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Fortaleza leads real estate market, with strong growth in high-end housing
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Fortaleza leads real estate market, with strong growth in high-end housing

The capital city of Ceará takes the national leadership in the economic segment and simultaneously faces a high-end housing boom

Real estate growth in São Paulo focuses on two extremes
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Real estate growth in São Paulo focuses on two extremes

Moura Dubeux stands out in real estate sector and soars on the stock market
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Moura Dubeux stands out in real estate sector and soars on the stock market

How the ‘Rock in Rio for Kids’ owner plans to create a Brazilian Disney
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How the ‘Rock in Rio for Kids’ owner plans to create a Brazilian Disney

VLI to invest R$2 billion in railway and terminal in Santos
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VLI to invest R$2 billion in railway and terminal in Santos

U.S. sees decline in foreign tourism, but an increase in Brazilian tourists
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U.S. sees decline in foreign tourism, but an increase in Brazilian tourists

Accenture CEO says Recife-based team has taken over projects from India
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Accenture CEO says Recife-based team has taken over projects from India

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Paraguay advances in vaping regulation and raises alarms in Brazil
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Paraguay advances in vaping regulation and raises alarms in Brazil

'We like to win’: an interview with Mercado Libre’s current and future CEOs
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'We like to win’: an interview with Mercado Libre’s current and future CEOs

U.S. investigation of Brazil may reignite tariff tensions, says Itamaraty director
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U.S. investigation of Brazil may reignite tariff tensions, says Itamaraty director

Belém restaurant to earn R$ 40 million — without raising prices during COP30
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Belém restaurant to earn R$ 40 million — without raising prices during COP30

Meet Brazil's most awarded cheesery, with over 149 awards
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Meet Brazil's most awarded cheesery, with over 149 awards

Americanas and Magalu forge a partnership between e-commerce giants
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Americanas and Magalu forge a partnership between e-commerce giants

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Juan Manuel Santos: 'Latin America must avoid extremes'
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Juan Manuel Santos: 'Latin America must avoid extremes'

At COP30, scientists demand to be heard and a science-based agenda
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At COP30, scientists demand to be heard and a science-based agenda

iFood, 99Food and Keeta take delivery war to the Court
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iFood, 99Food and Keeta take delivery war to the Court

How an amusement park in rural São Paulo will make R$ 650 million
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How an amusement park in rural São Paulo will make R$ 650 million

Why have M&A’s increased in Brazilian agribusiness in 2025 – and should remain high
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Why have M&A’s increased in Brazilian agribusiness in 2025 – and should remain high

Brazil will move R$ 88 billion in sanitation auctions by 2026
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Brazil will move R$ 88 billion in sanitation auctions by 2026

Drop in real estate prices in Florida raises alarms and brings opportunities
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Drop in real estate prices in Florida raises alarms and brings opportunities

How Brazil’s pharmaceutical retail gets ready to face disruptions
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How Brazil’s pharmaceutical retail gets ready to face disruptions

Babies change clothes a lot. Their solution led to a millionaire business
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Babies change clothes a lot. Their solution led to a millionaire business

How EssilorLuxotitca has been positioning itself as a medtech
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How EssilorLuxotitca has been positioning itself as a medtech

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