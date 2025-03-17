AstraZeneca paga até US$ 1 bilhão por startup que pode revolucionar tratamento contra câncer

A farmacêutica britânica AstraZeneca anunciou a aquisição da belga EsoBiotec por até US$ 1 bilhão. A empresa é pioneira em terapias celulares para doenças autoimunes, e pode um dia oferecer um tratamento contra o câncer que durará minutos ao invés de semanas.
Segundo a gigante farmacêutica em nota, 100% das ações da startup belga serão compradas, sem assumir dívidas ou compromissos financeiros anteriores da empresa. O pagamento será feito em duas partes: US$ 425 milhões assim que o negócio for fechado e até US$ 575 milhões adicionais, dependendo do sucesso da EsoBiotec.
A transação será concluída no segundo trimestre de 2025, sujeita a aprovações regulatórias. A EsoBiotec se tornará uma subsidiária integral da AstraZeneca, operando na Bélgica.
Qual o produto da EsoBiotec?
A EsoBiotec desenvolveu a plataforma ENaBL, que usa vetores lentivirais para modificar células imunes dentro do próprio paciente. Assim, não há necessidade de remoção e reinfusão de células, como ocorre nas terapias convencionais e costuma durar semanas. Isso reduz custos, tempo de tratamento e melhora a eficiência.
“Acreditamos que essa tecnologia tem o potencial de transformar a terapia celular e permitir que muitos mais pacientes no mundo tenham acesso a esses tratamentos inovadores”, disse Susan Galbraith, vice-presidente executiva de Pesquisa e Desenvolvimento em Oncologia da AstraZeneca, em nota.
