Com Brasil em duas categorias, acontece hoje Globo de Ouro; veja como assistir

Cerimônia de entrega dos prêmios será realizada no dia 5 de janeiro de 2025 e conta com Fernanda Torres

Globo de Ouro: veja a lista completa de indicados (Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images)

Da Redação
Publicado em 5 de janeiro de 2025 às 09h33.

A 82ª edição do Globo de Ouro acontece neste domingo, 5, e está mobilizando o público brasileiro com a atriz Fernanda Torres indicada à categoria de Melhor Atriz em Filme de Drama na premiação de 2025 pelo seu papel no filme "Ainda Estou Aqui". A atriz é a segunda brasileira a conseguir o feito na história da premiação. A primeira foi a própria mãe dela, Fernanda Montenegro, por Central do Brasil.

Além disso, o filme brasileiro também concorre na categoria Melhor Filme em Língua Não Inglesa.

A cerimônia começa às 22h e pode ser assistida na TV paga e pelo streaming. Ela será exibida no canal CBS, nos Estados Unidos. No Brasil, a transmissão será realizada pelo canal TNT e pelo streaming Max. São, ao todo, 29 estatuetas.

Veja a lista de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2025

CINEMA

Melhor filme em língua não-inglesa

  • “All We Imagine as Light”, Índia
  • “Emilia Pérez”, França
  • “The Girl With the Needle”, Dinamarca/Polônia
  • “Ainda Estou Aqui”, Brasil
  • “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”, Irã
  • “Vermiglio”, Itália

Melhor filme de drama

  • “The Brutalist” (A24)
  • “A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • “Conclave” (Focus Features)
  • “Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.)
  • “Nickel Boys”
  • “September 5”

Melhor ator em filme de drama

  • Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist” (A24)
  • Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Daniel Craig, “Queer” (A24)
  • Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing” (A24)
  • Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave” (Focus Features)
  • Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Melhor atriz em filme de drama

  • Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”
  • Angelina Jolie, “Maria” (Netflix)
  • Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl” (A24)
  • Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door” (Sony Pictures Classics)
  • Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here” (Sony Pictures Classics)
  • Kate Winslet, “Lee”

Melhor direção (filme)

  • Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)
  • Sean Baker, “Anora” (Neon)
  • Edward Berger, “Conclave” (Focus Features)
  • Brady Corbet , “The Brutalist” (A24)
  • Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”
  • Payal Kapadia, “All We Imagine as Light”

Melhor roteiro (filme)

  • “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix), Jacques Audiard
  • “Anora” (Neon), Sean Baker
  • “The Brutalist” (A24), Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
  • “A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures), Jesse Eisenberg
  • “The Substance” (Mubi), Coralie Fargeat
  • “Conclave” (Focus Features), Peter Straughan

Melhor filme de comédia ou musical

  • “Anora” (Neon)
  • “Challengers” (Amazon MGM)
  • “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)
  • “A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • “The Substance”
  • “Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

Melhor ator em filme de comédia ou musical

  • Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Hugh Grant, “Heretic”
  • Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night” (Sony Pictures)
  • Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Glen Powell, “Hit Man” (Netflix)
  • Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man” (A24)

Melhor atriz em filme de comédia ou musical

  • Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”
  • Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked” (Universal Pictures)
  • Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)
  • Mikey Madison, “Anora” (Neon)
  • Demi Moore, “The Substance” (Mubi)
  • Zendaya, “Challengers” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em filme

  • Yura Borisov, “Anora”
  • Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”
  • Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist” (A24)
  • Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice” (Briarcliff Entertainment)
  • Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II” (Paramount Pictures)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em filme

  • Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)
  • Ariana Grande, “Wicked” (Universal Pictures)
  • Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”
  • Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”
  • Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”
  • Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Melhor trilha sonora original (filme)

  • “Conclave” (Focus Features)
  • “The Brutalist” (A24)
  • "The Wild Robot"
  • “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)
  • “Challengers”
  • “Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.)

Melhor canção original (filme)

  • “The Last Showgirl” (Roadside Attractions), “Beautiful That Way” by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt
  • “Compress/Regress” from “Challengers”
  • “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix), “El Mal” by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
  • “Better Man” (Paramount Pictures) — “Forbidden Road” by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek
  • “Kiss the Sky” from “The Wild Robot”
  • “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix), “Mi Camino” by Clément Ducol and Camille

Melhor animação em longa-metragem

  • “Flow” (Janus Films/Sideshow)
  • “Inside Out 2”
  • “Memoir of a Snail” (IFC Films)
  • “Moana 2”
  • “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” (Netflix)
  • “The Wild Robot”

Conquista cinematográfica e de bilheteria

  • Alien: Romulus
  • “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”
  • “Deadpool & Wolverine”
  • “Gladiator 2”
  • “Inside Out 2”
  • Twisters
  • Wicked
  • The Wild Robot

SÉRIES DE TV E STREAMING

Melhor série de drama

  • “The Day of the Jackal”
  • “The Diplomat” (Netflix)
  • “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
  • “Shōgun” (FX)
  • “Slow Horses”
  • “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Melhor ator em série de drama

  • Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”
  • Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
  • Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”
  • Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”

Melhor atriz em série de drama

  • Kathy Bates, “Matlock” (CBS)
  • Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”
  • Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
  • Keira Knightley, “Black Doves” (Netflix)
  • Keri Russell, “The Diplomat” (Netflix)
  • Anna Sawai, “Shōgun” (FX)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de TV

  • Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun“
  • Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” (Netflix)
  • Harrison Ford, “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)
  • Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)
  • Diego Luna, “La Maquina”
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” (FX)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de TV

  • Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear” (FX)
  • Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (HBO | Max)
  • Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”
  • Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)
  • Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”
  • Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO | Max)

Melhor série de comédia ou musical

  • “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
  • “The Bear” ‘(FX)
  • “The Gentlemen”
  • “Hacks” (HBO/Max)
  • “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)
  • “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Melhor ator em série de comédia ou musical

  • Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
  • Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”
  • Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
  • Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (FX)

Melhor atriz em série de comédia ou musical

  • Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)
  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
  • Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” ‘(FX)
  • Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
  • Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along” (Disney+)
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO/Max)

Melhor minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)
  • “Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)
  • “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” (Netflix)
  • “The Penguin” (HBO/Max)
  • “Ripley”
  • “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO/Max)

Melhor ator em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Colin Farrell, “The Penguin” (HBO | Max)
  • Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)
  • Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)
  • Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
  • Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”
  • Andrew Scott, “Ripley” (Netflix)

Melhor atriz em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)
  • Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO | Max)
  • Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin” (HBO/Max)
  • Sofía Vergara, “Griselda” (Netflix)
  • Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
  • Kate Winslet, “The Regime” (HBO/Max)
