Brasil decide adiar voo de repatriação de brasileiros no Líbano

O governo brasileiro decidiu adiar, nesta sexta-feira, o primeiro voo de repatriação de cidadãos brasileiros que estão no Líbano. Em nota, o Palácio do Planalto explicou que foram necessárias "medidas adicionais de segurança para os comboios terrestres" que levariam os brasileiros até o aeroporto de Beirute, onde a aeronave estava programada para pousar.
“A operação do primeiro voo brasileiro de repatriação não ocorrerá no dia de hoje”, afirmou o governo. Inicialmente, a previsão era de que o voo chegasse em Beirute ainda nesta sexta-feira, com pouso em São Paulo no sábado pela manhã.
Segurança em risco no aeroporto de Beirute
Atualmente, a aeronave responsável pela operação está em Lisboa, aguardando autorização para seguir até o Líbano. Mesmo com a permissão de pouso já concedida, as condições de segurança na área do aeroporto de Beirute, alvo de bombardeios recentes, exigem uma nova análise das “janelas de oportunidade” para a realização da operação, conforme informado pelo governo.
O chanceler brasileiro, Mauro Vieira, enfatizou a importância de garantir a segurança da tripulação antes do início da operação. Segundo ele, as garantias de segurança para a aterissagem ainda estão sendo revisadas pelas autoridades responsáveis. “Se houver algum episódio que impeça o pouso, a operação será adiada”, disse Vieira.
Rotas alternativas para repatriação
Além da rota planejada para o aeroporto de Beirute, o governo brasileiro também estuda outras alternativas para a saída segura dos brasileiros do Líbano. “Estamos examinando rotas alternativas por outros países. Há bases e outras opções sendo consideradas em conjunto com a embaixada do Líbano e nossa rede de embaixadas na região”, afirmou o chanceler.
A situação no Líbano, particularmente na região de Beirute, tem se deteriorado rapidamente, e a operação de repatriação só será retomada quando houver condições seguras para o transporte dos brasileiros até o aeroporto e o pouso da aeronave.
Mourners in the Nahr al-Bared camp for Palestinian refugees gather for the funeral of commanders of the Popular Front For the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) group who were killed by an overnight Israeli air strike in Beirut, at the camp near Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on September 30, 2024.
Mourners in the Nahr al-Bared camp for Palestinian refugees gather for the funeral of commanders of the Popular Front For the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) group who were killed by an overnight Israeli air strike in Beirut, at the camp near Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on September 30, 2024.
A fighter fires live rounds into the air from an assault rifle during the funeral of two commanders and one member of the Popular Front For the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) group who were killed by an overnight Israeli air strike in Beirut, at the Beddawi camp for Palestinian refugees near Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on September 30, 2024.
Mourners gather by ambulances transporting the bodies of two commanders and one member of the Popular Front For the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) who were killed by an overnight Israeli air strike in Beirut, during the funeral at the Beddawi camp for Palestinian refugees near Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on September 30, 2024.
This overview from Lebanon's southern city of Tyre shows a cloud of smoke erupting after an Israeli air strike on the village of Qlayleh on September 30, 2024.
Iranians hold pictures of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on September 27, during an anti-Israel protest in Palestine Square in Tehran on September 30, 2024.
Iranians hold pictures of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on September 27, during an anti-Israel protest in Palestine Square in Tehran on September 30, 2024.
A picture taken from northern Israel, along the border with southern Lebanon, on September 30, 2024 shows a fire following Israeli bombardment on an area of south Lebanon. The Israeli military said Tuesday troops have started "targeted ground raids" in villages of southern Lebanon. The incursions backed by airstrikes and artillery began "a few hours ago" and are targeting militant group Hezbollah "in villages close to the border" with Israel, a military statement said.
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beiruts southern suburb early on October 1, 2024. The Israeli military said Tuesday troops have started "targeted ground raids" in villages of southern Lebanon. The incursions backed by airstrikes and artillery began "a few hours ago" and are targeting militant group Hezbollah "in villages close to the border" with Israel, a military statement said.
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beiruts southern suburb early on October 1, 2024. The Israeli military said Tuesday troops have started "targeted ground raids" in villages of southern Lebanon. The incursions backed by airstrikes and artillery began "a few hours ago" and are targeting militant group Hezbollah "in villages close to the border" with Israel, a military statement said.
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beiruts southern suburb early on October 1, 2024. A Lebanese security official said Israel had conducted at least six strikes on south Beirut in the night from Monday to Tuesday, after Israel's army called on residents in the Hezbollah stronghold to evacuate.
