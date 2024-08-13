Musk atribui problemas em entrevista com Trump a ataque cibernético

O bilionário Elon Musk afirmou nesta segunda-feira, 12, que o início da transmissão no X da entrevista com o candidato republicano à Casa Branca, Donald Trump, foi afetado por um ataque cibernético em massa.
O que havia sido anunciado como uma conversa "sem limites" começou com mais de meia hora de atraso, e vários usuários não conseguiram ouvi-la ao vivo, criando uma situação embaraçosa para os dois magnatas.
"Parece que está havendo um ataque DDOS em massa contra o X. Estamos trabalhando para acabar com ele," publicou Musk, dono da plataforma, referindo-se a um ataque cibernético conhecido como de negação de serviço, desenhado para sobrecarregar os servidores de uma empresa e derrubar um site.
"Este ataque em massa ilustra a oposição de muitas pessoas a simplesmente ouvir o que o presidente Trump tem a dizer", criticou o magnata quando a entrevista - que estava marcada para as 21h00, horário de Brasília, na conta de Trump - finalmente pôde começar. Cerca de 20 minutos depois, o chat reunia mais de 1 milhão de usuários.
A aparente dificuldade técnica, que aconteceu após Musk ter demitido boa parte do quadro de funcionários, lembrou o apoio que o magnata deu a Ron DeSantis, cujo lançamento de campanha na plataforma também foi marcado por problemas técnicos.
"Nós testamos o sistema hoje com 8 milhões de ouvintes simultâneos", ressaltou Musk logo após anunciar o ataque. Ele prometeu publicar a gravação da conversa na íntegra o quanto antes.
Retorno ao X
Trump foi banido do Twitter depois que uma multidão de apoiadores do republicano invadiu o Capitólio dos Estados Unidos, em janeiro de 2021, mas Musk reativou a conta do ex-presidente após comprar a plataforma e mudar seu nome para X.
Uma enxurrada de mensagens divulgadas hoje, entre vídeos de campanha e a promoção da entrevista, sinalizou o retorno ao X de Trump, que busca fortalecer sua campanha desde a entrada da democrata Kamala Harris na disputa.
Musk, que já foi eleitor do Partido Democrata, vem apoiando Trump desde a tentativa de assassinato do ex-presidente durante um comício, no mês passado. Considerado pela revista Forbes a pessoa mais rica do mundo, o dono do X emergiu como uma voz importante na política americana, mas é acusado de transformar a plataforma em um amplificador das teorias da conspiração da direita.
O magnata é um dos críticos mais ferrenhos dos democratas e aproveita seus mais de 194 milhões de seguidores no X para atacar os esforços liberais para promover a diversidade e inclusão, além de criticar a gestão da fronteira com o México pela Casa Branca.
Horas antes da entrevista de hoje, o comissário europeu de Assuntos Digitais, Thierry Breton, enviou uma carta a Musk para lembrá-lo de suas obrigações de moderação. O magnata respondeu com um meme insultante.
A União Europeia "deveria cuidar de seus próprios assuntos, e não tentar interferir nas eleições presidenciais americanas", acrescentou o porta-voz de Trump.