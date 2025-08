De 1950 a 2024, qual foi a música mais tocada do ano em que você nasceu?

1950 "Estúpido Cupido" – Celly Campello

1951 "Because of You" – Tony Bennett

1952 "Blue Tango" – Leroy Anderson

1953 "Vaya Con Dios" – Les Paul & Mary Ford

1954 "Sh-Boom" – The Chords

1955 "Rock Around the Clock" – Bill Haley & His Comets

1956 "Heartbreak Hotel" – Elvis Presley

1957 "All Shook Up" – Elvis Presley

1958 "Tequila" – The Champs

1959 "The Battle of New Orleans" – Johnny Horton

1960 "Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polkadot Bikini" – Brian Hyland

1961 "Stand By Me" – Ben E. King

1962 "The Twist" – Chubby Checker

1963 "Be My Baby" – The Ronettes

1964 "I Want to Hold Your Hand" – The Beatles

1965 "Satisfaction" – The Rolling Stones

1966 "Good Vibrations" – The Beach Boys

1967 "Respect" – Aretha Franklin

1968 "Hey Jude" – The Beatles

1969 "Sugar, Sugar" – The Archies

1970 "Bridge Over Troubled Water" – Simon & Garfunkel

1971 "Maggie May" – Rod Stewart

1972 "American Pie" – Don McLean

1973 "Killing Me Softly With His Song" – Roberta Flack

1974 "The Way We Were" – Barbra Streisand

1975 "Love Will Keep Us Together" – Captain & Tennille

1976 "Silly Love Songs" – Wings

1977 "Stayin' Alive" – Bee Gees

1978 "Night Fever" – Bee Gees

1979 "My Sharona" – The Knack

1980 "Call Me" – Blondie

1981 "Bette Davis Eyes" – Kim Carnes

1982 "Eye of the Tiger" – Survivor

1983 "Every Breath You Take" – The Police

1984 "When Doves Cry" – Prince

1985 "Careless Whisper" – George Michael

1986 "That's What Friends Are For" – Dionne Warwick & Friends

1987 "Walk Like An Egyptian" – The Bangles

1988 "Faith" – George Michael

1989 "Like a Prayer" – Madonna

1990 "Hold On" – Wilson Phillips

1991 "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You" – Bryan Adams

1992 "End of the Road" – Boyz II Men

1993 "I Will Always Love You" – Whitney Houston

1994 "The Sign" – Ace of Base

1995 "Gangsta's Paradise" – Coolio

1996 "Macarena" – Los del Río

1997 "Candle in the Wind" – Elton John

1998 "My Heart Will Go On" – Celine Dion

1999 "Believe" – Cher

2000 "Breathe" – Faith Hill

2001 "Hanging by a Moment" – Lifehouse

2002 "How You Remind Me" – Nickelback

2003 "Crazy in Love" – Beyoncé ft Jay-Z

2004 "Yeah!" – Usher com Lil Jon e Ludacris

2005 "We Belong Together" – Mariah Carey

2006 "Bad Day" – Daniel Powter

2007 "Irreplaceable" – Beyoncé

2008 "Low" – Flo Rida com T-Pain

2009 "Boom Boom Pow" – The Black Eyed Peas

2010 "Tik Tok" – Ke$ha

2011 "Rolling in the Deep" – Adele

2012 "Somebody That I Used to Know" – Gotye com Kimbra

2013 "Blurred Lines" – Robin Thicke com TI e Pharrell

2014 "Happy" – Pharrell Williams

2015 "Uptown Funk" – Mark Ronson com Bruno Mars

2016 "One Dance" – Drake com Wizkid e Kyla

2017 "Shape of You" – Ed Sheeran

2018 "God's Plan" – Drake

2019 "Old Town Road" – Lil Nas X com Billy Ray Cyrus

2020 "Blinding Lights" – The Weeknd

2021 "Levitating" – Dua Lipa com DaBaby

2022 "As It Was" – Harry Styles

2023 "Flowers" – Miley Cyrus