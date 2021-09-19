exame logo
Acesse sua conta Sair
  1. Home
  2. Pop
  3. Emmy 2021: saiba onde assistir, quais os indicados e o que esperar
Pop

Emmy 2021: saiba onde assistir, quais os indicados e o que esperar

Com público reduzido devido à pandemia, a edição será apresentada por Cedric the Entertainer

Por Mariana Martucci
Publicado em: 19/09/2021 às 12h47 Alterado em: 19/09/2021 às 13h11 access_time Tempo de leitura:
emmy-prêmio-troféu

Emmy 2021: cerimônia começa às 21h deste domingo (19). (Getty Images/Getty Images)

A tão esperada cerimônia do Emmy 2021 acontece neste domingo, 19, em Los Angeles. Com público reduzido devido à pandemia, a edição será apresentada por Cedric the Entertainer e terá como grandes apostas as séries "The Crown" (Netflix) e "The Mandalorian" (Disney+) -- com 24 indicações cada. A HBO lidera a lista de indicações da noite, com 130 citações, seguida pela Netflix (129) e Disney+ (71).

Onde assistir ao Emmy 2021? 

O Emmy 2021 será transmitido pelos canais TNT e TNT Séries a partir das 20h30 (horário de Brasília), com o "Esquenta TNT", uma preparação para o evento que contará com a participação de Tiago Abravanel, Ikaro Kadoshi e Carol Ribeiro. O esquenta será transmitido também pelas redes sociais oficiais da TNT.

Vale lembrar que a cerimônia oficial só começa às 21h, e os comentários serão de Aline Diniz e Michel Arouca.

Se você curte acompanhar a chegada ao tapete vermelho e não perder nenhum look, é só ligar no canal E! a partir das 19h.

Quem é Cedric the Entertainer, apresentador do Emmy 2021

Cedric the Entertainer: humorista será apresentador do Emmy 2021.

Cedric the Entertainer: humorista será apresentador do Emmy 2021. (Cliff Lipson/CBS/Getty Images)

Cedric the Entertainer, astro (e produtor executivo) da série The Neighborhood, possui uma carreira de 30 anos. Cedric será a sexta pessoa negra a apresentar a cerimônia desde 1948 -- e a primeira desde 1997. O apresentador quer trazer humor e toques musicais para o Emmy deste ano.

Ele já atuou em filmes como Vovó...Zona (2000), apresentou o show "Quem quer ser um milionário" em 2013 e em premiações musicais como o American Music Awards (2005) e o Billboard Music Awards (2002). Uma curiosidade que talvez você não saiba: Cedric faz a voz de Maurice nos filmes da sequência Madagascar.

O que ficar de olho

Além de "The Crown" e "The Mandalorian", o público deve dar um atenção especial para "WandaVision" (Disney+) e "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV), com 23 e 20 indicações respectivamente.

MJ Rodriguez, da série Pose, vai ser a primeira mulher trans a ser indicada na categoria Melhor Atriz em Drama.

MJ Rodriguez: atriz será a primeira mulher transgênero a ser indicada na categoria Melhor Atriz (Drama).

MJ Rodriguez: atriz será a primeira mulher transgênero a ser indicada na categoria Melhor Atriz (Drama). (Kate Green/Getty Images)

Debbie Allen, produtora, diretora e atriz -- conhecida por seu trabalho em séries como "Grey's Anatomy" e "Fame" --, será homenageada com a estatueta "Governos Award", prêmio de horna por contribuição de artistas de grande impacto na TV ao longo de 2021.

Debbie Allen: atriz será homenageada.

Debbie Allen: atriz será homenageada. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

Confira os indicados ao Emmy 2021 (e quem deve ganhar): 

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

  • Black-ish
  • Cobra Kai
  • Emily in Paris
  • Hacks
  • The Flight Attendant
  • O Método Kominsky
  • Pen15
  • Ted Lasso

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

  • Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
  • Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
  • Allison Janney (Mom)
  • Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
  • Jean Smart (Hacks)

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

  • Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
  • Michael Douglas (O Método Kominsky)
  • William H. Macy (Shameless)
  • Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
  • Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

  • Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
  • Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
  • Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
  • Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
  • Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
  • Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
  • Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

  • Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
  • Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
  • Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
  • Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
  • Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
  • Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
  • Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
  • Paul Reiser (O Método Kominsky)

ATRIZ CONVIDADA EM COMÉDIA

  • Jane Adams (Hacks)
  • Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
  • Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary
  • Playlist)
  • Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
  • Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)
  • Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)

ATOR CONVIDADO EM COMÉDIA

  • Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
  • Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)
  • Morgan Freeman (O Método Kominsky)
  • Daniel Kaluuya (Saturday Night Live)
  • Daniel Levy (Saturday Night Live)

MELHOR SÉRIE LIMITADA OU SÉRIE DE ANTOLOGIA

  • I May Destroy You
  • Mare of Easttown
  • O Gambito da Rainha
  • The Underground Railroad
  • WandaVision

MELHOR FILME PARA TV

  • Natal com Dolly Parton
  • Oslo
  • Mahalia
  • Sylvie’s Love
  • Uncle Frank

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV

  • Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
  • Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
  • Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
  • Anya Taylor-Joy (O Gambito da Rainha)
  • Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV

  • Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
  • Ewan McGregor (Halston)
  • Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
  • Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV

  • Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)
  • Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)
  • Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)
  • Moses Ingram (O Gambito da Rainha)
  • Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME PARA TV

  • Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)
  • Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)
  • Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)
  • Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)
  • Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)
  • Thomas Brodie-Sangster (O Gambito da Rainha)

MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA

  • The Boys
  • Bridgerton
  • The Crown
  • The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Lovecraft Country
  • The Mandalorian
  • Pose
  • This Is Us

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

  • Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
  • Olivia Colman (The Crown)
  • Emma Corrin (The Crown)
  • Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
  • Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

  • Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
  • Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
  • Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
  • Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
  • Billy Porter (Pose)
  • Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

  • Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)
  • Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
  • Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
  • Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
  • Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

  • Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)
  • John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
  • Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
  • O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
  • Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

ATRIZ CONVIDADA EM DRAMA

  • Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Claire Foy (The Crown)
  • Mckenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Sophie Okonedo (Ratched)
  • Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

ATOR CONVIDADO EM DRAMA

  • Don Cheadle (Falcão e o Soldado Invernal)
  • Charles Dance (The Crown)
  • Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian)
  • Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country)
  • Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)

MELHOR PROGRAMA DE VARIEDADE DE TALK SHOW

  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Conan
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

MELHOR REALITY SHOW DE COMPETIÇÃO

  • The Amazing Race
  • Nailed It!
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Assine a EXAME e acesse as notícias mais importantes em tempo real.

Obrigado por ler a EXAME! Que tal se tornar assinante?


Tenha acesso ilimitado ao melhor conteúdo de seu dia. Em poucos minutos, você cria sua conta e continua lendo esta matéria. Vamos lá?


Falta pouco para você liberar seu acesso.

exame digital

R$ 4,90/mês
  • R$ 14,90 a partir do segundo mês.

  • Acesse quando e onde quiser.

  • Acesso ilimitado ao EXAME Invest, macroeconomia, mercados, carreira, empreendedorismo e tecnologia.
Assine

exame digital anual

R$ 129,90/ano
  • R$ 129,90 à vista ou em até 12 vezes. (R$ 10,83 ao mês)

  • Acesse quando e onde quiser.

  • Acesso ilimitado ao EXAME Invest, macroeconomia, mercados, carreira, empreendedorismo e tecnologia.
Assine

Já é assinante? Entre aqui.

Veja também