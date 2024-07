Olimpíadas de Paris 2024: veja horários e onde assistir aos esportes deste domingo, 28 de julho Os destaques de hoje incluem futebol, skate e tênis de mesa

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 30: Tourists at Trocadero Plaza admire the Eiffel Tower adorned with Olympic rings, celebrating the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, on June 30, 2024 in Paris, France. Paris anticipates over 11 million visitors for the XXXIII Olympic Summer Games, primarily from France, as the city prepares for the event from July 26 to August 11 (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images) ( NurPhoto /Getty Images)