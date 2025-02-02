Acesse o melhor conteúdo do seu dia, o único que você precisa.

Grammy 2025: confira a lista completa dos vencedores ao vivo

Cerimônia da maior premiação da música acontece neste domingo, 2 de fevereiro

Grammy 2025: premiação acontece em 2 de fevereiro ( PATRICK T. FALLON /Getty Images)

Mateus Omena
Mateus Omena

Repórter

Publicado em 2 de fevereiro de 2025 às 21h03.

Última atualização em 2 de fevereiro de 2025 às 21h21.

Neste domingo, 2 de fevereiro, acontece a 67ª edição da premiação Grammy Awards, uma das mais importantes do cenário musical. A cerimônia de premiação será realizada no Crypto.com Arena, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos.

Neste ano, Anitta representará o Brasil na categoria de Melhor Álbum Pop Latino. Outros artistas brasileiros indicados são Hamilton de Holanda e Eliane Elias, que concorrem ao prêmio de Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino.

Beyoncé é a artista de maior destaque da 67ª edição do Grammy, concorrendo a 11 prêmios. Com isso, ela se torna a artista mais indicada da história da premiação, somando 99 nomeações ao longo da carreira.

Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX e Post Malone aparecem logo atrás, com oito indicações cada. Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter e Chappell Roan foram reconhecidas em seis categorias.

Veja a lista completa de vencedores do Grammy

*Em atualização.

Álbum do ano

  • New Blue Sun – Andre 3000
  • Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
  • Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
  • Brat – Charlie XCX
  • Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
  • Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish
  • The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
  • The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift

Música do ano

  • A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
  • Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish
  • Die With a Smile – Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars
  • Fortnight – Taylor Swift e Post Malone
  • Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
  • Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
  • Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter
  • Texas Hold’em – Beyoncé

Gravação do ano

  • Now And Then – The Beatles
  • TEXAS HOLD ‘EM – Beyoncé
  • Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter
  • 360 – Charli XCX
  • BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish
  • Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
  • Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
  • Fortnight – Taylor Swift and Post Malone

Artista revelação

  • Benson Boone
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Doechii
  • Khruangbin
  • RAYE
  • Chappell Roan
  • Shaboozey
  • Teddy Swims

Melhor álbum pop latino

  • Funk Generation – Anitta
  • El Viaje – Luis Fonsi
  • GARCÍA – Kany García
  • Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira
  • ORQUÍDEAS – Kali Uchis

Melhor performance pop solo

  • Beyoncé – Bodyguard
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso (vencedor)
  • Charli XCX – Apple
  • Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
  • Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Melhor álbum pop vocal

  • Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
  • HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
  • eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande
  • The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
  • THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT -Taylor Swift

Melhor performance pop em duo ou grupo

  • Gracie Abrams e Taylor – Us
  • Beyoncé e Post Malone – Leviis Jeans
  • Charlie xcx e Billie Eilish – Guess
  • Ariana Grande e Brandy & Monica- The Boy is Mine
  • Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Melhor clipe

  • Tailor Swif – A$AP Rocky
  • Fortnight – Taylor Swift and Post Malone
  • 360 – Charli xcx
  • Houdini – Eminem
  • Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar (vencedor)

Melhor gravação pop dance

  • Make You Mine – Madison Beer
  • Von Dutch – Charli xcx (vencedor)
  • L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED
    EDIT] – Billie Eilish
  • yes, and? – Ariana Grande
  • Got Me Started – Troye Sivan

Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica

  • Make You Mine – Madison Beer
  • Von Dutch – Charli XCX
  • L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit] – Billie Eilish
  • Yes, And? – Ariana Grande
  • Got Me Started – Troye Sivan

Melhor álbum de R&B

  • 11:11 (Deluxe) – Chris Brown (vencedor)
  • Vantablack – Lalah Hathaway
  • Revenge – Muni Long
  • Algorithm – Lucky Daye
  • Coming Home – Usher

Melhor performance de R&B

  • Guidance – Jhené Aiko
  • Residuals – Chris Brown
  • Here We Go (Uh Oh) – Coco Jones
  • Made For Me (Live On BET) – Muni Long (vencedor)
  • Saturn – SZA

Melhor música de R&B

  • After Hours – Kehlani
  • Burning – Tems
  • Here We Go (Uh Oh) – Coco Jones
  • Ruined Me – Muni Long
  • Saturn – SZA (vencedor)

Melhor performance de rap melódico

  • KEHLANI – Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani
  • SPAGHETTII – Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey
  • We Still Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd
  • Big Mama – Latto
  • 3:AM – Rapsody and Erykah Badu (vencedor)

Melhor música de rap

  • Asteroids – Rapsody and Hit-Boy
  • Carnival – ¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign), Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti
  • Like That – Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar
  • Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar (vencedor)
  • Yeah Glo! – GloRilla

Melhor performance de rap

  • Enough (Miami) — Cardi B.
  • Where The Sun Shines Again — Common, Pete Rock e Bilal.
  • Nissan Altima — Doechii.
  • Houdini — Eminem.
  • Like That — Future, Metro Boomin e Kendrick Lamar.
  • Yeah Glo! – Glorilla
  • Not Like Us – Kendric Lamar (vencedor)

Melhor álbum de rap

  • Might Delete Later – J. Cole
  • The Auditorium, Vol. 1 – Common & Pete Rock
  • Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii
  • The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) – Eminem
  • We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin

Melhor álbum de rock

  • Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes
  • Romance – Fontaines D.C.
  • Saviors – Green Day
  • TANGK – IDLES
  • Dark Matter – Pearl Jam
  • Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones (vencedor)
  • No Name – Jack White

Melhor canção de rock

  • Broken Man — St. Vincent (vencedora)
  • Beautiful People (Stay High) — The Black Keys
  • Dark Matter — Pearl Jam
  • Dilemma — Green Day
  • Gift Horse — Idles

Melhor performance de rock

  • Now And Then — Beatles (vencedor)
  • Beautiful People (Stay High) — The Black Keys
  • The American Dream Is Killing Me — Green Day
  • Gift Horse — Idles
  • Dark Matter — Pearl Jam
  • Broken Man — St. Vincent

Melhor álbum de música alternativa

  • Neon Pill — Cage the Elephant
  • Song of the Lake — Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
  • Starburster — Fontaines D.C.
  • Bye Bye — Kim Gordon
  • Flea — St. Vincent

Melhor performance de música africana

  • Tomorrow – Yemi Alade
  • MMS – Asake & Wizkid
  • Sensational – Chris Brown, Davido & Lojay
  • Higher – Burna Boy
  • Love Me JeJe – Tems

Melhor álbum country

  • COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
  • F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
  • Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
  • Higher – Chris Stapleton
  • Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

Melhor performance solo de country

  • 16 CARRIAGES – Beyoncé
  • I Am Not Okay – Jelly Roll
  • The Architect – Kacey Musgraves
  • A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
  • It Takes A Woman – Chris Stapleton (vencedor)

Melhor performance em duo/grupo de country

  • Cowboys Cry Too – Kelsea Ballerini eNoah Kahan
  • II MOST WANTED – Beyoncé feat. Miley Cyrus (vencedor)
  • Break Mine – Brothers Osborne
  • Bigger Houses – Dan e Shay
  • I Had Some Help – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

Melhor álbum de reggae

  • Take It Easy – Collie Buddz
  • Party With Me – Vybz Kartel
  • Never Gets Late Here – Shenseea
  • Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film
  • Evolution – The Wailers

Compositor não-clássico do ano

  • Jessi Alexander
  • Amy Allen
  • Edgar barrera
  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Raye

Produtor não-clássico do ano

  • Alissia
  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
  • Ian Fitchuk
  • Mustard
  • Daniel Nigro

Melhor música composta para mídia visual

  • Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma – Luke Combs
  • Better Place – *NSYNC & Justin Timberlake
  • Can’t Catch Me Now – Olivia Rodrigo
  • It Never Went Away – Jon Batiste (vencedor)
  • Love Will Survive – Barbra Streisand

Melhor trilha sonora para mídia visual

  • American Fiction
  • Challengers
  • The Color Purple
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Shōgun

Melhor álbum de jazz alternativo

  • Night Reign — Arooj Aftab
  • New Blue Sun — André 3000
  • Code Derivation — Robert Glasper
  • Foreverland — Keyon Harrold
  • No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin — Meshell Ndegeocello

Melhor álbum latino de jazz

  • Spain Forever Again – Michel Camilo & Tomatito
  • Cubop Lives! – Zaccai Curtis
  • COLLAB- Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
  • Time and Again – Eliane Elias
  • El Trio: Live in Italy – Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernández, John Beasley & José Gola
  • Cuba and Beyond – Chucho Valdés & Royal Quartet
  • As I Travel – Donald Vega feat. Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero

Melhor álbum americano

  • The Other Side — T Bone Burnett
  • $10 Cowboy — Charley Crockett
  • Trail Of Flowers — Sierra Ferrell
  • Polaroid Lovers — Sarah Jarosz
  • No One Gets Out Alive — Maggie Rose
  • Tigers Blood — Waxahatchee
