Critics Choice Awards 2026: em quais categorias o Brasil está concorrendo

O primeiro grande evento do calendário de premiações em 2026 acontece hoje. A 31ª edição do Critics Choice Awards, organizado pela Critics Choice Association (CCA), será apresentada pela comediante Chelsea Handler. A premiação será transmitida do Barker Hangar de Santa Mônica, em Los Angeles, e terá cerca de três horas de duração.
Onde a cerimônia do Critics Choice será exibida
O espectador tem duas opções para assistir a premiação no Brasil:
- pelo canal de TV por assinatura TNT;
- pela plataforma de streaming HBO Max.
Que horas começa o Critics Choice Award
Los Angeles fica no Estado americano da Califórnia, que está cinco horas a menos que o Brasil em termos de fuso horário.
A cerimônia está marcada para ter início às 16h, no horário local. Portanto, aqui no Brasil, serão 21h (no horário de Brasília) quando o show começar.
Quais são as chances do Brasil na premiação
O Brasil volta ao páreo, após "Ainda Estou Aqui", de Walter Salles, concorrer no ano passado na categoria Melhor Filme Estrangeiro.
Agora em 2026 tem mais um filme brasileiro na disputa: "O Agente Secreto", de Kleber Mendonça Filho, também concorre a Filme Estrangeiro enquanto o seu protagonista, Wagner Moura, disputa a estatueta de Melhor Ator.
Moura está duplamente indicado nesta edição: concorre também como ator coadjuvante em minissérie, por "Ladrões de Drogas" da Apple TV.
Veja a lista completa de indicados ao Critics Choice Awards de 2026
- Bugonia (Focus Features)
- Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Jay Kelly (Netflix)
- Marty Supreme (A24)
- One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Sentimental Value (Neon)
- Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Train Dreams (Netflix)
- Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
MELHOR ATOR
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme (A24)
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams (Netflix)
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)
- Michael B. Jordan – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent (Neon)
MELHOR ATRIZ
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)
- Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value (Neon)
- Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)
- Emma Stone – Bugonia (Focus Features)
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE
- Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Paul Mescal – Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Sean Penn – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly (Netflix)
- Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value (Neon)
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE
- Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value (Neon)
- Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value (Neon)
- Amy Madigan – Weapons (Warner Bros.)
- Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
MELHOR JOVEM ATOR/ATRIZ
- Everett Blunck – The Plague (Independent Film Company)
- Miles Caton – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Cary Christopher – Weapons (Warner Bros.)
- Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family (Searchlight Pictures)
- Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)
MELHOR DIREÇÃO
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme (A24)
- Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value (Neon)
- Chloé Zhao – Hamnet (Focus Features)
MELHOR ROTEIRO ORIGINAL
- Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer – Jay Kelly (Netflix)
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme (A24)
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Zach Cregger – Weapons (Warner Bros.)
- Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby (A24)
- Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value (Neon)
MELHOR ROTEIRO ADAPTADO
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams (Netflix)
- Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, Jahye Lee – No Other Choice (Neon)
- Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Will Tracy – Bugonia (Focus Features)
- Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet (Focus Features)
MELHOR ELENCO
- Nina Gold – Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold – Jay Kelly (Netflix)
- Jennifer Venditti – Marty Supreme (A24)
- Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Francine Maisler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA
- Claudio Miranda – F1 (Apple Original Films)
- Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Łukasz Żal – Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams (Netflix)
MELHOR DESIGN DE PRODUÇÃO
- Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis – The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Marvel Studios)
- Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Marty Supreme (A24)
- Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
MELHOR EDIÇÃO
- Kirk Baxter – A House of Dynamite (Netflix)
- Stephen Mirrione – F1 (Apple Original Films)
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme (A24)
- Andy Jurgensen – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Viridiana Lieberman – The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)
- Michael P. Shawver – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
MELHOR FIGURINO
- Kate Hawley – Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Lindsay Pugh – Hedda (Amazon MGM Studios)
- Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions)
- Ruth E. Carter – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
MELHOR CABELO E MAQUIAGEM
- Flora Moody, John Nolan – 28 Years Later (Sony Pictures)
- Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal – The Smashing Machine (A24)
- Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins – Weapons (Warner Bros.)
- Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS
- Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios)
- Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson – F1 (Apple Original Films)
- Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell – Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)
- Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams – Superman (Warner Bros.)
MELHOR COORDENAÇÃO DE DUBLÊS
- Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda – Ballerina (Lionsgate)
- Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby – F1 (Apple Original Films)
- Wade Eastwood – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)
- Brian Machleit – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Andy Gill – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Giedrius Nagys – Warfare (A24)
MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO
- Arco (Neon)
- Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- In Your Dreams (Netflix)
- KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS)
- Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
MELHOR COMÉDIA
- The Ballad of Wallis Island (Focus Features)
- Eternity (A24)
- Friendship (A24)
- The Naked Gun (Paramount)
- The Phoenician Scheme (Focus Features)
- Splitsville (Neon)
MEHOR FILME EM LINGUA ESTRANGEIRA
- It Was Just an Accident (Neon)
- Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)
- No Other Choice (Neon)
- The Secret Agent (Neon)
- Sirāt (Neon)
- Belén (Amazon MGM Studios)
MELHOR MÚSICA
- “Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1 (Apple Original Films)
- “Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
- “I Lied to You” – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- “Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)
“Train Dreams” – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams (Netflix)
- “The Girl in the Bubble” – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
MELHOR TRILHA SONORA
- Hans Zimmer – F1 (Apple Original Films)
- Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Max Richter – Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme (A24)
- Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Ludwig Göransson – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
MELHOR SOM
- Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John – F1 (Apple Original Films)
- Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Greg Chapman – Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, David V. Butler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Laia Casanovas – Sirāt (Neon)
- Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner – Warfare (A24)