The Weeknd anuncia 'Rio', nova música com Anitta, em show no Rio

The Weeknd anunciou “Rio”, nova música com Anitta, durante show no Estádio Nilton Santos, no Rio de Janeiro, em 26 de abril.
A parceria foi apresentada enquanto a cantora brasileira ainda estava no palco. Ainda não há informações sobre data de lançamento.
A apresentação ocorre após a colaboração anterior em “São Paulo”, lançada em 2024 e incorporada ao álbum Hurry Up Tomorrow (2025).
Anitta já havia sido anunciada como atração de abertura, com repertório adaptado ao show principal.
Setlist do show do The Weeknd no Brasil
- Baptized in Fear
- Open Hearts
- Wake Me Up
- After Hours
- Starboy
- Heartless
- Faith
- Cry for Me
- São Paulo com Anitta
- Until We’re Skin & Bones (Interlude)
- Rio (NOVA MÚSICA) com Anitta
- Take My Breath
- Sacrifice
- How Do I Make You Love Me?
- Can't Feel My Face
- Lost in the Fire
- Timeless
- Often
- Given Up on Me
- I Was Never There
- Given Up on Me
- The Hills
- Creepin'
- Niagara Falls
- One of the Girls
- Stargirl Interlude
- Out of Time / Midnight Pretenders (snippet/intro)
- I Feel It Coming
- Die for You
- Is There Someone Else?
- Wicked Games
- Call Out My Name
- The Abyss
- Professional
- Save Your Tears
- Less Than Zero
- Blinding Lights
- Without a Warning
- House of Balloons
- Moth to a Flame
Setlist show de abertura Anitta
- Meia Noite
- Desgraça
- Mandinga
- Vai Dar Caô
- Savage Funk
- Joga Pra Lua
- Cria de Favela
- Sabana
- Lose Ya Breath
- Bota Um Funk
- Choka Choka
- Sua Cara
- Bola Rebola
- Vai Malandra
- Onda Diferente
- Favela Chegou
- Rave de Favela
- Boys Don't Cry