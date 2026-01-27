Veja quais são os 200 melhores álbuns do século XXI, segundo a Billboard

Os álbuns mais vendidos e ouvidos do século XXI integram um novo ranking da Billboard. A lista reúne títulos que dominaram vendas, streaming e presença cultural nos Estados Unidos, reunindo pop, hip-hop, country, R&B e trilhas sonoras de grande circulação.

No topo aparecem "Dangerous: The Double Album", de Morgan Wallen, seguido por "21", de Adele, e "Fearless", de Taylor Swift. O ranking considera desempenho comercial, permanência nas paradas e influência no mercado musical.

Entre os dez primeiros, o levantamento reúne álbuns com longa vida nos charts e que ampliaram a visibilidade de seus artistas. Além de Wallen e Adele, Taylor Swift figura com "1989" e outros títulos. O musical "Hamilton" confirma o alcance das trilhas sonoras na era do streaming, movimento reforçado por "Frozen", "High School Musical", "Moana", "Encanto" e "A Star Is Born".

O ranking também destaca o peso dos relançamentos e versões expandidas, como as regravações de "Red (Taylor’s Version)". Coletâneas e compilações seguem o mesmo caminho, caso de "Diamonds", de Elton John, e "Greatest Hits", do Guns N’ Roses.

Ranking dos 200 melhores álbuns do século XXI

Entre os destaques, estão: