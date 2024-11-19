Exame.com

The Game Awards 2024: 'Elden Ring' e 'Final Fantasy 7' disputam jogo do ano; veja indicados

Outros títulos famosos, como "Silent Hill 2" e "Star Wars Outlaws" concorrem nas categorias de Melhor Narrativa e Melhor Jogo de Ação e Aventura

The Game Awards 2024: veja lista de indicados (Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree/Divulgação)

The Game Awards 2024: veja lista de indicados (Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree/Divulgação)

Luiza Vilela
Luiza Vilela

Repórter de POP

Publicado em 19 de novembro de 2024 às 10h51.

Games
Saiba mais

O ano de 2024 foi decisivo para os videogames. Sucessos como "Silent Hill 2", "Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree" e "Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth" estiveram nos consoles de vários jogadores ao redor do globo. Agora, esses títulos concorrem na maior premiação da categoria: o The Game Awards de 2024 revelará seus vencedores no dia 12 de dezembro. Na noite desta segunda-feira, 18, foram anunciados os títulos indicados.

A premiação determina alguns dos maiores títulos do setor, como Jogo do Ano, Jogo Indie do Ano, Melhor Direção, Narrativa, entre outros. Entre os nomeados deste ano estão "Astro Bot", "Metaphor: ReFantazio", "Call of Duty Black Ops 6", entre outros. Além das categorias voltadas aos videogames, há também a de Melhor Adaptação, que contempla histórias de games adaptados para o cinema ou streaming. Concorrem este ano "Arcane", da Netflix com Riot Games, e "Fallout", disponível no Prime Video.

Veja os indicados ao The Game Awards 2024

Jogo do Ano

  • Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Melhor Direção

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Melhor Narrativa

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Senua's Saga Hellblade 2
  • Silent Hill 2

Melhor Direção de Arte

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Neva

Melhor Trilha Sonora

  • Astro Bot
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Melhor Design de Som

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Senua's Saga Hellblade 2
  • Silent Hill 2

Melhor Performance

  • Briana White em Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Hannah Telle em Life is Strange Double Exposure
  • Humberly Gonzáles em Star Wars Outlaws
  • Luke Roberts em Silent Hill 2
  • Melina Juergens em Senua's Saga Hellblade 2

Inovação em Acessibilidade

  • Call of Duty Black Ops 6
  • Diablo 4
  • Dragon Age The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Jogos de Impacto

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Neva
  • Life is Strange Double Exposure
  • Senua's Saga Hellblade 2
  • Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Melhor Jogo em Andamento

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo 4
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2

Melhor Suporte para Comunidade

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man's Sky

Melhor Jogo Indie

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Melhor Jogo Indie Estreante

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Melhor Jogo Mobile

  • AFK Journey
  • Balatro
  • Pokémon TCG Pocket
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Melhor Jogo de RV ou RA

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard's Wrath 2
  • Batman Arkham Shadow
  • Metal Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening

Melhor Jogo de Ação

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2

Melhor Jogo de Ação e Aventura

  • Astro Bot
  • Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Melhor RPG

  • Dragon's Dogma 2
  • Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Melhor Jogo de Luta

  • Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising
  • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics
  • MultiVersus
  • Tekken 8

Melhor Jogo para Família

  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Astro Bot
  • Princess Peach Showtime!
  • The Plucky Squire
  • The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Melhor Simulador ou Jogo de Estratégia

  • Age of Mythology Retold
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

Melhor Jogo de Esporte ou Corrida

  • F1 24
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • NBA 2K25
  • Top Spin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24

Melhor Adaptação

  • Arcane
  • Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Jogo Mais Aguardado

  • Death Stranding 2 On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • GTA 6
  • Metroid Prime 4 Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Criador de Conteúdo do Ano

  • Caseoh
  • Illojuan
  • Techno Gamerz
  • Typicalgamer
  • Usada Pekora

Melhor Jogo de Esports

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Melhor Atleta de Esports

  • 33
  • Aleksib
  • Chovy
  • Faker
  • Zywoo
  • Zmjjkk

Melhor Equipe de Esports

  • Bilibili Gaming - League of Legends
  • Gen.G - League of Legends
  • Navi - Counter-Strike 2
  • T1 - League of Legends
  • Team Liquid - Dota 2

Melhor Jogo Multiplayer

  • Call of Duty Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2
