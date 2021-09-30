Abra sua conta no BTG
Exame logo
Remy Sharp
Acesse sua contaou cadastre-se grátis

English

Carbon emissions are among all boards priorities
English
Há um ano • 3 min de leitura

Carbon emissions are among all boards priorities

ESG Agenda is on a priority in all collegiates, especially the subject of climate change

COP26 Warming: Test Your Climate Knowledge
English
Há um ano • 1 min de leitura

COP26 Warming: Test Your Climate Knowledge

Órama: funds with ESG seal increase 200% in six months
English
Há um ano • 2 min de leitura

Órama: funds with ESG seal increase 200% in six months

Net zero: companies are part of the problem and the solution
English
Há um ano • 3 min de leitura

Net zero: companies are part of the problem and the solution

In Curitiba, green roof makes building self-sufficient in water
English
Há um ano • 3 min de leitura

In Curitiba, green roof makes building self-sufficient in water

What does cattle diet have to do with greenhouse effect?
English
Há um ano • 5 min de leitura

What does cattle diet have to do with greenhouse effect?

The main challenges for companies that want to go zero carbon emissions
English
Há um ano • 3 min de leitura

The main challenges for companies that want to go zero carbon emissions

Blockchain usage promises big changes at home and in the countryside
English
Há um ano • 3 min de leitura

Blockchain usage promises big changes at home and in the countryside

Learn how to invest in the carbon credit market
English
Há um ano • 3 min de leitura

Learn how to invest in the carbon credit market

Net zero is already a reality in civil construction. Understand it
English
Há um ano • 4 min de leitura

Net zero is already a reality in civil construction. Understand it

What is a company's IT carbon footprint?
English
Há um ano • 3 min de leitura

What is a company's IT carbon footprint?

Discover major actions by companies to curb climate change
English
Há um ano • 3 min de leitura

Discover major actions by companies to curb climate change

Sustainable Bonds Grow Among B3 Offers
English
Há um ano • 3 min de leitura

Sustainable Bonds Grow Among B3 Offers

Sustainable building construction: materials innovation and carbon capture
English
Há um ano • 2 min de leitura

Sustainable building construction: materials innovation and carbon capture

A safe future for all depends on more net zero actions
English
Há um ano • 3 min de leitura

A safe future for all depends on more net zero actions

JBS Amazon Fund: learn about the first winning projects
English
Há um ano • 5 min de leitura

JBS Amazon Fund: learn about the first winning projects

How Costa Rica plans to become a model in sustainable development
English
Há um ano • 3 min de leitura

How Costa Rica plans to become a model in sustainable development

Nature is part of the solution to curb global warming
English
Há um ano • 3 min de leitura

Nature is part of the solution to curb global warming

The role of finance in fighting climate change
English
Há um ano • 3 min de leitura

The role of finance in fighting climate change

Number of startups with decarbonization as their goal jumps up
English
Há um ano • 2 min de leitura

Number of startups with decarbonization as their goal jumps up

Meet three Brazilians who stand out in the world of sustainability
English
Há um ano • 7 min de leitura

Meet three Brazilians who stand out in the world of sustainability

ESG: regenerating the planet is something very urgent
English
Há um ano • 3 min de leitura

ESG: regenerating the planet is something very urgent

6 podcasts sustainability to add to your favorites
English
Há um ano • 2 min de leitura

6 podcasts sustainability to add to your favorites

VER MAIS NOTÍCIAS