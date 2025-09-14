Emmy Awards 2025: acompanhe os vencedores ao vivo

A premiação do 77º Primetime Emmy Awards, considerado o 'Oscar da TV', acontece ao vivo neste domingo, 14, em Los Angeles, na Califórnia. A maior cerimônia da televisão premia produções que foram lançadas entre 1º de junho de 2024 e 31 de maio de 2025.

Neste ano, Ruptura, da Apple TV, lidera o ranking com 27 nomeações. Pinguim e The White Lotus, da HBO Max, vem logo em seguida, com 24 e 23 indicações respectivamente. Adolescência, da Netflix, recebeu 15 nomeações e é uma das favoritas aos prêmios de série limitada ou minissérie.

A primeira parte da premiação foi no final de semana anterior, a parte "criativa" do Emmy que concentra categorias mais técnicas. Os destaques foram O Estúdio, com nove estatuetas e Pinguim, com oito.

A premiação ao vivo foi exibida pela TNT na televisão aberta e no streaming da HBO Max.

Veja a lista de vencedores do Emmy 2025

*Esta lista está sendo atualizada ao vivo. Os vencedores estão grifados em vermelho.

Melhor Série de Drama

"Andor"

"The Diplomat"

"The Last Of Us"

"Paradise"

"The Pitt"

"Ruptura"

"Slow Horses"

"The White Lotus"

Melhor Ator Principal em Série de Drama

Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last Of Us"

Adam Scotte, "Ruptura"

Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"

Melhor Atriz Principal em Série de Drama

Kathy Bates, "Matlock"

Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"

Britt Lower, "Ruptura"

Bella Ramsey, "The Last Of Us"

Keri Russel, "The Diplomat"

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Zach Cherry, "Ruptura"

Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus"

Jason Isaacs, "The White Lotus"

James Marsden, "Paradise"

Sam Rockwell, "The White Lotus"

Tramell Tilman, "Ruptura"

John Turturro, "Ruptura"

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Patricia Arquette, "Ruptura"

Carrie Coon, "The White Lotus"

Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt"

Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise"

Parker Posey, "The White Lotus"

Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"

Aimee Lou Wood, "The White Lotus"

Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Drama

Giancarlo Esposito, "The Boys"

Scott Gleen, "The White Lotus"

Shawn Hatosy, "The Pitty"

Joe Pantoliano, "The Last of Us"

Forest Whitakes, "Andor"

Jeffrey Wright, "The Last of Us"

Melhor Atriz Convidada em uma Série de Drama

Jane Alexander, "Ruptura"

Gwendoline Christie,"Ruptura"

Kaitlyn Dever, "The Last of Us"

Cherry Jones, "The Handmaid's Tail"

Caterine O'Hara, "The Last of Us"

Merritt Wever, "Ruptura"

Melhor Direção em Série de Drama

Janus Metz, "Andor"

Amanda Marsalis, "The Pitt"

John Wells, "The Pitt"

Jessica Lee Gagné, "Ruptura"

Ben Stiller, "Ruptura"

Adam Randall, "Slow Horses"

Mike White, "The White Lotus"

Melhor Roteiro em Série de Drama

Dan Gilroy, "Andor"

Joe Sachs, "The Pitt"

R. Scott Gemmill, "The Pitt"

Dan Erickson, "Ruptura"

Will Smith, "Slow Horse"

Mike White, "White Lotus"

Melhor Série de Comédia

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

“Ninguém Quer”

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Shrinking"

"The Studio"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Melhor Ator Principal em uma Série de Comédia

Adam Brody, “Ninguém Quer”

Seth Rogen,“The Studio”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Melhor Atriz Principal em Série de Comédia

Uzo Aduba, "The Residence"

Kristen Bell, “Ninguém Quer”

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Ike Barinholtz, "The Studio"

Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons"

Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"

Jeff Hiller, "Somebody Somewhere"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Michael Urie, "Shrinking"

Bowen Yank, "Satudary Night Live"

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Kathryn Hahn, "The Studio"

Janelle James, "Abott Elementary"

Catherien O'Hara, "The Studio"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abott Elementary"

Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"

Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Comédia

Bryan Cranston, "The Studio"

Martin Scorsese, "The Studio"

Ron Howard, "The Studio"

Jon Bernthal, "The Bear"

Anthony Mackie, "The Studio"

Dave Franco, "The Studio"

Melhor Atriz Convidada em uma Série de Comédia

Julianne Nicholson, "Hacks"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "The Bear"

Cynthia Erivo, "Poker Face"

Olivia Colman, "The Bear"

Zoe Kravitz, "The Studio"

Robby Hoffman, "Hacks"

Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Lucia Aniello, "Hacks"

James Burrows, "Mid-Century Modern"

Nathan Fielder, "The Rehearsal"

Seth Rogen e Evan Goldberg, "The Studio"

Melhor Roteiro em Série de Comédia

Quinta Brunson, "Abott Elementary"

Lucia Anieelo, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, "Hacks"

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton e Eric Notarnicola, "The Rehearsal"

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen e Bridget Everett, "Somebody Somewhere"

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory e Frida Perez, "The Studio"

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis e Paul Simms, "What We Do in the Shadows"

Melhor Minissérie ou Antologia

"Adolescência"

"Black Mirror"

"Morrendo por Sexo"

"Monster - The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

"Pinguim"

Melhor Filme para Televisão

"Bridget Jones, Louca pelo Garoto"

"The Gorge"

"Mountainhead"

"Nonnas"

"Rebel Ridge"

Melhor Atriz Principal em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Meghann Fahy,“Sirens”

Rashida Jones,“Black Mirror”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Michelle Williams, “Morrendo por Sexo”

Melhor Ator Principal em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV

Stephen Graham, “Adolescência”

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Cooper Koch,“Monstros: A História de Lyle e Erik Menendez”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent"

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV

Javier Barden, "Monstros: A História de Lyle e Erik Menendez"

Bill Camp, "Presumed Innocent"

Owen Cooper, "Adolescence"

Rob Delaney, “Morrendo por Sexo”

Peter Sarsgaard, "Presumed Innocent"

Ashley Walters, “Adolescência”

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV

Erin Doherty, “Adolescência”

Ruth Negga,"Presumed Innocent"

Deirdre O'Connell, "The Penguin"

Chloë Sevigny, "Monstros: A História de Lyle e Erik Menendez"

Jenny Slate, “Morrendo por Sexo”

Christine Tremarco, “Adolescência”

Melhor Direção em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV

Philip Barantini, “Adolescência”

Shannon Murphy, “Morrendo por Sexo”

Helen Shaver, "The Penguin"

Jennifer Getzinger, "The Penguin"

Nicole Kassell, "Sirens"

Lesli Linka Glatter, "Zero Day"

Melhor Roteiro em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV

Jack Thorne e Stephen Graham, “Adolescência”

Charlie Brooker e Bisha K. Ali, "Black Mirror"

Kim Rosenstock e Elizabeth Meriwether, “Morrendo por Sexo”

Lauren LeFranc, "The Penguin"

Joshua Zetumer, "Say Nothing"

Melhor Reality de Competição

"The Amazing Race"

“RuPaul's Drag Race”

"Survivor"

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

Melhor Talk Series “The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Onde assistir aos principais indicados?