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De Patti Smith a Turnstile: os 100 maiores álbuns de punk da história

Ranking da Rolling Stone reúne clássicos que ajudaram a transformar o punk, o hardcore e o rock alternativo ao longo das décadas

Punk: ranking destaca álbuns que revolucionaram o rock nas últimas décadas (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

Punk: ranking destaca álbuns que revolucionaram o rock nas últimas décadas (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

Vanessa Loiola
Vanessa Loiola

Redatora

Publicado em 19 de maio de 2026 às 10h49.

Da explosão anárquica dos anos 1970 ao hardcore, pós-punk, riot grrrl e pop punk, o movimento nascido nos subúrbios de Nova York e Londres ajudou a transformar a música, a moda e a cultura pop nas últimas décadas.

Em uma seleção que atravessa diferentes gerações do gênero, a Rolling Stone elegeu os 100 álbuns de punk mais importantes da história. O ranking destaca discos que influenciaram artistas ao redor do mundo e ajudaram a redefinir os rumos do rock.

A lista percorre diferentes fases e vertentes do punk, reunindo nomes clássicos como Ramones, Sex Pistols e The Clash, além de representantes do hardcore punk, pós-punk e de cenas independentes mais recentes.

Os discos que mudaram a história do rock alternativo

Entre os trabalhos mais influentes aparecem álbuns considerados fundamentais para consolidar o som cru e acelerado que marcou os anos 1970.

O disco “Ramones” ajudou a definir a cena nova-iorquina com músicas curtas, rápidas e diretas. Faixas como "Blitzkrieg Bop" e "Judy Is a Punk" se tornaram símbolos da estética minimalista e energética do grupo.

Já o álbum “Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols” virou um dos maiores marcos da explosão punk britânica no fim da década de 1970, impulsionado por músicas como "Anarchy in the U.K." e "God Save the Queen".

Outro destaque é “London Calling”, frequentemente citado entre os discos mais importantes da história do rock por misturar punk, reggae, ska e crítica política. A faixa-título, "London Calling", se tornou uma das músicas mais emblemáticas da banda The Clash.

Hardcore, riot grrrl e pós-punk ampliaram a influência do gênero

A seleção também destaca bandas que expandiram os limites do movimento nas décadas seguintes. Grupos como Black Flag, Bad Brains e Dead Kennedys aparecem entre os principais representantes do hardcore americano, conhecido pelo som mais agressivo e acelerado.

O levantamento ainda inclui artistas ligados ao movimento riot grrrl, como Bikini Kill, além de nomes do pós-punk e do rock alternativo que ampliaram o impacto cultural do estilo ao longo das últimas décadas.

A lista também mostra como o punk continuou influente em diferentes gerações, chegando a bandas mais recentes como Idles (2009), Turnstile (2010) e Fontaines D.C. (2014).

100 maiores álbuns de punk da história

  1. Ramones — Ramones
  2. Sex Pistols — Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols
  3. The Clash — London Calling
  4. Patti Smith — Horses
  5. Buzzcocks — Singles Going Steady
  6. Black Flag — Damaged
  7. Dead Kennedys — Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables
  8. Bad Brains — Bad Brains
  9. The Stooges — Raw Power
  10. Television — Marquee Moon
  11. Bikini Kill — The Singles
  12. Green Day — Dookie
  13. Misfits — Walk Among Us
  14. Minor Threat — Complete Discography
  15. Blondie — Parallel Lines
  16. Wire — Pink Flag
  17. Fugazi — Repeater
  18. The Damned — Damned Damned Damned
  19. The Replacements — Let It Be
  20. Hüsker Dü — Zen Arcade
  21. Joy Division — Unknown Pleasures
  22. X-Ray Spex — Germfree Adolescents
  23. The Slits — Cut
  24. Operation Ivy — Energy
  25. The Offspring — Smash
  26. NOFX — Punk in Drublic
  27. Rancid — …And Out Come the Wolves
  28. Jawbreaker — Dear You
  29. Descendents — Milo Goes to College
  30. Social Distortion — Social Distortion
  31. The Pogues — Rum Sodomy & the Lash
  32. Crass — The Feeding of the 5000
  33. The Adverts — Crossing the Red Sea with The Adverts
  34. Circle Jerks — Group Sex
  35. Germs — GI
  36. The Cramps — Songs the Lord Taught Us
  37. Suicide — Suicide
  38. New York Dolls — New York Dolls
  39. Refused — The Shape of Punk to Come
  40. Sleater-Kinney — Dig Me Out
  41. Stiff Little Fingers — Inflammable Material
  42. The Undertones — The Undertones
  43. Gang of Four — Entertainment!
  44. The Jam — All Mod Cons
  45. The Ruts — The Crack
  46. Sham 69 — Tell Us the Truth
  47. Richard Hell and the Voidoids — Blank Generation
  48. The Saints — (I'm) Stranded
  49. Siouxsie and the Banshees — The Scream
  50. MC5 — Kick Out the Jams
  51. The Raincoats — The Raincoats
  52. Pylon — Gyrate
  53. Minutemen — Double Nickels on the Dime
  54. Sonic Youth — Daydream Nation
  55. The Distillers — Coral Fang
  56. Against Me! — Reinventing Axl Rose
  57. Paramore — Riot!
  58. Blink-182 — Enema of the State
  59. Sum 41 — All Killer No Filler
  60. Alkaline Trio — From Here to Infirmary
  61. Rise Against — Siren Song of the Counter Culture
  62. Anti-Flag — For Blood and Empire
  63. Bad Religion — Suffer
  64. AFI — Sing the Sorrow
  65. Jimmy Eat World — Bleed American
  66. My Chemical Romance — The Black Parade
  67. Fall Out Boy — From Under the Cork Tree
  68. The Queers — Love Songs for the Retarded
  69. Lagwagon — Hoss
  70. Pennywise — Unknown Road
  71. Propagandhi — Less Talk, More Rock
  72. The Muffs — Blonder and Blonder
  73. L7 — Bricks Are Heavy
  74. Babes in Toyland — Fontanelle
  75. Discharge — Hear Nothing See Nothing Say Nothing
  76. GBH — City Baby Attacked by Rats
  77. Cock Sparrer — Shock Troops
  78. The Exploited — Punks Not Dead
  79. Agent Orange — Living in Darkness
  80. T.S.O.L. — Dance With Me
  81. Fear — The Record
  82. Adolescents — Adolescents
  83. MDC — Millions of Dead Cops
  84. Poison Idea — Feel the Darkness
  85. D.O.A. — Hardcore '81
  86. The Business — Suburban Rebels
  87. X — Los Angeles
  88. Pere Ubu — The Modern Dance
  89. Devo — Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!
  90. Magazine — Real Life
  91. The Fall — Hex Enduction Hour
  92. Killing Joke — Killing Joke
  93. Mission of Burma — Vs.
  94. Big Black — Atomizer
  95. The Jesus Lizard — Goat
  96. At the Drive-In — Relationship of Command
  97. Idles — Joy as an Act of Resistance
  98. Turnstile — Glow On
  99. Amyl and the Sniffers — Comfort to Me
  100. Fontaines D.C. — Dogrel
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