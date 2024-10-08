Exame.com

26 pessoas trans e travestis são eleitas para as Câmaras Municipais

Nas últimas eleições municipais, em 2020, de acordo o mesmo levantamento, 30 pessoas foram eleitas

De acordo com a ANTRA, 600 candidatos e candidatas trans participaram da disputa (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Letícia Ozório

Repórter de ESG

Publicado em 8 de outubro de 2024 às 08h00.

As Eleições 2024 contam, até o momento, com 26 pessoas trans eleitas para cargos de vereador e vereadora. Os dados foram coletados pela Associação Nacional de Travestis e Transexuais (ANTRA), que desde 2014 monitora o cenário da inclusão da população transgênero na política.

De acordo com as informações da ANTRA, 600 candidatos e candidatas trans participaram da disputa pelos cargos na prefeitura e nas Câmaras Municipais, o que significa que 4% receberam a quantidade suficiente de votos.

Nas últimas eleições municipais, em 2020, de acordo o mesmo levantamento, 30 pessoas foram eleitas.

Confira abaixo os candidatos e candidatas trans eleitos nas Eleições 2024:

  1. Amanda Paschoal – São Paulo/SP - A candidata foi a 5ª vereadora mais votada de São Paulo, com 108.654 votos pelo PSOL.
  2. Thabatta Pimenta – Natal/RN
  3. Regininha – Rio Grande/RS (Reeleita)
  4. Isabelly Carvalho – Limeira/SP (Reeleita)
  5. Benny Briolly – Niterói/RJ (Reeleita)
  6. Thammy Miranda – São Paulo/SP (Reeleito)
  7. Edy Oliveira – Paramoti/CE
  8. Natasha Ferreira – Porto Alegre/RS
  9. Kará Marcia – Natividade/RJ (Reeleita)
  10. Atena Beauvoir – Porto Alegre/RS
  11. Filipa Brunelli – Araraquara/SP (Reeleita)
  12. Juhlia Santos – Belo Horizonte/MG
  13. Carla Basil – Jundiaí/SP
  14. Tieta Melo – São Joaquim da Barra/SP (Reeleita)
  15. Dandara – Patrocínio Paulista/SP
  16. Yasmin Prestes – Entre-Ijuís/RS
  17. Myrella Soares – Bariri/SP (Reeleita)
  18. Fernanda Carrara – Piraju/SP (Reeleita)
  19. Flávia Carreiro – Itaguajé/PR
  20. Monica de Assis – Turiaçu/MA
  21. Dricka Lima – Campo Novo do Parecis/MT
  22. Giovami Maciel – Moema/MG
  23. Pamella Araujo – Sobral/CE
  24. Sabrina Sassa – São Sebastião da Grama/SP
  25. Marcela Lins – Santo Antônio do Amparo/MG
  26. Co-Vereadora Bruna do Há Braços de Luta – Piranguinho/MG

Em nota, a ANTRA afirma que nota uma parcela da população trans em busca de um legislativo mais diverso e inclusivo: "Nesse sentido, parabenizamos com orgulho todas as pessoas trans, travestis, não binárias e outras dissidências sexuais e de gênero que se colocaram para essa eleição apesar dos intensos desafios".

