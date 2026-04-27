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The Weeknd anuncia 'Rio', nova música com Anitta, em show no Rio

Música ainda não tem data de lançamento nem créditos confirmados

The Weeknd: cantor apresenta música inédita com Anitta em show no Rio de Janeiro. (Reprodução / X )

The Weeknd: cantor apresenta música inédita com Anitta em show no Rio de Janeiro. (Reprodução / X )

Estela Marconi
Estela Marconi

Repórter

Publicado em 27 de abril de 2026 às 07h36.

The Weeknd anunciou “Rio”, nova música com Anitta, durante show no Estádio Nilton Santos, no Rio de Janeiro, em 26 de abril.

A parceria foi apresentada enquanto a cantora brasileira ainda estava no palco. Ainda não há informações sobre data de lançamento.

 

Ver essa foto no Instagram

 

Um post compartilhado por POPline (@portalpopline)


A apresentação ocorre após a colaboração anterior em “São Paulo”, lançada em 2024 e incorporada ao álbum Hurry Up Tomorrow (2025).

Anitta já havia sido anunciada como atração de abertura, com repertório adaptado ao show principal.

Setlist do show do The Weeknd no Brasil

  1. Baptized in Fear
  2. Open Hearts
  3. Wake Me Up
  4. After Hours
  5. Starboy
  6. Heartless
  7. Faith
  8. Cry for Me
  9. São Paulo com Anitta
  10. Until We’re Skin & Bones (Interlude)
  11. Rio (NOVA MÚSICA) com Anitta
  12. Take My Breath
  13. Sacrifice
  14. How Do I Make You Love Me?
  15. Can't Feel My Face
  16. Lost in the Fire
  17. Timeless
  18. Often
  19. Given Up on Me
  20. I Was Never There
  21. Given Up on Me
  22. The Hills
  23. Creepin'
  24. Niagara Falls
  25. One of the Girls
  26. Stargirl Interlude
  27. Out of Time / Midnight Pretenders (snippet/intro)
  28. I Feel It Coming
  29. Die for You
  30. Is There Someone Else?
  31. Wicked Games
  32. Call Out My Name
  33. The Abyss
  34. Professional
  35. Save Your Tears
  36. Less Than Zero
  37. Blinding Lights
  38. Without a Warning
  39. House of Balloons
  40. Moth to a Flame

Setlist show de abertura Anitta

  1. Meia Noite
  2. Desgraça
  3. Mandinga
  4. Vai Dar Caô
  5. Savage Funk
  6. Joga Pra Lua
  7. Cria de Favela
  8. Sabana
  9. Lose Ya Breath
  10. Bota Um Funk
  11. Choka Choka
  12. Sua Cara
  13. Bola Rebola
  14. Vai Malandra
  15. Onda Diferente
  16. Favela Chegou
  17. Rave de Favela
  18. Boys Don't Cry
Acompanhe tudo sobre:CantoresShows-de-música

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