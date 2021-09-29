A página inicial está de cara nova Experimentar close button
exame logo
Acesse sua conta Sair
  1. Home
  2. English
  3. COP26 Warming: Test Your Climate Knowledge
English

COP26 Warming: Test Your Climate Knowledge

Are you aware of the issues related to the long-awaited environmental summit that will take place in November?

By Redação
Posted in: 09/29/2021 at 3:55 pm Changed in: 10/04/2021 at 8:43 pm access_time Reading time:
Criança segura um globo terrestre

Criança segura um globo terrestre (SXC.Hu/Divulgação)

Glasgow, Scotland, is preparing to host the 26th UN Conference of the Parties on Climate Change, COP26. Originally planned to take place in 2020, due to the pandemic was postponed to this year, from October 31st to November 12th.

The meeting is expected to discuss the next steps for the full implementation of the 2015 Paris Agreement, the most important multilateral climate commitment in recent times. In a scenario of recovery from the global recession and the visible advance of the impacts of the climate crisis, expectations regarding the event's results are high.

Take the following quiz to find out how well-acquainted you are with the issues surrounding the convention, which every spotlight in the world will be focused on.

Obrigado por ler a EXAME! Que tal se tornar assinante?


Tenha acesso ilimitado ao melhor conteúdo de seu dia. Em poucos minutos, você cria sua conta e continua lendo esta matéria. Vamos lá?


Falta pouco para você liberar seu acesso.

exame digital

R$ 4,90/mês
  • R$ 14,90 a partir do segundo mês.

  • Acesse quando e onde quiser.

  • Acesso ilimitado ao EXAME Invest, macroeconomia, mercados, carreira, empreendedorismo e tecnologia.
Assine

exame digital anual

R$ 129,90/ano
  • R$ 129,90 à vista ou em até 12 vezes. (R$ 10,83 ao mês)

  • Acesse quando e onde quiser.

  • Acesso ilimitado ao EXAME Invest, macroeconomia, mercados, carreira, empreendedorismo e tecnologia.
Assine

Já é assinante? Entre aqui.

Veja também