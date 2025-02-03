Grammy 2025: Beyoncé leva prêmio de melhor álbum do ano por 'Cowboy Carter'

1/30 Ally Brooke (Ally Brooke)

2/30 Twenty One Pilots (Twenty One Pilots)

3/30 Christina Aguilera (Christina Aguilera)

4/30 Sean Paul (Sean Paul)

5/30 Steaveaoki (Steaveaoki)

6/30 A cantora Shakira (A cantora Shakira)

7/30 Cantor Sting. (Cantor Sting)

8/30 NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Olivia Rodrigo performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on September 8, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images) (Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 8, 2023)

9/30 Nessa Barrett (Nessa Barrett)

10/30 Rüfus du Sol (Rüfus du Sol)

11/30 James Hype (James Hype)

12/30 Girl In Red (Girl In Red)

13/30 Fontaines D.C (Fontaines D.C)

14/30 Inhaler (Inhaler)

15/30 Caribou (Caribou)

16/30 JPEGMafia (JPEGMafia)

17/30 Disco Lines (Disco Lines)

18/30 Shawn Mendes (Shawn Mendes)

19/30 LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Alanis Morissette performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on March 04, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Ball/WireImage) (Alanis Morisette at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London)

20/30 Beenson Boone (Beenson Boone)

21/30 Tate McRae (Tate McRae)

22/30 (Kasablanca)

23/30 (Artemas)

24/30 (Justin Timberlake)

25/30 Norah Jones, vencedora de nove Grammys, será uma das grandes atrações do Popload Festival 2025, que também contará com uma programação diversificada e parcerias estratégicas (Norah Jones, vencedora de nove Grammys, será uma das grandes atrações do Popload Festival 2025, que também contará com uma programação diversificada e parcerias estratégicas.)

26/30 LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Billie Joe Armstrong and Tre Cool of Green Day are seen performing on September 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - September 16, 2024)

27/30 (FILES) Independent presidential candidate Cornel West addresses a pro-Palestinian rally on the third day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 21, 2024. A scion of the famed Kennedy family. A Green Party activist. A self-proclaimed "armed and gay" libertarian. The US presidential election is toss-up between Democrat Harris and Republican Trump. However, the two-party system still left room this year for three fringe players who could yet influence an ultra-tight election on November 5. (Photo by MATTHEW HATCHER / AFP) (FILES-US-VOTE-CANDIDATES)

28/30 Green Day (size_960_16_9_Green_Day.jpg)

29/30 Katy Perry está confirmada no Rock in Rio 2024 (Katy Perry está confirmada no Rock in Rio 2024)