EXAME fará transmissão ao vivo no Emmy de 2024; saiba como acompanhar

O Primetime Emmy Awards de 2024 ocorre no domingo, 15, com uma extensa lista de séries indicadas em mais de 25 categorias. Entre os favoritos estão "Shogun", "The Bear", "The Crown", "Ripley" e "Abbott Elementary", indicados em uma temporada da TV de grandes estreias, da qual a EXAME fez parte em uma cobertura ativa.

Para comentar o maior prêmio da TV, a EXAME realiza, pela primeira vez em seus 57 anos, uma transmissão ao vivo no YouTube e nas redes sociais. O evento contará com a presença de Barbara Demerov, jornalista, crítica especializada em cinema e votante internacional do Globo de Ouro. Barbara atua na área desde 2015, foi repórter do AdoroCinema e passou pela revista VEJA São Paulo, onde, por mais três anos, assinou a coluna semanal de Filmes e Séries. Além de integrante da ABRACCINE, atualmente apresenta o podcast "1 Livro, 1 Disco, 1 Filme" e é roteirista do podcast "Modus Operandi".

A apresentação será de Gilson Garrett Jr., repórter de cultura e estilo de vida da EXAME e Luiza Vilela, repórter especializada em cinema e streaming da EXAME.

A transmissão ao vivo começa às 19h30, no domingo, 15 de setembro. Acompanhe ao vivo pelo YouTube ou pelo X (antigo Twitter).

Emmy acontece pela segunda vez em 2024

O Emmy de 2024 confundiu o público devido aos atrasos causados pela greve dos roteiristas e dos atores no ano passado. A edição que deveria ocorrer em 2023 foi realizada em janeiro deste ano.

A cerimônia oficial de 2024, que premia produções que foram lançadas entre 1º de junho de 2023 e 31 de maio de 2024, será no dia 15 de setembro.

Veja a lista de indicados ao Emmy Awards de 2024