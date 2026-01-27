Pop

Veja quais são os 200 melhores álbuns do século XXI, segundo a Billboard

Lista reúne discos com maior impacto comercial e cultural da década, incluindo pop, hip-hop, country e trilhas sonoras

Adele: artista está no ranking dos 200 melhores álbuns da Billboard (Getty Images/Reprodução)

Vanessa Loiola

Redatora

Publicado em 27 de janeiro de 2026 às 19h00.

Os álbuns mais vendidos e ouvidos do século XXI integram um novo ranking da Billboard. A lista reúne títulos que dominaram vendas, streaming e presença cultural nos Estados Unidos, reunindo pop, hip-hop, country, R&B e trilhas sonoras de grande circulação.

No topo aparecem "Dangerous: The Double Album", de Morgan Wallen, seguido por "21", de Adele, e "Fearless", de Taylor Swift. O ranking considera desempenho comercial, permanência nas paradas e influência no mercado musical.

Entre os dez primeiros, o levantamento reúne álbuns com longa vida nos charts e que ampliaram a visibilidade de seus artistas. Além de Wallen e Adele, Taylor Swift figura com "1989" e outros títulos. O musical "Hamilton" confirma o alcance das trilhas sonoras na era do streaming, movimento reforçado por "Frozen", "High School Musical", "Moana", "Encanto" e "A Star Is Born".

O ranking também destaca o peso dos relançamentos e versões expandidas, como as regravações de "Red (Taylor’s Version)". Coletâneas e compilações seguem o mesmo caminho, caso de "Diamonds", de Elton John, e "Greatest Hits", do Guns N’ Roses.

Ranking dos 200 melhores álbuns do século XXI

Entre os destaques, estão:

  • Dangerous: The Double Album — Morgan Wallen
  • 21 — Adele
  • Fearless — Taylor Swift
  • 1989 — Taylor Swift
  • Hamilton: An American Musical — Original Broadway Cast
  • One Thing at a Time — Morgan Wallen
  • Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone
  • My Turn — Lil Baby
  • All the Right Reasons — Nickelback
  • The Fame — Lady Gaga
  • ÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran
  • beerbongs & bentleys — Post Malone
  • Christmas — Michael Bublé
  • Lover — Taylor Swift
  • Confessions — Usher
  • Frozen — Soundtrack
  • When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
  • Taylor Swift — Taylor Swift
  • Some Hearts — Carrie Underwood
  • Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
  • Hybrid Theory — Linkin Park
  • Come Away With Me — Norah Jones
  • Daughtry — Daughtry
  • Stoney — Post Malone
  • DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
  • SOS — SZA
  • Night Visions — Imagine Dragons
  • Views — Drake
  • Midnights — Taylor Swift
  • Traveller — Chris Stapleton
  • Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon — Pop Smoke
  • Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
  • Fallen — Evanescence
  • x — Ed Sheeran
  • This One’s for You — Luke Combs
  • Scorpion — Drake
  • Folklore — Taylor Swift
  • Goodbye & Good Riddance — Juice WRLD
  • The Eminem Show — Eminem
  • Blurryface — Twenty One Pilots
  • ASTROWORLD — Travis Scott
  • In the Lonely Hour — Sam Smith
  • High School Musical — Soundtrack
  • What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs
  • The Emancipation of Mimi — Mariah Carey
  • Unorthodox Jukebox — Bruno Mars
  • Let Go — Avril Lavigne
  • Human Clay — Creed
  • Rock n Roll Jesus — Kid Rock
  • 25 — Adele
  • Need You Now — Lady A
  • The Highlights — The Weeknd
  • Curtain Call: The Hits — Eminem
  • Here’s to the Good Times — Florida Georgia Line
  • American Idiot — Green Day
  • 24K Magic — Bruno Mars
  • Hannah Montana 2/Meet Miley Cyrus — Miley Cyrus
  • Breakaway — Kelly Clarkson
  • My World 2.0 — Justin Bieber
  • 1 — The Beatles
  • Hotshot — Shaggy
  • Country Grammar — Nelly
  • The Greatest Showman — Soundtrack
  • Starboy — The Weeknd
  • Certified Lover Boy — Drake
  • Recovery — Eminem
  • The E.N.D. — Black Eyed Peas
  • FutureSex/LoveSounds — Justin Timberlake
  • Take Care — Drake
  • Anti — Rihanna
  • Crash My Party — Luke Bryan
  • The Dutchess — Fergie
  • O Brother, Where Art Thou? — Soundtrack
  • Me and My Gang — Rascal Flatts
  • Sigh No More — Mumford & Sons
  • Songs in A Minor — Alicia Keys
  • No Strings Attached — *NSYNC
  • Speakerboxxx/The Love Below — OutKast
  • After Hours — The Weeknd
  • Babel — Mumford & Sons
  • Good Kid, m.A.A.d City — Kendrick Lamar
  • As I Am — Alicia Keys
  • Legends Never Die — Juice WRLD
  • Monkey Business — Black Eyed Peas
  • Red — Taylor Swift
  • Planet Her — Doja Cat
  • Get Rich or Die Tryin’ — 50 Cent
  • My Kinda Party — Jason Aldean
  • Home — Dixie Chicks
  • Konvicted — Akon
  • Back to Black — Amy Winehouse
  • Tha Carter III — Lil Wayne
  • A Day Without Rain — Enya
  • M!ssundaztood — Pink
  • Stick Season — Noah Kahan
  • Fine Line — Harry Styles
  • Silver Side Up — Nickelback
  • Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa
  • Supernatural — Santana
  • Beauty Behind the Madness — The Weeknd
  • Nellyville — Nelly
  • American Teen — Khalid
  • Weathered — Creed
  • Dark Horse — Nickelback
  • The Tortured Poets Department — Taylor Swift
  • Diamonds — Elton John
  • Up All Night — One Direction
  • Pure Heroine — Lorde
  • Reputation — Taylor Swift
  • The 20/20 Experience — Justin Timberlake
  • Break the Cycle — Staind
  • A Star Is Born — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper (Soundtrack)
  • Teenage Dream — Katy Perry
  • American Heartbreak — Zach Bryan
  • Moana — Soundtrack
  • Good Girl Gone Bad — Rihanna
  • Noël — Josh Groban
  • The Truth About Love — Pink
  • Twilight — Soundtrack
  • Speak Now — Taylor Swift
  • The Marshall Mathers LP — Eminem
  • Evolve — Imagine Dragons
  • Doo-Wops & Hooligans — Bruno Mars
  • ? — XXXTENTACION
  • High School Musical 2 — Soundtrack
  • Harry’s House — Harry Styles
  • Oops!… I Did It Again — Britney Spears
  • Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water — Limp Bizkit
  • Montevallo — Sam Hunt
  • Tailgates & Tanlines — Luke Bryan
  • Hannah Montana — Soundtrack
  • I Am… Sasha Fierce — Beyoncé
  • More Life — Drake
  • Minutes to Midnight — Linkin Park
  • Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
  • Here for the Party — Gretchen Wilson
  • The Foundation — Zac Brown Band
  • Based on a True Story… — Blake Shelton
  • Purpose — Justin Bieber
  • Closer — Josh Groban
  • Ctrl — SZA
  • Carnival Ride — Carrie Underwood
  • The Lumineers — The Lumineers
  • Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
  • Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends — Coldplay
  • Ashanti — Ashanti
  • Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial — Roddy Ricch
  • Luv Is Rage 2 — Lil Uzi Vert
  • Prism — Katy Perry
  • V — Maroon 5
  • 2014 Forest Hills Drive — J. Cole
  • F*ck Love — The Kid LAROI
  • The Massacre — 50 Cent
  • Encore — Eminem
  • The Heist — Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
  • Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan
  • No Angel — Dido
  • 19 — Adele
  • If I Know Me — Morgan Wallen
  • Feels Like Today — Rascal Flatts
  • Death Race for Love — Juice WRLD
  • Survivor — Destiny’s Child
  • 8701 — Usher
  • Spirit — Leona Lewis
  • Hoodie SZN — A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
  • Love. Angel. Music. Baby. — Gwen Stefani
  • 2001 — Dr. Dre
  • Free Spirit — Khalid
  • Mamma Mia! — Soundtrack
  • Feels Like Home — Norah Jones
  • Word of Mouf — Ludacris
  • Meteora — Linkin Park
  • Some Nights — fun.
  • Pain Is Love — Ja Rule
  • Back to Bedlam — James Blunt
  • Cuz I Love You — Lizzo
  • Only by the Night — Kings of Leon
  • Sleep Through the Static — Jack Johnson
  • Drive — Alan Jackson
  • YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny
  • B’Day — Beyoncé
  • Songs About Jane — Maroon 5
  • The Breakthrough — Mary J. Blige
  • Evermore — Taylor Swift
  • Dangerously in Love — Beyoncé
  • Encanto — Soundtrack
  • Legend — Bob Marley & The Wailers
  • Exclusive — Chris Brown
  • Overexposed — Maroon 5
  • Greatest Hits — Guns N’ Roses
  • Beyoncé — Beyoncé
  • The Marshall Mathers LP 2 — Eminem
  • Title — Meghan Trainor
  • Coco — Colbie Caillat
  • 1989 (Taylor’s Version) — Taylor Swift
  • Kamikaze — Eminem
  • Greatest Hits — Journey
  • Lungs — Florence + The Machine
  • The Diary of Alicia Keys — Alicia Keys
  • Red (Taylor’s Version) — Taylor Swift
