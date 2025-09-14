Emmy Awards 2025: acompanhe os vencedores ao vivo

A premiação do 77º Primetime Emmy Awards, considerado o 'Oscar da TV', acontece ao vivo neste domingo, 14, em Los Angeles, na Califórnia. A maior cerimônia da televisão premia produções que foram lançadas entre 1º de junho de 2024 e 31 de maio de 2025.
Neste ano, Ruptura, da Apple TV, lidera o ranking com 27 nomeações. Pinguim e The White Lotus, da HBO Max, vem logo em seguida, com 24 e 23 indicações respectivamente. Adolescência, da Netflix, recebeu 15 nomeações e é uma das favoritas aos prêmios de série limitada ou minissérie.
A primeira parte da premiação foi no final de semana anterior, a parte "criativa" do Emmy que concentra categorias mais técnicas. Os destaques foram O Estúdio, com nove estatuetas e Pinguim, com oito.
A premiação ao vivo foi exibida pela TNT na televisão aberta e no streaming da HBO Max.
Veja a lista de vencedores do Emmy 2025
*Esta lista está sendo atualizada ao vivo. Os vencedores estão grifados em vermelho.
Melhor Série de Drama
- "Andor"
- "The Diplomat"
- "The Last Of Us"
- "Paradise"
- "The Pitt"
- "Ruptura"
- "Slow Horses"
- "The White Lotus"
Melhor Ator Principal em Série de Drama
- Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"
- Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
- Pedro Pascal, "The Last Of Us"
- Adam Scotte, "Ruptura"
- Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"
Melhor Atriz Principal em Série de Drama
- Kathy Bates, "Matlock"
- Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"
- Britt Lower, "Ruptura"
- Bella Ramsey, "The Last Of Us"
- Keri Russel, "The Diplomat"
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
- Zach Cherry, "Ruptura"
- Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus"
- Jason Isaacs, "The White Lotus"
- James Marsden, "Paradise"
- Sam Rockwell, "The White Lotus"
- Tramell Tilman, "Ruptura"
- John Turturro, "Ruptura"
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
- Patricia Arquette, "Ruptura"
- Carrie Coon, "The White Lotus"
- Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt"
- Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise"
- Parker Posey, "The White Lotus"
- Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"
- Aimee Lou Wood, "The White Lotus"
Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Drama
- Giancarlo Esposito, "The Boys"
- Scott Gleen, "The White Lotus"
- Shawn Hatosy, "The Pitty"
- Joe Pantoliano, "The Last of Us"
- Forest Whitakes, "Andor"
- Jeffrey Wright, "The Last of Us"
Melhor Atriz Convidada em uma Série de Drama
- Jane Alexander, "Ruptura"
- Gwendoline Christie,"Ruptura"
- Kaitlyn Dever, "The Last of Us"
- Cherry Jones, "The Handmaid's Tail"
- Caterine O'Hara, "The Last of Us"
- Merritt Wever, "Ruptura"
Melhor Direção em Série de Drama
- Janus Metz, "Andor"
- Amanda Marsalis, "The Pitt"
- John Wells, "The Pitt"
- Jessica Lee Gagné, "Ruptura"
- Ben Stiller, "Ruptura"
- Adam Randall, "Slow Horses"
- Mike White, "The White Lotus"
Melhor Roteiro em Série de Drama
- Dan Gilroy, "Andor"
- Joe Sachs, "The Pitt"
- R. Scott Gemmill, "The Pitt"
- Dan Erickson, "Ruptura"
- Will Smith, "Slow Horse"
- Mike White, "White Lotus"
Melhor Série de Comédia
- "Abbott Elementary"
- "The Bear"
- "Hacks"
- “Ninguém Quer”
- "Only Murders in the Building"
- "Shrinking"
- "The Studio"
- "What We Do in the Shadows"
Melhor Ator Principal em uma Série de Comédia
- Adam Brody, “Ninguém Quer”
- Seth Rogen,“The Studio”
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Melhor Atriz Principal em Série de Comédia
- Uzo Aduba, "The Residence"
- Kristen Bell, “Ninguém Quer”
- Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
- Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
- Jean Smart, "Hacks"
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
- Ike Barinholtz, "The Studio"
- Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons"
- Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"
- Jeff Hiller, "Somebody Somewhere"
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
- Michael Urie, "Shrinking"
- Bowen Yank, "Satudary Night Live"
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
- Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"
- Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
- Kathryn Hahn, "The Studio"
- Janelle James, "Abott Elementary"
- Catherien O'Hara, "The Studio"
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abott Elementary"
- Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"
Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Comédia
- Bryan Cranston, "The Studio"
- Martin Scorsese, "The Studio"
- Ron Howard, "The Studio"
- Jon Bernthal, "The Bear"
- Anthony Mackie, "The Studio"
- Dave Franco, "The Studio"
Melhor Atriz Convidada em uma Série de Comédia
- Julianne Nicholson, "Hacks"
- Jamie Lee Curtis, "The Bear"
- Cynthia Erivo, "Poker Face"
- Olivia Colman, "The Bear"
- Zoe Kravitz, "The Studio"
- Robby Hoffman, "Hacks"
Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia
- Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
- Lucia Aniello, "Hacks"
- James Burrows, "Mid-Century Modern"
- Nathan Fielder, "The Rehearsal"
- Seth Rogen e Evan Goldberg, "The Studio"
Melhor Roteiro em Série de Comédia
- Quinta Brunson, "Abott Elementary"
- Lucia Anieelo, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, "Hacks"
- Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton e Eric Notarnicola, "The Rehearsal"
- Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen e Bridget Everett, "Somebody Somewhere"
- Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory e Frida Perez, "The Studio"
- Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis e Paul Simms, "What We Do in the Shadows"
Melhor Minissérie ou Antologia
- "Adolescência"
- "Black Mirror"
- "Morrendo por Sexo"
- "Monster - The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
- "Pinguim"
Melhor Filme para Televisão
- "Bridget Jones, Louca pelo Garoto"
- "The Gorge"
- "Mountainhead"
- "Nonnas"
- "Rebel Ridge"
Melhor Atriz Principal em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV
- Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”
- Meghann Fahy,“Sirens”
- Rashida Jones,“Black Mirror”
- Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”
- Michelle Williams, “Morrendo por Sexo”
Melhor Ator Principal em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV
- Stephen Graham, “Adolescência”
- Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”
- Cooper Koch,“Monstros: A História de Lyle e Erik Menendez”
- Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”
- Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent"
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV
- Javier Barden, "Monstros: A História de Lyle e Erik Menendez"
- Bill Camp, "Presumed Innocent"
- Owen Cooper, "Adolescence"
- Rob Delaney, “Morrendo por Sexo”
- Peter Sarsgaard, "Presumed Innocent"
- Ashley Walters, “Adolescência”
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV
- Erin Doherty, “Adolescência”
- Ruth Negga,"Presumed Innocent"
- Deirdre O'Connell, "The Penguin"
- Chloë Sevigny, "Monstros: A História de Lyle e Erik Menendez"
- Jenny Slate, “Morrendo por Sexo”
- Christine Tremarco, “Adolescência”
Melhor Direção em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV
- Philip Barantini, “Adolescência”
- Shannon Murphy, “Morrendo por Sexo”
- Helen Shaver, "The Penguin"
- Jennifer Getzinger, "The Penguin"
- Nicole Kassell, "Sirens"
- Lesli Linka Glatter, "Zero Day"
Melhor Roteiro em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV
- Jack Thorne e Stephen Graham, “Adolescência”
- Charlie Brooker e Bisha K. Ali, "Black Mirror"
- Kim Rosenstock e Elizabeth Meriwether, “Morrendo por Sexo”
- Lauren LeFranc, "The Penguin"
- Joshua Zetumer, "Say Nothing"
Melhor Reality de Competição
- "The Amazing Race"
- “RuPaul's Drag Race”
- "Survivor"
- “Top Chef”
- “The Traitors”
Melhor Talk Series
- “The Daily Show”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live”
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
Onde assistir aos principais indicados?
- 'O Estúdio' (AppleTV+)
- 'O Urso' (Disney+)
- 'Hacks' (HBO Max)
- Abbott Elementary (Disney+)
- 'Only Murders in the Building' (Disney+)
- 'Ninguém Quer' (Netflix)
- 'Falando a Real' (AppleTV+)
- 'O que Fazemos nas Sombras' (Disney+)
- 'Ruptura' (AppleTV+)
- 'The Pitt' (HBO Max)
- 'The White Lotus' (HBO Max)
- 'The Last of Us' (HBO Max)
- 'Slow Horses' (AppleTV+)
- 'Andor' (Disney+)
- 'A Diplomata' (Netflix)
- 'Paradise' (Disney+)
- 'Adolescência' (Netflix)
- 'Pinguim' (HBO Max)
- 'Monstros — Irmãos Menendez: Assassinos dos Pais' (Netflix)
- 'Morrendo por Sexo' (Disney+)
- 'Black Mirror' (Netflix)