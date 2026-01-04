Casual

Critics Choice Awards 2026: em quais categorias o Brasil está concorrendo

'O Agente Secreto', de Kleber Mendonça Filho, pode levar Filme Estrangeiro; Wagner Moura tem duas indicações

Bastidores de 'O Agente Secreto': filme tem duas indicações ao Critics Choice (Cinemascopio/Divulgação)

Da Redação
Redação Exame

Publicado em 4 de janeiro de 2026 às 16h29.

O primeiro grande evento do calendário de premiações em 2026 acontece hoje. A 31ª edição do Critics Choice Awards, organizado pela Critics Choice Association (CCA), será apresentada pela comediante Chelsea Handler. A premiação será transmitida do Barker Hangar de Santa Mônica, em Los Angeles, e terá cerca de três horas de duração.

Onde a cerimônia do Critics Choice será exibida

O espectador tem duas opções para assistir a premiação no Brasil:

  • pelo canal de TV por assinatura TNT;
  • pela plataforma de streaming HBO Max.

Que horas começa o Critics Choice Award

Los Angeles fica no Estado americano da Califórnia, que está cinco horas a menos que o Brasil em termos de fuso horário.

A cerimônia está marcada para ter início às 16h, no horário local. Portanto, aqui no Brasil, serão 21h (no horário de Brasília) quando o show começar.

Quais são as chances do Brasil na premiação

O Brasil volta ao páreo, após "Ainda Estou Aqui", de Walter Salles, concorrer no ano passado na categoria Melhor Filme Estrangeiro.

Agora em 2026 tem mais um filme brasileiro na disputa: "O Agente Secreto", de Kleber Mendonça Filho, também concorre a Filme Estrangeiro enquanto o seu protagonista, Wagner Moura, disputa a estatueta de Melhor Ator.

Moura está duplamente indicado nesta edição: concorre também como ator coadjuvante em minissérie, por "Ladrões de Drogas" da Apple TV.

Veja a lista completa de indicados ao Critics Choice Awards de 2026

MELHOR ATOR

  • Bugonia (Focus Features)
  • Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • Hamnet (Focus Features)
  • Jay Kelly (Netflix)
  • Marty Supreme (A24)
  • One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
  • Sentimental Value (Neon)
  • Sinners (Warner Bros.)
  • Train Dreams (Netflix)
  • Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

MELHOR ATOR

  • Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme (A24)
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
  • Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams (Netflix)
  • Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)
  • Michael B. Jordan – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
  • Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent (Neon)

MELHOR ATRIZ

  • Jessie Buckley – Hamnet (Focus Features)
  • Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)
  • Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
  • Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value (Neon)
  • Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Emma Stone – Bugonia (Focus Features)

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE

  • Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
  • Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • Paul Mescal – Hamnet (Focus Features)
  • Sean Penn – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
  • Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly (Netflix)
  • Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value (Neon)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE 

  • Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value (Neon)
  • Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value (Neon)
  • Amy Madigan – Weapons (Warner Bros.)
  • Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
  • Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

MELHOR JOVEM ATOR/ATRIZ

  • Everett Blunck – The Plague (Independent Film Company)
  • Miles Caton – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
  • Cary Christopher – Weapons (Warner Bros.)
  • Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet (Focus Features)
  • Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)

MELHOR DIREÇÃO

  • Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
  • Ryan Coogler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
  • Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme (A24)
  • Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value (Neon)
  • Chloé Zhao – Hamnet (Focus Features)

MELHOR ROTEIRO ORIGINAL

  • Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer – Jay Kelly (Netflix)
  • Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme (A24)
  • Ryan Coogler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
  • Zach Cregger – Weapons (Warner Bros.)
  • Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby (A24)
  • Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value (Neon)

MELHOR ROTEIRO ADAPTADO

  • Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
  • Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams (Netflix)
  • Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, Jahye Lee – No Other Choice (Neon)
  • Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • Will Tracy – Bugonia (Focus Features)
  • Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet (Focus Features)

MELHOR ELENCO

  • Nina Gold – Hamnet (Focus Features)
  • Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold – Jay Kelly (Netflix)
  • Jennifer Venditti – Marty Supreme (A24)
  • Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
  • Francine Maisler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
  • Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA

  • Claudio Miranda – F1 (Apple Original Films)
  • Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • Łukasz Żal – Hamnet (Focus Features)
  • Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
  • Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
  • Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams (Netflix)

MELHOR DESIGN DE PRODUÇÃO

  • Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis – The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Marvel Studios)
  • Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – Hamnet (Focus Features)
  • Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Marty Supreme (A24)
  • Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
  • Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

MELHOR EDIÇÃO

  • Kirk Baxter – A House of Dynamite (Netflix)
  • Stephen Mirrione – F1 (Apple Original Films)
  • Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme (A24)
  • Andy Jurgensen – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
  • Viridiana Lieberman – The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)
  • Michael P. Shawver – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

MELHOR FIGURINO

  • Kate Hawley – Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet (Focus Features)
  • Lindsay Pugh – Hedda (Amazon MGM Studios)
  • Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions)
  • Ruth E. Carter – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
  • Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

MELHOR CABELO E MAQUIAGEM

  • Flora Moody, John Nolan – 28 Years Later (Sony Pictures)
  • Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
  • Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal – The Smashing Machine (A24)
  • Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins – Weapons (Warner Bros.)
  • Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS

  • Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios)
  • Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson – F1 (Apple Original Films)
  • Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell – Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)
  • Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
  • Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams – Superman (Warner Bros.)

MELHOR COORDENAÇÃO DE DUBLÊS

  • Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda – Ballerina (Lionsgate)
  • Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby – F1 (Apple Original Films)
  • Wade Eastwood – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)
  • Brian Machleit – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
  • Andy Gill – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
  • Giedrius Nagys – Warfare (A24)

MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO

  • Arco (Neon)
  • Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
  • In Your Dreams (Netflix)
  • KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS)
  • Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

MELHOR COMÉDIA

  • The Ballad of Wallis Island (Focus Features)
  • Eternity (A24)
  • Friendship (A24)
  • The Naked Gun (Paramount)
  • The Phoenician Scheme (Focus Features)
  • Splitsville (Neon)

MEHOR FILME EM LINGUA ESTRANGEIRA

  • It Was Just an Accident (Neon)
  • Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)
  • No Other Choice (Neon)
  • The Secret Agent (Neon)
  • Sirāt (Neon)
  • Belén (Amazon MGM Studios)

MELHOR MÚSICA

  • “Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1 (Apple Original Films)
  • “Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
  • “I Lied to You” – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
  • “Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)
    “Train Dreams” – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams (Netflix)
  • “The Girl in the Bubble” – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA

  • Hans Zimmer – F1 (Apple Original Films)
  • Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • Max Richter – Hamnet (Focus Features)
  • Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme (A24)
  • Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
  • Ludwig Göransson – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

MELHOR SOM

  • Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John – F1 (Apple Original Films)
  • Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Greg Chapman – Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
  • Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, David V. Butler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
  • Laia Casanovas – Sirāt (Neon)
  • Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner – Warfare (A24)
Acompanhe tudo sobre:CinemaFilmes brasileiros

