As melhores músicas para ouvir no Halloween

O Halloween finalmente chegou. Para entrar no clima do dia mais assustador do ano, a música pode criar a atmosfera certa para comemorar a data.
A EXAME separou recomendações de músicas para o Dia das Bruxas.
Confira as indicações da EXAME abaixo:
- Thriller, Billie Jean e Smooth Criminal, Michael Jackson
- Bad Romance, Judas, Disease, Replay, Swine, Alejandro, Bloody Mary e Abracadabra, Lady Gaga
- Disturbia e Monster, Rihanna
- Somebody's Watching Me, Rockwell
- Heads Will Roll, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- Going Under e Bring me to Life, Evanescence
- Helena, The Ghost of You, The Sharpest Lives e Welcome to the Black Parade, My Chemical Romance
- Piggy e Closer, Nine Inch Nails
- Um Morto Muito Louco, Bonde do Tigrão
- Tumbalacatumba e Bombando Brinque, Xuxa
- Total Eclipse of the Heart, Bonnie Tyler
- Rihannon e Edge of Seventeen, Stevie Nicks
- Psycho Killer, Talking Heads
- Feeling Good, Don't Let Me be Misunderstood e I Put a Spell on You, Nina Simone
- Gods and Monsters, Blue Velvet, Honeymoon, Season of the Witch e Freak, Lana Del Rey
- I Know the End, Kyoto e Halloween, Phoebe Bridgers
- Goo Goo Muck, The Cramps