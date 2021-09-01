JBS Amazon Fund: learn about the first winning projects

After a technical analysis of more than 50 proposals, the JBS Amazon Fund committee has recently announced the first selected ones to be awarded with the investments. There are six projects that aim at the organization's three work fronts: forest conservation and preservation; improving the quality of life of local population; and scientific and technological development in the region.

“One of the objectives was to support projects that value those at the base of the forest chains, such as extractive workers, indigenous people and other traditional communities that manage community businesses,” explained Andrea Azevedo, director of programs and projects at JBS Fund.

The non-profit organization is dedicated to promoting and financing actions that contribute to the sustainable development of the Amazon biome, the largest in the country. The chosen projects (see below) will jointly receive R$ 50 million from the entity, with a contribution of R$ 250 million from JBS in the first five years, as to guarantee their activities.

JBS was also responsible for matching its contribution to donations received from third parties until the company's grant reaches R$ 500 million. “We believe in a sustainable Amazon, because we know that environmental preservation and socioeconomic development are inseparable”, emphasizes Joanita Maestri Karoleski, president of the Fund.

The goal is that, before 2030, the program's resources will get to RS1 billion with the collaboration of partners including associations from the private sector, the third sector and multi-stakeholder groups.

The six winners

Dozens of projects were analyzed by a specialized committee, made up of eleven members appointed by research institutes and third sector organizations. All of them are recognized professionals in the environmental and sustainable development field, with extensive knowledge of the Amazon reality.

The group pre-selected nine proposals and, finally, chose the six that would be financed. Below are those projects:

RestaurAmazônia

Institutions in charge: Solidaridad and Environmental Research Institute of the Amazon (IPAM)

Where: Pará

The in five-year plan is to implement agroforestry systems that integrate livestock, agriculture, and forestry in 1,500 small properties, following a tested and approved model of sustainable development. The objective is for properties to maintain their economic viability, guarantee the living of producers and help absorb carbon from the atmosphere.

Fair and Sustainable Fishing

Institution in charge: Association of Rural Producers of Carauari (ASPROC)

Where: Conservational Units, Indigenous Kabd (Deni of River Xeruã), and the area a of the Fishing Agreement

The project aims to strengthen the pirarucu extractive chain, with the acquisition of a certified vessel and a feasibility study for the construction of a fish processing industry. The two-year initiative also provides for training and technical consultancy for the communities. It should benefit 450 families, residing in 55 riverside populations.

Inclusive Community Economies Program

Institutions in charge: Joint participation of Instituto InterElos, Amazonbai, University of the State of Amapá (UEAP), Workshop School of Lutherie of the Amazon (OELA), International Institute of Brazilian Education (IEB) and Instituto Terroá.

Where: Amapá (communities of Bailique and Beira Amazonas)

A three-year long project, the action proposes to reinvigorate the açaí's bioeconomy in the region, including the building of its own factory to produce the pulp and the increase the portfolio of products with high added value. By doing so, 240 local families should have increased income. It is also planned to build schools and qualify young people and women for the activity.

AMAZ – Accelerator and Impact Investments

Institution in charge: The Amazon Development Institute (Idesam)

Where: the entire Amazon biome

First Amazon accelerator focused on the social and environmental impact of forest businesses, with solutions for biodiversity chains. AMAZ will promote, in five years, the acceleration of 30 startups, stimulating entrepreneurial environment and supporting investors, in addition to guaranteeing training and mentoring in the ventures.

Unlocking Credit for Forest Bioeconomy

Institution in charge: Instituto Conexões Sustentáveis (Sustainable Connections Institute)

Where: Acre, Amazonas, Amapá, Pará, and Rondônia

The initiative will simplify, in a two-year period, access to PRONAF rural credit contracts for small farmers in the nut, açaí, fish, wood, oil and resin chains. Thus, local activators will be hired and trained, and the cooperatives will also be given assistance to qualify for financing with facilitated conditions.

Technical Partnership with Embrapa

Institution in charge: Embrapa

Where: the entire legal Amazon

The mission of this alliance is the scientific and technological development – ​​innovations in raw materials, ingredients, products, and solutions – to add value to regional production chains. In planning, there are also programs to zero or reduce carbon emissions in agroforestry systems, with the integration of farming, livestock, and forestry.

Registration or Support to projects

Any institution or company can submit projects to the JBS Fund for the Amazon to request financing if they have an active CNPJ (or equivalent for international organizations). To learn more about how to apply, click here

To become a partner in the implementation and/or financial investment, click here. Collaborations are open to Brazilian and international companies or institutions from any segment and sector, as well as to individuals.