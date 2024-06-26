Lula diz que Brasil condena qualquer forma de golpe de estado na Bolívia

O presidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) disse nesta quarta-feira, 26, em publicação no X, antigo Twitter, que o Brasil condena "qualquer forma de golpe de Estado na Bolívia" e reafirma o compromisso com o povo e democracia do país.
"A posição do Brasil é clara. Sou um amante da democracia e quero que ela prevaleça em toda a América Latina. Condenamos qualquer forma de golpe de Estado na Bolívia e reafirmamos nosso compromisso com o povo e a democracia no país irmão, presidido por @LuchoXBolivia", escreveu.
O presidente brasileiro vai se reunir no Palácio do Planalto com o o assessor para assuntos internacionais, Celso Amorim, e o chanceler Mauro Vieira para discutir a situação no país vizinho.
Em nota, o Ministério das Relações Exteriores afirma que o governo "manifesta seu apoio e solidariedade ao Presidente Luis Arce e ao Governo e povo bolivianos" e que condena nos mais fortes termos a tentativa de golpe em curso no país.
"Nesse contexto, [o governo brasileiro] estará em interlocução permanente com as autoridades legítimas bolivianas e com os governos dos demais países da América do Sul no sentido de rechaçar essa grave violação da ordem constitucional na Bolívia e reafirmar seu compromisso com a plena vigência da democracia na região. Esses fatos são incompatíveis com os compromissos da Bolívia perante o MERCOSUL, sob a égide do Protocolo de Ushuaia", disse o comunicado.
A soldier in an armored vehicle is deployed outside the Quemado Palace at the Plaza de Armas in La Paz on June 26, 2024. Bolivian President Luis Arce on Wednesday denounced the unauthorized gathering of soldiers and tanks outside government buildings in the capital La Paz, saying "democracy must be respected." "We denounce irregular mobilizations by some units of the Bolivian Army," Arce wrote on the X social network. Former president Evo Morales wrote on the same medium that "a coup d'état is brewing." (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP)
Militares se concentram na Praça de Armas de La Paz, em frente à sede do governo, nesta quarta, 26
Militares se concentram na Praça de Armas de La Paz, em frente à sede do governo, nesta quarta, 26
Assistência aos brasileiros
O Itamaraty também afirmou que está atento a situação dos brasileiros no país e colocou a embaixada em La Paz de prontidão para prestar assistência.
O governo boliviano denunciou na tarde desta quarta-feira que um general do Exército levou tropas à sede do governo, em La Paz, em um movimento que foi classificado de tentativa de golpe de Estado. Segundo o jornal La Razón, militares entraram à força no palácio do governo, comandados pelo general Juan José Zuñiga.
O presidente e o general tiveram uma discussão dentro do palácio, cercados por militares. Arce pediu ao general que se retirasse. Segundo o jornal La Razón, o general saiu do palácio e não respondeu o que iria fazer. Por volta das 18h, as tropas seguiam na praça Murillo, perto da sede do governo.