As melhores músicas para ouvir no Halloween

A EXAME selecionou músicas que podem criar o clima certo para a data mais assustadora do ano

Halloween pumpkins with a candle inside as decoration. (Fernando Vazquez Miras/Getty Images)

Paloma Lazzaro
Paloma Lazzaro

Estagiária de jornalismo

Publicado em 31 de outubro de 2025 às 17h28.

O Halloween finalmente chegou. Para entrar no clima do dia mais assustador do ano, a música pode criar a atmosfera certa para comemorar a data.

A EXAME separou recomendações de músicas para o Dia das Bruxas.

Confira as indicações da EXAME abaixo:

  • ThrillerBillie Jean e Smooth Criminal, Michael Jackson
  • Bad Romance, Judas, Disease, Replay, Swine, Alejandro, Bloody Mary Abracadabra, Lady Gaga
  • Disturbia Monster, Rihanna
  • Somebody's Watching Me, Rockwell
  • Heads Will Roll, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
  • Going Under e Bring me to Life, Evanescence
  • Helena, The Ghost of You, The Sharpest Lives e Welcome to the Black Parade, My Chemical Romance
  • Piggy e Closer, Nine Inch Nails
  • Um Morto Muito Louco, Bonde do Tigrão
  • Tumbalacatumba e Bombando Brinque, Xuxa
  • Total Eclipse of the Heart, Bonnie Tyler
  • Rihannon e Edge of Seventeen, Stevie Nicks
  • Psycho Killer, Talking Heads
  • Feeling Good, Don't Let Me be Misunderstood e I Put a Spell on You, Nina Simone
  • Gods and Monsters, Blue Velvet, Honeymoon, Season of the Witch Freak, Lana Del Rey
  • I Know the End, Kyoto e Halloween, Phoebe Bridgers
  • Goo Goo Muck, The Cramps
Indústria da músicaMúsica popHalloween – Dia das Bruxas

