Nova medida de Tóquio preocupa amantes da comida japonesa na China

A sushi chef displays freshly cut bluefin tuna - which was purchased earlier in the day for over 270,000 USD at the first tuna auction of the New Year - at the Sushi Ginza Onodera main store in Omotesando in Tokyo on January 5, 2023. - Michelin-starred sushi restaurant Onodera Group and Japanese wholesaler Yamayuki forked out 273,000 USD for the 212-kilo bluefin tuna in the auction at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market early morning on January 5. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP) (Photo by RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images) (RICHARD A. BROOKS/Getty Images)

