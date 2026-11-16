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Por que o Outlook caiu? A mudança do Teams que expôs um bug antigo da Microsoft

Mudança feita em julho nos servidores de rede do Microsoft 365 só causou problema quando o Teams passou a dividir a infraestrutura com o e-mail, segundo relatório preliminar da empresa

Outlook: falha em uma camada de rede do Microsoft 365 deixou usuários sem acesso à caixa de entrada (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP)

Outlook: falha em uma camada de rede do Microsoft 365 deixou usuários sem acesso à caixa de entrada (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP)

Tamires Vitorio
Tamires Vitorio

Repórter de Inteligência Artificial e Tecnologia

Publicado em 16 de novembro de 2026 às 09h21.

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O Outlook e outros serviços do Microsoft 365 ficaram fora do ar para usuários em vários países na quinta-feira, 12 de novembro de 2026. Nesta segunda-feira, 16, Charles Lamanna, vice-presidente executivo de Copilot, Agentes e Plataforma da Microsoft, divulgou um resumo do relatório preliminar sobre a interrupção. Segundo a empresa, a origem foi uma mudança feita em julho nos servidores que encaminham conexões aos serviços do Microsoft 365. O defeito só se manifestou quando o Teams passou a usar a mesma infraestrutura de rede do Exchange Online, em um momento em que parte da capacidade já estava fora de operação.

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O erro que tirou o Outlook do ar na quinta-feira, 12, começou a ser introduzido nos servidores da Microsoft em julho. Por mais de três meses, a mudança não provocou problemas visíveis.

Em novembro, o Teams passou a usar a mesma infraestrutura de rede do e-mail em um momento em que parte dos servidores já estava indisponível. A combinação expôs o defeito. No pior momento, mais de 80% dos servidores daquela camada de rede deixaram de responder.

A sequência foi detalhada nesta segunda-feira, 16, por Charles Lamanna, vice-presidente executivo de Copilot, Agentes e Plataforma da Microsoft, ao divulgar no X um resumo do relatório preliminar sobre a interrupção global do Microsoft 365. A análise mostra por que o mecanismo que costuma manter os serviços disponíveis acabou espalhando a falha para outros servidores.

Como um defeito passou meses sem aparecer?

A mudança de julho foi feita especificamente nos servidores que recebem as conexões e as encaminham aos serviços do Microsoft 365. Sob certas condições, partes de um processo interno disputavam o acesso ao mesmo recurso. À medida que as solicitações se acumulavam, o servidor ficava sobrecarregado até parar de responder.

Segundo Lamanna, o problema era mais intenso em máquinas novas, com mais núcleos de processamento. Os testes da Microsoft usavam uma combinação diferente de tráfego e equipamentos e se concentravam em máquinas menos potentes. A atualização foi distribuída em etapas e passou mais de três meses sem causar impacto visível. O cenário que expôs o defeito só apareceu em novembro.

O que fez a falha se espalhar?

Cerca de 15 horas antes da queda, o Teams saiu de uma estrutura alternativa de rede e passou a operar pela principal, que também atendia o Exchange Online, serviço de e-mail corporativo da Microsoft.

A transferência fazia parte dos mecanismos normais de recuperação da empresa. Ao mesmo tempo, quase 14% da capacidade daquela estrutura estava fora de operação por um problema independente, ocorrido no dia anterior.

Com mais solicitações e menos máquinas disponíveis, o defeito começou a aparecer no horário de pico dos Estados Unidos. Quando um servidor falhava, o sistema encaminhava suas conexões para outro que ainda funcionava. Esse segundo servidor passava a receber mais tráfego e ficava mais sujeito ao mesmo defeito. Em menos de duas horas, o problema se espalhou. Para completar, uma falha separada impediu que as divisões internas da rede contivessem a propagação.

Por que o Outlook demorou mais para voltar?

Serviços como Teams, OneDrive e SharePoint puderam ser redirecionados para fora da estrutura afetada. O Exchange Online dependia dela. Quando a equipe recolocou servidores em operação, parte deles recebeu de imediato as conexões que estavam em espera e voltou a travar.

Como a mudança que introduziu o defeito tinha meses, a Microsoft não conseguiu revertê-la rapidamente com os mecanismos habituais. Os engenheiros prepararam uma correção, retiraram grupos de servidores de operação e reiniciaram as máquinas antes de voltar a receber conexões. A empresa prevê publicar a análise final ainda nesta semana.

Perguntas frequentes

O que significa dizer que 80% dos servidores pararam? ＋

O número se refere aos servidores da estrutura de rede que encaminhava conexões para serviços do Microsoft 365 no pior momento da falha. Ele mede a indisponibilidade dessas máquinas.

O problema afeta computadores com Windows? ＋

Segundo a Microsoft, o defeito e a correção são específicos dos servidores de rede do Microsoft 365. A empresa informou que o problema não se aplica a outras instalações do Windows.

Onde está o relatório preliminar da Microsoft? ＋

Administradores podem consultar o documento no centro de administração do Microsoft 365, sob os códigos EX1550543 e MO1550821.

Glossário

Microsoft 365

Pacote de serviços de produtividade da Microsoft vendido por assinatura, que reúne aplicativos como Outlook, Teams, Word, Excel, OneDrive e SharePoint.

Exchange Online

Serviço de e-mail e calendário corporativo da Microsoft hospedado na nuvem. É a infraestrutura que sustenta o Outlook nas empresas que usam o Microsoft 365.

Núcleos de processamento

Unidades independentes dentro de um processador, capazes de executar tarefas ao mesmo tempo. Servidores mais novos costumam ter mais núcleos, o que aumenta a capacidade de atender muitas solicitações em paralelo.

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