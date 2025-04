Trump assina ordem executiva para aumentar pressão da água nos chuveiros 'Gosto de tomar um bom banho para cuidar do meu cabelo bonito', afirma o presidente

This illustration photo shows a a high-flow showerhead in Los Angeles on February 12, 2025. Gas stoves, shower heads, incandescent light bulbs: since his return to the White House, Donald Trump has had his sights set on environmental standards for many everyday items, with the motto: it was better before. On February 11, he ordered his administration to “immediately return” to the standards of his first term on “sinks, showers, toilets, washing machines, dishwashers, etc.”. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (AFP)