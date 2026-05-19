De Patti Smith a Turnstile: os 100 maiores álbuns de punk da história

Da explosão anárquica dos anos 1970 ao hardcore, pós-punk, riot grrrl e pop punk, o movimento nascido nos subúrbios de Nova York e Londres ajudou a transformar a música, a moda e a cultura pop nas últimas décadas.
Em uma seleção que atravessa diferentes gerações do gênero, a Rolling Stone elegeu os 100 álbuns de punk mais importantes da história. O ranking destaca discos que influenciaram artistas ao redor do mundo e ajudaram a redefinir os rumos do rock.
A lista percorre diferentes fases e vertentes do punk, reunindo nomes clássicos como Ramones, Sex Pistols e The Clash, além de representantes do hardcore punk, pós-punk e de cenas independentes mais recentes.
Os discos que mudaram a história do rock alternativo
Entre os trabalhos mais influentes aparecem álbuns considerados fundamentais para consolidar o som cru e acelerado que marcou os anos 1970.
O disco “Ramones” ajudou a definir a cena nova-iorquina com músicas curtas, rápidas e diretas. Faixas como "Blitzkrieg Bop" e "Judy Is a Punk" se tornaram símbolos da estética minimalista e energética do grupo.
Já o álbum “Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols” virou um dos maiores marcos da explosão punk britânica no fim da década de 1970, impulsionado por músicas como "Anarchy in the U.K." e "God Save the Queen".
Outro destaque é “London Calling”, frequentemente citado entre os discos mais importantes da história do rock por misturar punk, reggae, ska e crítica política. A faixa-título, "London Calling", se tornou uma das músicas mais emblemáticas da banda The Clash.
Hardcore, riot grrrl e pós-punk ampliaram a influência do gênero
A seleção também destaca bandas que expandiram os limites do movimento nas décadas seguintes. Grupos como Black Flag, Bad Brains e Dead Kennedys aparecem entre os principais representantes do hardcore americano, conhecido pelo som mais agressivo e acelerado.
O levantamento ainda inclui artistas ligados ao movimento riot grrrl, como Bikini Kill, além de nomes do pós-punk e do rock alternativo que ampliaram o impacto cultural do estilo ao longo das últimas décadas.
A lista também mostra como o punk continuou influente em diferentes gerações, chegando a bandas mais recentes como Idles (2009), Turnstile (2010) e Fontaines D.C. (2014).
100 maiores álbuns de punk da história
- Ramones — Ramones
- Sex Pistols — Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols
- The Clash — London Calling
- Patti Smith — Horses
- Buzzcocks — Singles Going Steady
- Black Flag — Damaged
- Dead Kennedys — Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables
- Bad Brains — Bad Brains
- The Stooges — Raw Power
- Television — Marquee Moon
- Bikini Kill — The Singles
- Green Day — Dookie
- Misfits — Walk Among Us
- Minor Threat — Complete Discography
- Blondie — Parallel Lines
- Wire — Pink Flag
- Fugazi — Repeater
- The Damned — Damned Damned Damned
- The Replacements — Let It Be
- Hüsker Dü — Zen Arcade
- Joy Division — Unknown Pleasures
- X-Ray Spex — Germfree Adolescents
- The Slits — Cut
- Operation Ivy — Energy
- The Offspring — Smash
- NOFX — Punk in Drublic
- Rancid — …And Out Come the Wolves
- Jawbreaker — Dear You
- Descendents — Milo Goes to College
- Social Distortion — Social Distortion
- The Pogues — Rum Sodomy & the Lash
- Crass — The Feeding of the 5000
- The Adverts — Crossing the Red Sea with The Adverts
- Circle Jerks — Group Sex
- Germs — GI
- The Cramps — Songs the Lord Taught Us
- Suicide — Suicide
- New York Dolls — New York Dolls
- Refused — The Shape of Punk to Come
- Sleater-Kinney — Dig Me Out
- Stiff Little Fingers — Inflammable Material
- The Undertones — The Undertones
- Gang of Four — Entertainment!
- The Jam — All Mod Cons
- The Ruts — The Crack
- Sham 69 — Tell Us the Truth
- Richard Hell and the Voidoids — Blank Generation
- The Saints — (I'm) Stranded
- Siouxsie and the Banshees — The Scream
- MC5 — Kick Out the Jams
- The Raincoats — The Raincoats
- Pylon — Gyrate
- Minutemen — Double Nickels on the Dime
- Sonic Youth — Daydream Nation
- The Distillers — Coral Fang
- Against Me! — Reinventing Axl Rose
- Paramore — Riot!
- Blink-182 — Enema of the State
- Sum 41 — All Killer No Filler
- Alkaline Trio — From Here to Infirmary
- Rise Against — Siren Song of the Counter Culture
- Anti-Flag — For Blood and Empire
- Bad Religion — Suffer
- AFI — Sing the Sorrow
- Jimmy Eat World — Bleed American
- My Chemical Romance — The Black Parade
- Fall Out Boy — From Under the Cork Tree
- The Queers — Love Songs for the Retarded
- Lagwagon — Hoss
- Pennywise — Unknown Road
- Propagandhi — Less Talk, More Rock
- The Muffs — Blonder and Blonder
- L7 — Bricks Are Heavy
- Babes in Toyland — Fontanelle
- Discharge — Hear Nothing See Nothing Say Nothing
- GBH — City Baby Attacked by Rats
- Cock Sparrer — Shock Troops
- The Exploited — Punks Not Dead
- Agent Orange — Living in Darkness
- T.S.O.L. — Dance With Me
- Fear — The Record
- Adolescents — Adolescents
- MDC — Millions of Dead Cops
- Poison Idea — Feel the Darkness
- D.O.A. — Hardcore '81
- The Business — Suburban Rebels
- X — Los Angeles
- Pere Ubu — The Modern Dance
- Devo — Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!
- Magazine — Real Life
- The Fall — Hex Enduction Hour
- Killing Joke — Killing Joke
- Mission of Burma — Vs.
- Big Black — Atomizer
- The Jesus Lizard — Goat
- At the Drive-In — Relationship of Command
- Idles — Joy as an Act of Resistance
- Turnstile — Glow On
- Amyl and the Sniffers — Comfort to Me
- Fontaines D.C. — Dogrel