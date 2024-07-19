CrowdStrike: CEO diz que problema que derrubou sistemas Windows está solucionado

O CEO da CrowdStrike, George Kurtz, afirmou que a empresa identificou a atualização que derrubou sistemas Windows em todo o mundo e que “uma correção foi implementada”.

“Isso não é um incidente de segurança ou um cyberattack,” disse Kurtz em uma declaração postada no X nesta sexta-feira, 19. “O problema foi identificado, isolado e uma correção foi implementada.”

CrowdStrike havia alertado seus clientes de que seu produto de monitoramento de ameaças, o Falcon Sensor, estava causando o colapso do sistema operacional Windows da Microsoft. Isso coincidiu com as interrupções nos serviços de cloud da Microsoft Azure, e a resultante falha de TI paralisou empresas ao redor do mundo.

Nesta sexta-feira, McDonald’s, United Airlines Holdings, e o Grupo LSE estavam entre as principais empresas que divulgaram uma variedade de problemas com as comunicações para atendimento ao cliente. A KLM informou que estava suspendendo a maioria dos voos devido a uma falha global de computador. Elas estavam entre as corporações globais mais proeminentes a relatar problemas em suas operações.

CrowdStrike enfrenta queda nas ações

As ações da CrowdStrike caíram 16% nas negociações antes da abertura das bolsas de Nova York nesta sexta-feira, 19.