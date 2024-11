Eleição de Trump gera onda de recordes no mercado cripto; descubra quais Vitória do candidato republicano nas eleições presidenciais dos EUA fez mercado cripto entrar em disparada; entenda

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. Trump closed out his weekend of campaigning in New York City with a guest list of speakers that includes his running mate Republican Vice Presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Tesla CEO Elon Musk, UFC CEO Dana White, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, among others, nine days before Election Day. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)