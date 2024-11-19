The Game Awards 2024: 'Elden Ring' e 'Final Fantasy 7' disputam jogo do ano; veja indicados

O ano de 2024 foi decisivo para os videogames. Sucessos como "Silent Hill 2", "Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree" e "Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth" estiveram nos consoles de vários jogadores ao redor do globo. Agora, esses títulos concorrem na maior premiação da categoria: o The Game Awards de 2024 revelará seus vencedores no dia 12 de dezembro. Na noite desta segunda-feira, 18, foram anunciados os títulos indicados.

A premiação determina alguns dos maiores títulos do setor, como Jogo do Ano, Jogo Indie do Ano, Melhor Direção, Narrativa, entre outros. Entre os nomeados deste ano estão "Astro Bot", "Metaphor: ReFantazio", "Call of Duty Black Ops 6", entre outros. Além das categorias voltadas aos videogames, há também a de Melhor Adaptação, que contempla histórias de games adaptados para o cinema ou streaming. Concorrem este ano "Arcane", da Netflix com Riot Games, e "Fallout", disponível no Prime Video.

Veja os indicados ao The Game Awards 2024

Jogo do Ano

Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree

Black Myth: Wukong

Astro Bot

Balatro

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Melhor Direção

Astro Bot

Balatro

Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Black Myth: Wukong

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Melhor Narrativa

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua's Saga Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Melhor Direção de Arte

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Melhor Trilha Sonora

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Melhor Design de Som

Astro Bot

Call of Duty Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Senua's Saga Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Melhor Performance

Briana White em Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Hannah Telle em Life is Strange Double Exposure

Humberly Gonzáles em Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts em Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens em Senua's Saga Hellblade 2

Inovação em Acessibilidade

Call of Duty Black Ops 6

Diablo 4

Dragon Age The Veilguard

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Star Wars Outlaws

Jogos de Impacto

Closer the Distance

Indika

Neva

Life is Strange Double Exposure

Senua's Saga Hellblade 2

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Melhor Jogo em Andamento

Destiny 2

Diablo 4

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Melhor Suporte para Comunidade

Baldur's Gate 3

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man's Sky

Melhor Jogo Indie

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Melhor Jogo Indie Estreante

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Melhor Jogo Mobile

AFK Journey

Balatro

Pokémon TCG Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Melhor Jogo de RV ou RA

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard's Wrath 2

Batman Arkham Shadow

Metal Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

Melhor Jogo de Ação

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2

Melhor Jogo de Ação e Aventura

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Melhor RPG

Dragon's Dogma 2

Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Melhor Jogo de Luta

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero

Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics

MultiVersus

Tekken 8

Melhor Jogo para Família

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Astro Bot

Princess Peach Showtime!

The Plucky Squire

The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Melhor Simulador ou Jogo de Estratégia

Age of Mythology Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Melhor Jogo de Esporte ou Corrida

F1 24

EA Sports FC 25

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Melhor Adaptação

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Jogo Mais Aguardado

Death Stranding 2 On The Beach

Ghost of Yotei

GTA 6

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Criador de Conteúdo do Ano

Caseoh

Illojuan

Techno Gamerz

Typicalgamer

Usada Pekora

Melhor Jogo de Esports

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Valorant

Melhor Atleta de Esports

33

Aleksib

Chovy

Faker

Zywoo

Zmjjkk

Melhor Equipe de Esports

Bilibili Gaming - League of Legends

Gen.G - League of Legends

Navi - Counter-Strike 2

T1 - League of Legends

Team Liquid - Dota 2

Melhor Jogo Multiplayer

Call of Duty Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2