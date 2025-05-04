Lady Gaga no Rio: veja o setlist completo do show em Copacabana

A cantora Lady Gaga se apresentou gratuitamente em Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, neste sábado, 3, em um show que pode ter levado mais de 1,6 milhão de pessoas para a praia carioca.

O show, que teve um investimento de cerca de R$ 92 milhões, apresentou sucessos antigos, como Poker Face, Paparazzi e Born This Way, além dos hits Abracadabra e How Bad Do U Want Me?, do novo álbum da cantora, Mayhem, lançado neste ano.

Confira a lista completa das músicas que Lady Gaga cantou em Copacabana:

Act I: Of Velvet and Vice

1. Bloody Mary (versão mais curta)

2. Abracadabra

3. Judas (versão mais curta)

4. Scheiße (versão mais curta)

5. Garden of Eden

6. Poker Face

7. Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix; ballroom battle)

Act II: And She Fell Into a Gothic Dream

8. Perfect Celebrity (versão mais curta)

9. Disease

10. Paparazzi (versão mais curta)

11. Alejandro (versão mais curta)

12. The Beast (versão mais curta)

Act III: The Beautiful Nightmare That Knows Her Name

13. Killah

14. Zombieboy

15. Die With a Smile (versão mais curta)

16. How Bad Do U Want Me

17. Wake Her Up! (Remix of "Abracadabra")

Act IV: To Wake Her Is to Lose Her

18. Shadow of a Man

19. Born This Way

20. Blade of Grass

21. Shallow

22. Vanish Into You

Finale: Eternal Aria of the Monster Heart

23. Bad Romance