Emmy 2021: saiba onde assistir, quais os indicados e o que esperar

A tão esperada cerimônia do Emmy 2021 acontece neste domingo, 19, em Los Angeles. Com público reduzido devido à pandemia, a edição será apresentada por Cedric the Entertainer e terá como grandes apostas as séries "The Crown" (Netflix) e "The Mandalorian" (Disney+) -- com 24 indicações cada. A HBO lidera a lista de indicações da noite, com 130 citações, seguida pela Netflix (129) e Disney+ (71).

Onde assistir ao Emmy 2021?

O Emmy 2021 será transmitido pelos canais TNT e TNT Séries a partir das 20h30 (horário de Brasília), com o "Esquenta TNT", uma preparação para o evento que contará com a participação de Tiago Abravanel, Ikaro Kadoshi e Carol Ribeiro. O esquenta será transmitido também pelas redes sociais oficiais da TNT.

Vale lembrar que a cerimônia oficial só começa às 21h, e os comentários serão de Aline Diniz e Michel Arouca.

Se você curte acompanhar a chegada ao tapete vermelho e não perder nenhum look, é só ligar no canal E! a partir das 19h.

Quem é Cedric the Entertainer, apresentador do Emmy 2021

Cedric the Entertainer: humorista será apresentador do Emmy 2021. Cedric the Entertainer: humorista será apresentador do Emmy 2021.

Cedric the Entertainer, astro (e produtor executivo) da série The Neighborhood, possui uma carreira de 30 anos. Cedric será a sexta pessoa negra a apresentar a cerimônia desde 1948 -- e a primeira desde 1997. O apresentador quer trazer humor e toques musicais para o Emmy deste ano.

Ele já atuou em filmes como Vovó...Zona (2000), apresentou o show "Quem quer ser um milionário" em 2013 e em premiações musicais como o American Music Awards (2005) e o Billboard Music Awards (2002). Uma curiosidade que talvez você não saiba: Cedric faz a voz de Maurice nos filmes da sequência Madagascar.

O que ficar de olho

Além de "The Crown" e "The Mandalorian", o público deve dar um atenção especial para "WandaVision" (Disney+) e "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV), com 23 e 20 indicações respectivamente.

MJ Rodriguez, da série Pose, vai ser a primeira mulher trans a ser indicada na categoria Melhor Atriz em Drama.

MJ Rodriguez: atriz será a primeira mulher transgênero a ser indicada na categoria Melhor Atriz (Drama). MJ Rodriguez: atriz será a primeira mulher transgênero a ser indicada na categoria Melhor Atriz (Drama).

Debbie Allen, produtora, diretora e atriz -- conhecida por seu trabalho em séries como "Grey's Anatomy" e "Fame" --, será homenageada com a estatueta "Governos Award", prêmio de horna por contribuição de artistas de grande impacto na TV ao longo de 2021.

Debbie Allen: atriz será homenageada. Debbie Allen: atriz será homenageada.

Confira os indicados ao Emmy 2021 (e quem deve ganhar):

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

O Método Kominsky

Pen15

Ted Lasso

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (O Método Kominsky)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (O Método Kominsky)

ATRIZ CONVIDADA EM COMÉDIA

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary

Playlist)

Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)

Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)

ATOR CONVIDADO EM COMÉDIA

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)

Morgan Freeman (O Método Kominsky)

Daniel Kaluuya (Saturday Night Live)

Daniel Levy (Saturday Night Live)

MELHOR SÉRIE LIMITADA OU SÉRIE DE ANTOLOGIA

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

O Gambito da Rainha

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

MELHOR FILME PARA TV

Natal com Dolly Parton

Oslo

Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (O Gambito da Rainha)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)

Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)

Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)

Moses Ingram (O Gambito da Rainha)

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)

Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)

Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)

Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (O Gambito da Rainha)

MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

ATRIZ CONVIDADA EM DRAMA

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Mckenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sophie Okonedo (Ratched)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

ATOR CONVIDADO EM DRAMA

Don Cheadle (Falcão e o Soldado Invernal)

Charles Dance (The Crown)

Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian)

Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country)

Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)

MELHOR PROGRAMA DE VARIEDADE DE TALK SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Conan

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

MELHOR REALITY SHOW DE COMPETIÇÃO

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

