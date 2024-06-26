Lula reúne Vieira e Amorim para discutir ameaça de golpe na Bolívia

A ameaça concreta de um golpe militar na Bolívia, denunciado pelo presidente do país vizinho, Luis Arce, será discutida ainda nesta quarta-feira, em uma reunião no Palácio do Planalto, entre o presidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, o assessor para assuntos internacionais, Celso Amorim, e o chanceler Mauro Vieira. A situação preocupa o governo brasileiro.
Os bolivianos estão a um passo de se tornarem membros plenos do Mercosul. Seu ingresso no bloco foi aprovado, no fim do ano passado, pelo Senado brasileiro. Porém, o país pode ser suspenso por violação da democracia.
Tanto no âmbito da Associação Latino-Americana de Integração (Aladi), no Protocolo de Ushuaia, como no Mercosul, existe a chamada "cláusula democrática". O governo do país que ocupou o poder por meios não democráticos é suspenso de acordos diversos, como cooperação e investimentos, na região.
O Senado aprovou o projeto de decreto legislativo que trata da entrada da Bolívia no Mercosul (PDL 380/2023). O texto leva em consideração o protocolo de adesão assinado pelo Estado Plurinacional da Bolívia, em 2015, em Brasília.
Para ser aceita como Estado Parte, a Bolívia precisava da aprovação dos parlamentos de todos os integrantes: Brasil, Argentina, Paraguai e Uruguai. Faltava apenas o Brasil. O texto vai a promulgação.
-
1/8
A soldier in an armored vehicle is deployed outside the Quemado Palace at the Plaza de Armas in La Paz on June 26, 2024. Bolivian President Luis Arce on Wednesday denounced the unauthorized gathering of soldiers and tanks outside government buildings in the capital La Paz, saying "democracy must be respected." "We denounce irregular mobilizations by some units of the Bolivian Army," Arce wrote on the X social network. Former president Evo Morales wrote on the same medium that "a coup d'état is brewing." (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP)
(BOLIVIA-POLITICS-ARMY)
-
2/8
Military troops are deployed outside the Quemado Palace at the Plaza de Armas in La Paz on June 26, 2024. Bolivian President Luis Arce on Wednesday denounced the unauthorized gathering of soldiers and tanks outside government buildings in the capital La Paz, saying "democracy must be respected." "We denounce irregular mobilizations by some units of the Bolivian Army," Arce wrote on the X social network. Former president Evo Morales wrote on the same medium that "a coup d'état is brewing." (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP)
(BOLIVIA-POLITICS-ARMY)
-
3/8
Militares se concentram na Praça de Armas de La Paz, em frente à sede do governo, nesta quarta, 26
(BOLIVIA-POLITICS-ARMY)
-
4/8
Military troops are deployed outside the Quemado Palace at the Plaza de Armas in La Paz on June 26, 2024. Bolivian President Luis Arce on Wednesday denounced the unauthorized gathering of soldiers and tanks outside government buildings in the capital La Paz, saying "democracy must be respected." "We denounce irregular mobilizations by some units of the Bolivian Army," Arce wrote on the X social network. Former president Evo Morales wrote on the same medium that "a coup d'état is brewing." (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP)
(BOLIVIA-POLITICS-ARMY)
-
5/8
Militares se concentram na Praça de Armas de La Paz, em frente à sede do governo, nesta quarta, 26
(BOLIVIA-POLITICS-ARMY)
-
6/8
Military troops are deployed outside the Quemado Palace at the Plaza de Armas in La Paz on June 26, 2024. Bolivian President Luis Arce on Wednesday denounced the unauthorized gathering of soldiers and tanks outside government buildings in the capital La Paz, saying "democracy must be respected." "We denounce irregular mobilizations by some units of the Bolivian Army," Arce wrote on the X social network. Former president Evo Morales wrote on the same medium that "a coup d'état is brewing." (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP)
(BOLIVIA-POLITICS-ARMY)
-
7/8
Military troops are deployed outside the Quemado Palace at the Plaza de Armas in La Paz on June 26, 2024. Bolivian President Luis Arce on Wednesday denounced the unauthorized gathering of soldiers and tanks outside government buildings in the capital La Paz, saying "democracy must be respected." "We denounce irregular mobilizations by some units of the Bolivian Army," Arce wrote on the X social network. Former president Evo Morales wrote on the same medium that "a coup d'état is brewing." (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP)
(BOLIVIA-POLITICS-ARMY)
-
8/8
A soldier in an armored vehicle is deployed outside the Quemado Palace at the Plaza de Armas in La Paz on June 26, 2024. Bolivian President Luis Arce on Wednesday denounced the unauthorized gathering of soldiers and tanks outside government buildings in the capital La Paz, saying "democracy must be respected." "We denounce irregular mobilizations by some units of the Bolivian Army," Arce wrote on the X social network. Former president Evo Morales wrote on the same medium that "a coup d'état is brewing." (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP)
(BOLIVIA-POLITICS-ARMY)