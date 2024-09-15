Que horas começa o Emmy 2024? Veja horário e onde assistir

O Emmy Alwards é a premiação mais importante da televisão e neste domingo, 15, acontece a 76ª edição, no Peacock Theather, em Los Angeles.
A cerimônia premia produções que foram lançadas entre 1º de junho de 2023 e 31 de maio de 2024. Entre os favoritos estão "Xógun", "The Bear", "The Crown", "Ripley" e "Abbott Elementary".
Curiosamente, essa será a segunda vez que o prêmio é transmitido em 2024. Isso porque a greve dos roteiristas e atores de Hollywood causou um atraso nas produções em andamento, o que fez a premiação de 2023 acontecer em janeiro de deste ano.
Junto com Eugene e Dan Levy, pai e filho famosos por “Schitt’s Creek”, série que ganhou vários prêmios na cerimônia de 2020, estão na lista de apresentadores Viola Davis ("A Mulher Rei"), Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”),Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“O Urso”) e Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”).
Onde assistir o Emmy Awards de 2024?
No Brasil, o Emmy 2024 pode ser visto na TNT, canal acessível por meio do serviço de streaming da Max.
Que horas começa o Emmy Awards?
O evento será transmitido a partir das 21h. O tapete vermelho começa às 20h15min.A EXAME fará transmissão ao vivo no Emmy de 2024.
Veja a lista de indicados ao Emmy 2024
Melhor série de drama
- “The Crown”
- “Fallout”
- “The Gilded Age”
- “The Morning Show”
- “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
- “Xógun - A Gloriosa Saga do Japão”
- “3 Body Problem”
- “Slow Horses”
Melhor série de comédia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “O Urso”
- “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- “Hacks”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Palm Royale”
- “Reservation Dogs”
- “What We Do in the Shadows”
Melhor série limitada ou minissérie
- "Bebê rena"
- "Fargo"
- “Lessons in Chemistry”
- "Ripley"
- “True Detective: Night Country”
Melhor direção de série de comédia
- Randall Einhorn, "Abbott Elementary"
- Lucia Aniello, "Hacks"
- Christopher Storer, "The Bear"
- Ramy Youssef, "The Bear"
- Guy Ritchie, "The Gentleman"
- Mary Lou Belli, "The Ms. Pat Show"
Melhor roteiro de série de comédia
- Abbott Elementary
- Girls5Eva
- Hacks
- The Bear
- The other two
- What we do in the shadows
Melhor telefilme
- Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Quiz Lady
- Red, White & Royal Blue
- Scoop
- Unfrosted
Melhor ator em série dramática
- Walton Goggins, “Fallout”
- Hiroyuki Sanada, “Xógun”
- Dominic West, “The Crown”
- Idris Elba, “Hijack”
- Donald Glover, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
- Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
Melhor atriz em série dramática
- Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
- Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”
- Anna Sawai, “Xógun”
- Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
- Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
- Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática
- Tadanobu Asano, "Xógun"
- Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
- Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"
- Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"
- Takehiro Hira, "Xógun"
- Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"
- Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática
- Christine Baranski, "The Gilded Age"
- Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"
- Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
- Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"
- Lesley Manville, "The Crown"
- Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"
- Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show"
Melhor direção em série de drama
- Hiro Murai, "Mr & Mrs Smith"
- Frederick E.O. Toye, "Xógun"
- Saul Metzstein, "Slow Horses"
- Stephen Daldry, "The Crown"
- Mimi Leder, "The Morning Show"
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield, "Winning Time"
Melhor ator em série de comédia
- Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows”
- Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, “O Urso”
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Maya Rudolph, “Loot”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
- Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Lionel Boyce, "The Bear"
- Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
- Paul Rudd, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Tyler James Williams, "Abott Elementary"
- Bowen Tang, "Saturday Night Live"
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"
- Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"
- Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
- Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
- Meryl Streep, "Only Murders In The Building"
Melhor ator em série limitada ou minissérie
- Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”
- Richard Gadd, “Bebê Rena”
- Jon Hamm, “Fargo”
- Andrew Scott, “Ripley”
- Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
Melhor atriz em série limitada ou minissérie
- Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”
- Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Sofia Vergara, “Griselda”
- Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
- Juno Temple, "Fargo"
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada ou minissérie
- Jonathan Bailey, "Fellow Travelers"
- Robert Downey Jr., "The Sympathizer"
- Tom Goodman-Hill, "Baby Reindeer"
- John Hawkes, "True Detective: Night Country"
- Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"
- Lewis Pullman, "Lessons in Chemistry"
- Treat Williams, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada ou minissérie
- Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"
- Lily Gladstone, "Under The Bridge"
- Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"
- Aja Naomi King, "Lessons in Chemistry"
- Diane Lane, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
- Nava Mau, "Baby Reindeer"
- Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"
Melhor direção em limitada ou minissérie
- Weronika Tofilska, "Baby Reindeer"
- Noah Hawley, "Fargo"
- Gus Van Sant, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
- Millicent Shelton, "Lessons in Cheamistry"
- Steven Zaillian, "Ripley"
- Issa López, "True Detective: Night Country"
Melhor ator convidado em série dramática
- Néstor Carbonell, "Xógun"
- Paul Dano, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"
- Tracy Letts, "Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty"
- Jonathan Pryce, "Slow Horses"
- John Turturro, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"
Melhor atriz convidada em série de drama
- Michaela Coel, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"
- Claire Foy, "The Crown"
- Marcia Gay Harden, "The Morning Show"
- Sarah Paulson, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"
- Parker Posey, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"
Melhor ator convidado em série de comédia
- Jon Bernthal, "The Bear"
- Matthew Broderick, "Only Murders In The Building"
- Ryan Gosling, "Saturday Night Live"
- Christopher Lloyd, "Hacks"
- Bob Odenkirk, "The Bear"
- Will Poulter, "The Bear"
Melhor atriz convidada em série de comédia
- Olivia Colman, "The Bear"
- Jamie Lee Curtis, "The Bear"
- Kaitlin Olson, "Hacks"
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "Only Murders In The Building"
- Maya Rudolph, "Saturday Night Live"
- Kristen Wiig, "Saturday Night Live"
Melhor Talk Show
- “The Daily Show”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
- “Late Night with Seth Meyers”
Melhor apresentador de Reality Show
- RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race
- Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Robert Herjavec, Shark Tank
- Alan Cumming, The Traitors
- Kristen Kish, Top Chef
- Jeff Probst, Survivor
Melhor reality show
- “The Amazing Race”
- “The Traitors”
- “The Voice”
- “Top chef”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
