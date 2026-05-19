De Patti Smith a Turnstile: os 100 maiores álbuns de punk da história

Da explosão anárquica dos anos 1970 ao hardcore, pós-punk, riot grrrl e pop punk, o movimento nascido nos subúrbios de Nova York e Londres ajudou a transformar a música, a moda e a cultura pop nas últimas décadas.

Em uma seleção que atravessa diferentes gerações do gênero, a Rolling Stone elegeu os 100 álbuns de punk mais importantes da história. O ranking destaca discos que influenciaram artistas ao redor do mundo e ajudaram a redefinir os rumos do rock.

A lista percorre diferentes fases e vertentes do punk, reunindo nomes clássicos como Ramones, Sex Pistols e The Clash, além de representantes do hardcore punk, pós-punk e de cenas independentes mais recentes.

Os discos que mudaram a história do rock alternativo

Entre os trabalhos mais influentes aparecem álbuns considerados fundamentais para consolidar o som cru e acelerado que marcou os anos 1970.

O disco “Ramones” ajudou a definir a cena nova-iorquina com músicas curtas, rápidas e diretas. Faixas como "Blitzkrieg Bop" e "Judy Is a Punk" se tornaram símbolos da estética minimalista e energética do grupo.

Já o álbum “Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols” virou um dos maiores marcos da explosão punk britânica no fim da década de 1970, impulsionado por músicas como "Anarchy in the U.K." e "God Save the Queen".

Outro destaque é “London Calling”, frequentemente citado entre os discos mais importantes da história do rock por misturar punk, reggae, ska e crítica política. A faixa-título, "London Calling", se tornou uma das músicas mais emblemáticas da banda The Clash.

Hardcore, riot grrrl e pós-punk ampliaram a influência do gênero

A seleção também destaca bandas que expandiram os limites do movimento nas décadas seguintes. Grupos como Black Flag, Bad Brains e Dead Kennedys aparecem entre os principais representantes do hardcore americano, conhecido pelo som mais agressivo e acelerado.

O levantamento ainda inclui artistas ligados ao movimento riot grrrl, como Bikini Kill, além de nomes do pós-punk e do rock alternativo que ampliaram o impacto cultural do estilo ao longo das últimas décadas.

A lista também mostra como o punk continuou influente em diferentes gerações, chegando a bandas mais recentes como Idles (2009), Turnstile (2010) e Fontaines D.C. (2014).

100 maiores álbuns de punk da história