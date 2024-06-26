Quem é Luis Arce, presidente da Bolívia que acusa golpe de Estado?

Nesta quarta-feira, 26, o presidente da Bolívia, Luis Arce, denunciou a "mobilização irregular" de algumas unidades do Exército do país para um golpe de Estado, após tropas e tanques estacionarem em frente à sede do governo em La Paz, na Praça Murillo.
Em uma publicação em redes sociais, o chefe de Estado também enfatizou que a democracia deve ser respeitada.
A soldier in an armored vehicle is deployed outside the Quemado Palace at the Plaza de Armas in La Paz on June 26, 2024. Bolivian President Luis Arce on Wednesday denounced the unauthorized gathering of soldiers and tanks outside government buildings in the capital La Paz, saying "democracy must be respected." "We denounce irregular mobilizations by some units of the Bolivian Army," Arce wrote on the X social network. Former president Evo Morales wrote on the same medium that "a coup d'état is brewing." (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP)
Militares se concentram na Praça de Armas de La Paz, em frente à sede do governo, nesta quarta, 26
Quem é Luís Arce?
Luís Arce, de 60 anos, é o presidente da Bolívia desde janeiro de 2020. Antes de comandar o país, ele atuou como ministro da Economia do país, em 2009, por nomeação do então presidente Evo Morales.
O político é considerado o pai do chamado "milagre econômico" boliviano, baseado em um modelo de desenvolvimento social comunitário produtivo.
Durante a sua gestão no ministério, Arce supervisionou a nacionalização de empresas de hidrocarbonetos, telecomunicações e mineração na Bolívia. Ele também exerceu protagonismo em um momento de rápida expansão da economia boliviana, com o PIB aumentando em 344% e a pobreza extrema reduzida de 38% para 15%.
Na época, o país passava por um processo de nacionalização dos hidrocarbonetos, que coincidiu com um boom sem precedentes dos preços do petróleo.
Em janeiro de 2020, Arce foi eleito candidato à presidência da Bolívia para as eleições nacionais de outubro de 2020 pelo partido Movimento ao Socialismo (MAS-IPSP), junto com o ex-chanceler David Choquehuanca como candidato à vice-presidência. Após a disputa, Arce foi eleito presidente com maioria absoluta de 55,1%.
Rivalidade com Evo Morales
A disputa interna entre apoiadores de Evo Morales e de Luis Arce começou quando Evo voltou à Bolívia em 2020, após passar um ano exilado na Argentina por causa do golpe de Estado que levou à derrubada de seu governo, em 2019. O ex-presidente começou a criticar algumas decisões de Arce e seu apoiadores.
Morales foi presidente da Bolívia por quase 14 anos, entre 2006 e 2019. Ele renunciou em novembro daquele ano, depois de acusações de fraude nas eleições que lhe dariam o quarto mandato consecutivo. Ele perdeu o apoio das Forças Armadas do país e viu protestos tomarem conta das ruas da Bolívia, e deixou o país após pressão pública dos militares.
Evo viajou para o México e, semanas depois, refugiou-se na Argentina. Com a eleição do seu então herdeiro político em 2020, o ex-presidente voltou ao seu país natal. De acordo com dados do último censo da Bolívia, 40,6% da população se declara indígena. Morales foi o primeiro presidente dessa parcela da população a ser eleito presidente.