Com Brasil em duas categorias, acontece hoje Globo de Ouro; veja como assistir

A 82ª edição do Globo de Ouro acontece neste domingo, 5, e está mobilizando o público brasileiro com a atriz Fernanda Torres indicada à categoria de Melhor Atriz em Filme de Drama na premiação de 2025 pelo seu papel no filme "Ainda Estou Aqui". A atriz é a segunda brasileira a conseguir o feito na história da premiação. A primeira foi a própria mãe dela, Fernanda Montenegro, por Central do Brasil.

Além disso, o filme brasileiro também concorre na categoria Melhor Filme em Língua Não Inglesa.

A cerimônia começa às 22h e pode ser assistida na TV paga e pelo streaming. Ela será exibida no canal CBS, nos Estados Unidos. No Brasil, a transmissão será realizada pelo canal TNT e pelo streaming Max. São, ao todo, 29 estatuetas.

Veja a lista de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2025

CINEMA

Melhor filme em língua não-inglesa

“All We Imagine as Light”, Índia

“Emilia Pérez”, França

“The Girl With the Needle”, Dinamarca/Polônia

“Ainda Estou Aqui”, Brasil

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”, Irã

“Vermiglio”, Itália

Melhor filme de drama

“The Brutalist” (A24)

“A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Conclave” (Focus Features)

“Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.)

“Nickel Boys”

“September 5”

Melhor ator em filme de drama

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist” (A24)

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight Pictures)

Daniel Craig, “Queer” (A24)

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing” (A24)

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave” (Focus Features)

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Melhor atriz em filme de drama

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Angelina Jolie, “Maria” (Netflix)

Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl” (A24)

Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Kate Winslet, “Lee” Melhor direção (filme) Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Sean Baker, “Anora” (Neon)

Edward Berger, “Conclave” (Focus Features)

Brady Corbet , “The Brutalist” (A24)

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Payal Kapadia, “All We Imagine as Light” Melhor roteiro (filme) “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix), Jacques Audiard

“Anora” (Neon), Sean Baker

“The Brutalist” (A24), Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

“A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures), Jesse Eisenberg

“The Substance” (Mubi), Coralie Fargeat

“Conclave” (Focus Features), Peter Straughan

Melhor filme de comédia ou musical

“Anora” (Neon)

“Challengers” (Amazon MGM)

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

“A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures)

“The Substance”

“Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

Melhor ator em filme de comédia ou musical

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures)

Hugh Grant, “Heretic”

Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night” (Sony Pictures)

Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness” (Searchlight Pictures)

Glen Powell, “Hit Man” (Netflix)

Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man” (A24)

Melhor atriz em filme de comédia ou musical

Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Mikey Madison, “Anora” (Neon)

Demi Moore, “The Substance” (Mubi)

Zendaya, “Challengers” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em filme

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures)

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist” (A24)

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice” (Briarcliff Entertainment)

Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II” (Paramount Pictures)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em filme

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Ariana Grande, “Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Melhor trilha sonora original (filme)

“Conclave” (Focus Features)

“The Brutalist” (A24)

"The Wild Robot"

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

“Challengers”

“Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.)

Melhor canção original (filme)

“The Last Showgirl” (Roadside Attractions), “Beautiful That Way” by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt

“Compress/Regress” from “Challengers”

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix), “El Mal” by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

“Better Man” (Paramount Pictures) — “Forbidden Road” by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek

“Kiss the Sky” from “The Wild Robot”

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix), “Mi Camino” by Clément Ducol and Camille

Melhor animação em longa-metragem

“Flow” (Janus Films/Sideshow)

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail” (IFC Films)

“Moana 2”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” (Netflix)

“The Wild Robot”

Conquista cinematográfica e de bilheteria

Alien: Romulus

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Gladiator 2”

“Inside Out 2”

Twisters

Wicked

The Wild Robot

SÉRIES DE TV E STREAMING

Melhor série de drama

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

“Shōgun” (FX)

“Slow Horses”

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

Melhor ator em série de drama

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”

Melhor atriz em série de drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock” (CBS)

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Keira Knightley, “Black Doves” (Netflix)

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun” (FX)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de TV

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun“

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” (Netflix)

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

Diego Luna, “La Maquina”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” (FX)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de TV

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear” (FX)

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (HBO | Max)

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO | Max)

Melhor série de comédia ou musical

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” ‘(FX)

“The Gentlemen”

“Hacks” (HBO/Max)

“Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Melhor ator em série de comédia ou musical

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (FX)

Melhor atriz em série de comédia ou musical

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” ‘(FX)

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along” (Disney+)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO/Max)

Melhor minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

“Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

“Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” (Netflix)

“The Penguin” (HBO/Max)

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country” (HBO/Max)

Melhor ator em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin” (HBO | Max)

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley” (Netflix)

Melhor atriz em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV