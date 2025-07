Para brigar com Starbucks, McDonald’s aposta em cafés e bebidas geladas Rede vai testar "dirty sodas", refrescos e cold brews em 500 lojas nos EUA a partir de setembro

KYIV, UKRAINE - 2022/10/01: A man drinks sweet soda water near the McDonald's restaurant after the chain reopened in Kyiv. Fast food chain McDonalds has reopened 10 restaurants in Kyiv, resuming their dine-in service for the first time after they closed all their restaurants in February 2022 as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Oleksii Chumachenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) ( Oleksii Chumachenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket /Getty Images)