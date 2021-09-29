COP26 Warming: Test Your Climate Knowledge

Glasgow, Scotland, is preparing to host the 26th UN Conference of the Parties on Climate Change, COP26. Originally planned to take place in 2020, due to the pandemic was postponed to this year, from October 31st to November 12th.

The meeting is expected to discuss the next steps for the full implementation of the 2015 Paris Agreement, the most important multilateral climate commitment in recent times. In a scenario of recovery from the global recession and the visible advance of the impacts of the climate crisis, expectations regarding the event's results are high.

