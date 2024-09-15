Emmy Awards 2024: veja a lista completa de vencedores ao vivo

A 76ª edição do Primetime Emmy Awards, considerada o 'Oscar' da TV, acontece na noite deste domingo, 15. A maior cerimônia da televisão premia produções que foram lançadas entre 1º de junho de 2023 e 31 de maio de 2024, e a expectativa é que as séries "The Bear" e "Shōgun" sejam as grandes vencedoras da noite.

A primeira parte da premiação foi no final de semana anterior, a parte "criativa" do Emmy que concentra categorias mais técnicas. "Shōgun" já havia saído na frente com 15 estatuetas — incluindo a de melhor ator convidado para uma série de drama, que ficou com Néstor Carbonell. "The Bear", na cola da série japonesa, fechou as duas noites do Creative Emmy Awards com cinco prêmios. Jaime Lee Curtis levou como melhor atriz convidada para uma série de comédia, assim como Jon Bernthal.

Veja a lista de indicados ao Emmy 2024

O evento está em andamento e todos os vencedores ainda não foram anunciados. Refresque a página para novas atualizações.