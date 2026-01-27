Veja quais são os 200 melhores álbuns do século XXI, segundo a Billboard

Os álbuns mais vendidos e ouvidos do século XXI integram um novo ranking da Billboard. A lista reúne títulos que dominaram vendas, streaming e presença cultural nos Estados Unidos, reunindo pop, hip-hop, country, R&B e trilhas sonoras de grande circulação.
No topo aparecem "Dangerous: The Double Album", de Morgan Wallen, seguido por "21", de Adele, e "Fearless", de Taylor Swift. O ranking considera desempenho comercial, permanência nas paradas e influência no mercado musical.
Entre os dez primeiros, o levantamento reúne álbuns com longa vida nos charts e que ampliaram a visibilidade de seus artistas. Além de Wallen e Adele, Taylor Swift figura com "1989" e outros títulos. O musical "Hamilton" confirma o alcance das trilhas sonoras na era do streaming, movimento reforçado por "Frozen", "High School Musical", "Moana", "Encanto" e "A Star Is Born".
O ranking também destaca o peso dos relançamentos e versões expandidas, como as regravações de "Red (Taylor’s Version)". Coletâneas e compilações seguem o mesmo caminho, caso de "Diamonds", de Elton John, e "Greatest Hits", do Guns N’ Roses.
Ranking dos 200 melhores álbuns do século XXI
Entre os destaques, estão:
- Dangerous: The Double Album — Morgan Wallen
- 21 — Adele
- Fearless — Taylor Swift
- 1989 — Taylor Swift
- Hamilton: An American Musical — Original Broadway Cast
- One Thing at a Time — Morgan Wallen
- Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone
- My Turn — Lil Baby
- All the Right Reasons — Nickelback
- The Fame — Lady Gaga
- ÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran
- beerbongs & bentleys — Post Malone
- Christmas — Michael Bublé
- Lover — Taylor Swift
- Confessions — Usher
- Frozen — Soundtrack
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
- Taylor Swift — Taylor Swift
- Some Hearts — Carrie Underwood
- Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
- Hybrid Theory — Linkin Park
- Come Away With Me — Norah Jones
- Daughtry — Daughtry
- Stoney — Post Malone
- DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
- SOS — SZA
- Night Visions — Imagine Dragons
- Views — Drake
- Midnights — Taylor Swift
- Traveller — Chris Stapleton
- Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon — Pop Smoke
- Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
- Fallen — Evanescence
- x — Ed Sheeran
- This One’s for You — Luke Combs
- Scorpion — Drake
- Folklore — Taylor Swift
- Goodbye & Good Riddance — Juice WRLD
- The Eminem Show — Eminem
- Blurryface — Twenty One Pilots
- ASTROWORLD — Travis Scott
- In the Lonely Hour — Sam Smith
- High School Musical — Soundtrack
- What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs
- The Emancipation of Mimi — Mariah Carey
- Unorthodox Jukebox — Bruno Mars
- Let Go — Avril Lavigne
- Human Clay — Creed
- Rock n Roll Jesus — Kid Rock
- 25 — Adele
- Need You Now — Lady A
- The Highlights — The Weeknd
- Curtain Call: The Hits — Eminem
- Here’s to the Good Times — Florida Georgia Line
- American Idiot — Green Day
- 24K Magic — Bruno Mars
- Hannah Montana 2/Meet Miley Cyrus — Miley Cyrus
- Breakaway — Kelly Clarkson
- My World 2.0 — Justin Bieber
- 1 — The Beatles
- Hotshot — Shaggy
- Country Grammar — Nelly
- The Greatest Showman — Soundtrack
- Starboy — The Weeknd
- Certified Lover Boy — Drake
- Recovery — Eminem
- The E.N.D. — Black Eyed Peas
- FutureSex/LoveSounds — Justin Timberlake
- Take Care — Drake
- Anti — Rihanna
- Crash My Party — Luke Bryan
- The Dutchess — Fergie
- O Brother, Where Art Thou? — Soundtrack
- Me and My Gang — Rascal Flatts
- Sigh No More — Mumford & Sons
- Songs in A Minor — Alicia Keys
- No Strings Attached — *NSYNC
- Speakerboxxx/The Love Below — OutKast
- After Hours — The Weeknd
- Babel — Mumford & Sons
- Good Kid, m.A.A.d City — Kendrick Lamar
- As I Am — Alicia Keys
- Legends Never Die — Juice WRLD
- Monkey Business — Black Eyed Peas
- Red — Taylor Swift
- Planet Her — Doja Cat
- Get Rich or Die Tryin’ — 50 Cent
- My Kinda Party — Jason Aldean
- Home — Dixie Chicks
- Konvicted — Akon
- Back to Black — Amy Winehouse
- Tha Carter III — Lil Wayne
- A Day Without Rain — Enya
- M!ssundaztood — Pink
- Stick Season — Noah Kahan
- Fine Line — Harry Styles
- Silver Side Up — Nickelback
- Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa
- Supernatural — Santana
- Beauty Behind the Madness — The Weeknd
- Nellyville — Nelly
- American Teen — Khalid
- Weathered — Creed
- Dark Horse — Nickelback
- The Tortured Poets Department — Taylor Swift
- Diamonds — Elton John
- Up All Night — One Direction
- Pure Heroine — Lorde
- Reputation — Taylor Swift
- The 20/20 Experience — Justin Timberlake
- Break the Cycle — Staind
- A Star Is Born — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper (Soundtrack)
- Teenage Dream — Katy Perry
- American Heartbreak — Zach Bryan
- Moana — Soundtrack
- Good Girl Gone Bad — Rihanna
- Noël — Josh Groban
- The Truth About Love — Pink
- Twilight — Soundtrack
- Speak Now — Taylor Swift
- The Marshall Mathers LP — Eminem
- Evolve — Imagine Dragons
- Doo-Wops & Hooligans — Bruno Mars
- ? — XXXTENTACION
- High School Musical 2 — Soundtrack
- Harry’s House — Harry Styles
- Oops!… I Did It Again — Britney Spears
- Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water — Limp Bizkit
- Montevallo — Sam Hunt
- Tailgates & Tanlines — Luke Bryan
- Hannah Montana — Soundtrack
- I Am… Sasha Fierce — Beyoncé
- More Life — Drake
- Minutes to Midnight — Linkin Park
- Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
- Here for the Party — Gretchen Wilson
- The Foundation — Zac Brown Band
- Based on a True Story… — Blake Shelton
- Purpose — Justin Bieber
- Closer — Josh Groban
- Ctrl — SZA
- Carnival Ride — Carrie Underwood
- The Lumineers — The Lumineers
- Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
- Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends — Coldplay
- Ashanti — Ashanti
- Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial — Roddy Ricch
- Luv Is Rage 2 — Lil Uzi Vert
- Prism — Katy Perry
- V — Maroon 5
- 2014 Forest Hills Drive — J. Cole
- F*ck Love — The Kid LAROI
- The Massacre — 50 Cent
- Encore — Eminem
- The Heist — Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
- Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan
- No Angel — Dido
- 19 — Adele
- If I Know Me — Morgan Wallen
- Feels Like Today — Rascal Flatts
- Death Race for Love — Juice WRLD
- Survivor — Destiny’s Child
- 8701 — Usher
- Spirit — Leona Lewis
- Hoodie SZN — A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
- Love. Angel. Music. Baby. — Gwen Stefani
- 2001 — Dr. Dre
- Free Spirit — Khalid
- Mamma Mia! — Soundtrack
- Feels Like Home — Norah Jones
- Word of Mouf — Ludacris
- Meteora — Linkin Park
- Some Nights — fun.
- Pain Is Love — Ja Rule
- Back to Bedlam — James Blunt
- Cuz I Love You — Lizzo
- Only by the Night — Kings of Leon
- Sleep Through the Static — Jack Johnson
- Drive — Alan Jackson
- YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny
- B’Day — Beyoncé
- Songs About Jane — Maroon 5
- The Breakthrough — Mary J. Blige
- Evermore — Taylor Swift
- Dangerously in Love — Beyoncé
- Encanto — Soundtrack
- Legend — Bob Marley & The Wailers
- Exclusive — Chris Brown
- Overexposed — Maroon 5
- Greatest Hits — Guns N’ Roses
- Beyoncé — Beyoncé
- The Marshall Mathers LP 2 — Eminem
- Title — Meghan Trainor
- Coco — Colbie Caillat
- 1989 (Taylor’s Version) — Taylor Swift
- Kamikaze — Eminem
- Greatest Hits — Journey
- Lungs — Florence + The Machine
- The Diary of Alicia Keys — Alicia Keys
- Red (Taylor’s Version) — Taylor Swift