Beyoncé se torna a artista mais indicada ao Grammy; veja número de indicações

Ao explorar a música country, Beyoncé revisita a invisibilização de artistas negros no gênero e concorre ao Grammy 2025 com recorde

Beyoncé: cantora é conhecida por hits como "Single Ladies" e "Halo" (Disney/Divulgação)

Raphaela Seixas
Raphaela Seixas

Estagiária de jornalismo

Publicado em 8 de novembro de 2024 às 15h34.

A lista de indicados ao Grammy 2025, divulgada nesta sexta-feira, 8, consagra Beyoncé com 11 nomeações, como a principal concorrente da edição e marcando um novo recorde na premiação. Com as indicações deste ano, a cantora supera o marido Jay-Z e se torna a artista mais indicada de todos os tempos.
