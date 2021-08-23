6 podcasts sustainability to add to your favorites

If you are in the habit of listening to podcasts, you are part of a group that has only been growing. A Globo survey along with the Brazilian Institute of Public Opinion (IBOPE) indicated that, last year, 28 million Brazilians regularly consumed podcasts, a number 33% higher than the previous year, which counted 21 million listeners. This year, the Brazilian Association of Podcasters estimates that there are already over 34 million.

Such an increase has been driving the offer of programs focused on a wide range of subjects, including sustainability, one of the most relevant global themes today. We have selected six podcasts that bring content about this universe, with different approaches, in a light and informative way. It's worth playing!

The trees are Nuts

Greenpeace Brazil produces in a light and humorous way (as the name shows) a series of podcasts that bring to discussion the main environmental challenges facing the country.

Episode suggestion - How is the fauna printed on our banknotes doing?

The Weather has changed

With objective and practical information, Giovanna Nader talks to guests about environmental issues, debating the dilemmas of modern life and the innovations that have made a difference on the planet.

Episode Suggestion - Zero Trash: A Possible Goal?

Voices of the Planet

Presented by journalist Paulina Chamorro, this is one of the first podcasts on environmental issues. The highlights are the great interviews, including scientists, activists, and artists.

Suggested episode - Circular economy: what about plastic?

The climate between us

Meteorology, climate, astronomy, and the environment are among the subjects of the Climatempo podcast. It is run by meteorologist Josélia Pegorim who always brings in a special guest.

Episode Suggestion - What happens if the Amazon collapses?

Sustainability 101

A good call for those who are starting to explore the topic. Gustavo Soares and Renato Gatti discuss issues related to sustainable development in a simple and friendly way.

Episode suggestion – Climate change and denial, why it's so hard to talk about the topic

A Place to listen to

Journalist Cláudia Penteado is the head of Grupo Pão de Açúcar's podcast, interviewing guests about conscious consumption, sustainability, environment, and behavior.

Episode suggestion - How does your consumption impact the world?