Com Brasil em duas categorias, acontece hoje Globo de Ouro; veja como assistir

A 82ª edição do Globo de Ouro acontece neste domingo, 5, e está mobilizando o público brasileiro com a atriz Fernanda Torres indicada à categoria de Melhor Atriz em Filme de Drama na premiação de 2025 pelo seu papel no filme "Ainda Estou Aqui". A atriz é a segunda brasileira a conseguir o feito na história da premiação. A primeira foi a própria mãe dela, Fernanda Montenegro, por Central do Brasil.
Além disso, o filme brasileiro também concorre na categoria Melhor Filme em Língua Não Inglesa.
A cerimônia começa às 22h e pode ser assistida na TV paga e pelo streaming. Ela será exibida no canal CBS, nos Estados Unidos. No Brasil, a transmissão será realizada pelo canal TNT e pelo streaming Max. São, ao todo, 29 estatuetas.
Veja a lista de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2025
CINEMA
Melhor filme em língua não-inglesa
- “All We Imagine as Light”, Índia
- “Emilia Pérez”, França
- “The Girl With the Needle”, Dinamarca/Polônia
- “Ainda Estou Aqui”, Brasil
- “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”, Irã
- “Vermiglio”, Itália
Melhor filme de drama
- “The Brutalist” (A24)
- “A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight Pictures)
- “Conclave” (Focus Features)
- “Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.)
- “Nickel Boys”
- “September 5”
Melhor ator em filme de drama
- Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist” (A24)
- Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight Pictures)
- Daniel Craig, “Queer” (A24)
- Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing” (A24)
- Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave” (Focus Features)
- Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”
Melhor atriz em filme de drama
- Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”
- Angelina Jolie, “Maria” (Netflix)
- Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl” (A24)
- Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door” (Sony Pictures Classics)
- Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here” (Sony Pictures Classics)
- Kate Winslet, “Lee”
Melhor direção (filme)
- Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)
- Sean Baker, “Anora” (Neon)
- Edward Berger, “Conclave” (Focus Features)
- Brady Corbet , “The Brutalist” (A24)
- Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”
- Payal Kapadia, “All We Imagine as Light”
Melhor roteiro (filme)
- “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix), Jacques Audiard
- “Anora” (Neon), Sean Baker
- “The Brutalist” (A24), Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
- “A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures), Jesse Eisenberg
- “The Substance” (Mubi), Coralie Fargeat
- “Conclave” (Focus Features), Peter Straughan
Melhor filme de comédia ou musical
- “Anora” (Neon)
- “Challengers” (Amazon MGM)
- “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)
- “A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures)
- “The Substance”
- “Wicked” (Universal Pictures)
Melhor ator em filme de comédia ou musical
- Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures)
- Hugh Grant, “Heretic”
- Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night” (Sony Pictures)
- Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness” (Searchlight Pictures)
- Glen Powell, “Hit Man” (Netflix)
- Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man” (A24)
Melhor atriz em filme de comédia ou musical
- Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”
- Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked” (Universal Pictures)
- Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)
- Mikey Madison, “Anora” (Neon)
- Demi Moore, “The Substance” (Mubi)
- Zendaya, “Challengers” (Amazon MGM Studios)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em filme
- Yura Borisov, “Anora”
- Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures)
- Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”
- Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist” (A24)
- Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice” (Briarcliff Entertainment)
- Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II” (Paramount Pictures)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em filme
- Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)
- Ariana Grande, “Wicked” (Universal Pictures)
- Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”
- Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”
- Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”
- Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)
Melhor trilha sonora original (filme)
- “Conclave” (Focus Features)
- “The Brutalist” (A24)
- "The Wild Robot"
- “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)
- “Challengers”
- “Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.)
Melhor canção original (filme)
- “The Last Showgirl” (Roadside Attractions), “Beautiful That Way” by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt
- “Compress/Regress” from “Challengers”
- “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix), “El Mal” by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
- “Better Man” (Paramount Pictures) — “Forbidden Road” by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek
- “Kiss the Sky” from “The Wild Robot”
- “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix), “Mi Camino” by Clément Ducol and Camille
Melhor animação em longa-metragem
- “Flow” (Janus Films/Sideshow)
- “Inside Out 2”
- “Memoir of a Snail” (IFC Films)
- “Moana 2”
- “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” (Netflix)
- “The Wild Robot”
Conquista cinematográfica e de bilheteria
- Alien: Romulus
- “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”
- “Deadpool & Wolverine”
- “Gladiator 2”
- “Inside Out 2”
- Twisters
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
SÉRIES DE TV E STREAMING
Melhor série de drama
- “The Day of the Jackal”
- “The Diplomat” (Netflix)
- “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
- “Shōgun” (FX)
- “Slow Horses”
- “Squid Game” (Netflix)
Melhor ator em série de drama
- Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
- Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”
- Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
- Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”
- Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”
- Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”
Melhor atriz em série de drama
- Kathy Bates, “Matlock” (CBS)
- Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”
- Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
- Keira Knightley, “Black Doves” (Netflix)
- Keri Russell, “The Diplomat” (Netflix)
- Anna Sawai, “Shōgun” (FX)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de TV
- Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun“
- Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” (Netflix)
- Harrison Ford, “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)
- Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)
- Diego Luna, “La Maquina”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” (FX)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de TV
- Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear” (FX)
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (HBO | Max)
- Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”
- Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)
- Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”
- Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO | Max)
Melhor série de comédia ou musical
- “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- “The Bear” ‘(FX)
- “The Gentlemen”
- “Hacks” (HBO/Max)
- “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)
- “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
Melhor ator em série de comédia ou musical
- Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
- Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (FX)
Melhor atriz em série de comédia ou musical
- Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” ‘(FX)
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along” (Disney+)
- Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO/Max)
Melhor minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)
- “Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)
- “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” (Netflix)
- “The Penguin” (HBO/Max)
- “Ripley”
- “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO/Max)
Melhor ator em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Colin Farrell, “The Penguin” (HBO | Max)
- Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)
- Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)
- Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
- Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”
- Andrew Scott, “Ripley” (Netflix)
Melhor atriz em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)
- Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO | Max)
- Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin” (HBO/Max)
- Sofía Vergara, “Griselda” (Netflix)
- Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
- Kate Winslet, “The Regime” (HBO/Max)