a artista mais indicada da história da premiação, somando 99 nomeações ao longo da carreira.
Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX e Post Malone aparecem logo atrás, com oito indicações cada. Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter e Chappell Roan foram reconhecidas em seis categorias.
Veja a lista completa de indicados ao Grammy
Álbum do ano
- New Blue Sun – Andre 3000
- Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
- Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
- Brat – Charlie XCX
- Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
- Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish
- The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
- The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift
Música do ano
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
- Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish
- Die With a Smile – Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars
- Fortnight – Taylor Swift e Post Malone
- Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
- Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
- Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter
- Texas Hold’em – Beyoncé
Gravação do ano
- Now And Then – The Beatles
- TEXAS HOLD ‘EM – Beyoncé
- Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter
- 360 – Charli XCX
- BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish
- Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
- Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
- Fortnight – Taylor Swift and Post Malone
Artista revelação
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Khruangbin
- RAYE
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Melhor álbum pop latino
- Funk Generation – Anitta
- El Viaje – Luis Fonsi
- GARCÍA – Kany García
- Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira
- ORQUÍDEAS – Kali Uchis
Melhor performance pop solo
- Beyoncé – Bodyguard
- Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
- Charli XCX – Apple
- Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
- Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Melhor álbum pop vocal
- Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
- HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
- eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande
- The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
- THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT -Taylor Swift
Melhor performance pop em duo ou grupo
- Gracie Abrams e Taylor – Us
- Beyoncé e Post Malone – Leviis Jeans
- Charlie xcx e Billie Eilish – Guess
- Ariana Grande e Brandy & Monica- The Boy is Mine
- Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Melhor clipe
- Tailor Swif – A$AP Rocky
- Fortnight – Taylor Swift and Post Malone
- 360 – Charli xcx
- Houdini – Eminem
- Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
Melhor gravação pop dance
- Make You Mine – Madison Beer
- Von Dutch – Charli xcx
- L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED
EDIT] – Billie Eilish
- yes, and? – Ariana Grande
- Got Me Started – Troye Sivan
Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica
- Make You Mine – Madison Beer
- Von Dutch – Charli XCX
- L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit] – Billie Eilish
- Yes, And? – Ariana Grande
- Got Me Started – Troye Sivan
Melhor álbum de R&B
- 11:11 (Deluxe) – Chris Brown
- Vantablack – Lalah Hathaway
- Revenge – Muni Long
- Algorithm – Lucky Daye
- Coming Home – Usher
Melhor performance de R&B
- Guidance – Jhené Aiko
- Residuals – Chris Brown
- Here We Go (Uh Oh) – Coco Jones
- Made For Me (Live On BET) – Muni Long
- Saturn – SZA
Melhor música de R&B
- After Hours – Kehlani
- Burning – Tems
- Here We Go (Uh Oh) – Coco Jones
- Ruined Me – Muni Long
- Saturn – SZA
Melhor performance de rap melódico
- KEHLANI – Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani
- SPAGHETTII – Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey
- We Still Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd
- Big Mama – Latto
- 3:AM – Rapsody and Erykah Badu
Melhor música de rap
- Asteroids – Rapsody and Hit-Boy
- Carnival – ¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign), Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti
- Like That – Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar
- Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
- Yeah Glo! – GloRilla
Melhor álbum de rap
- Might Delete Later – J. Cole
- The Auditorium, Vol. 1 – Common & Pete Rock
- Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii
- The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) – Eminem
- We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin
Melhor álbum de rock
- Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes
- Romance – Fontaines D.C.
- Saviors – Green Day
- TANGK – IDLES
- Dark Matter – Pearl Jam
- Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones
- No Name – Jack White
Melhor álbum de música alternativa
- Neon Pill — Cage the Elephant
- Song of the Lake — Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
- Starburster — Fontaines D.C.
- Bye Bye — Kim Gordon
- Flea — St. Vincent
Melhor performance de música africana
- Tomorrow – Yemi Alade
- MMS – Asake & Wizkid
- Sensational – Chris Brown, Davido & Lojay
- Higher – Burna Boy
- Love Me JeJe – Tems
Melhor álbum country
- COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
- F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
- Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
- Higher – Chris Stapleton
- Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
Melhor performance solo de country
- 16 CARRIAGES – Beyoncé
- I Am Not Okay – Jelly Roll
- The Architect – Kacey Musgraves
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
- It Takes A Woman – Chris Stapleton
Melhor álbum de reggae
- Take It Easy – Collie Buddz
- Party With Me – Vybz Kartel
- Never Gets Late Here – Shenseea
- Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film
- Evolution – The Wailers
Compositor não-clássico do ano
- Jessi Alexander
- Amy Allen
- Edgar barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Raye
Produtor não-clássico do ano
- Alissia
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Ian Fitchuk
- Mustard
- Daniel Nigro
Melhor música composta para mídia visual
- Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma – Luke Combs
- Better Place – *NSYNC & Justin Timberlake
- Can’t Catch Me Now – Olivia Rodrigo
- It Never Went Away – Jon Batiste
- Love Will Survive – Barbra Streisand
Melhor trilha sonora para mídia visual
- American Fiction
- Challengers
- The Color Purple
- Dune: Part Two
- Shōgun
Melhor álbum de jazz alternativo
- Night Reign — Arooj Aftab
- New Blue Sun — André 3000
- Code Derivation — Robert Glasper
- Foreverland — Keyon Harrold
- No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin — Meshell Ndegeocello
Melhor álbum latino de jazz
- Spain Forever Again – Michel Camilo & Tomatito
- Cubop Lives! – Zaccai Curtis
- COLLAB- Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
- Time and Again – Eliane Elias
- El Trio: Live in Italy – Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernández, John Beasley & José Gola
- Cuba and Beyond – Chucho Valdés & Royal Quartet
- As I Travel – Donald Vega feat. Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero
Melhor álbum americano
- The Other Side — T Bone Burnett
- $10 Cowboy — Charley Crockett
- Trail Of Flowers — Sierra Ferrell
- Polaroid Lovers — Sarah Jarosz
- No One Gets Out Alive — Maggie Rose
- Tigers Blood — Waxahatchee
Quando será a premiação a Grammy?
A cerimônia de premiação do Grammy está marcada para 2 de fevereiro de 2025 e será realizada na Crypto.com Arena, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos.
