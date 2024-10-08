26 pessoas trans e travestis são eleitas para as Câmaras Municipais

1/10 A woman walks along a pavement covered in ballot papers during the municipal elections first round, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 6, 2024. Brazilians go to the polls Sunday to elect mayors and councillors in more than 5,500 cities after a vitriolic, sometimes violent campaign two years after presidential elections that polarized Latin America's biggest country. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP) (Perto das escolas eleitorais de São Paulo, muitos panfletos e santinhos)

2/10 Sao Paulo city mayor and candidate for re-election Ricardo Nunes (L), of the Movimento Democratico Brasileiro (MDB), speaks with the media next to São Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas after casting his his vote during the municipal elections first round, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 6, 2024. Brazilians go to the polls Sunday to elect mayors and councillors in more than 5,500 cities after a vitriolic, sometimes violent campaign two years after presidential elections that polarized Latin America's biggest country. (Photo by Nilton Fukuda / AFP) (Ricardo Nunes (MDB) e Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos) juntos no dia da votação do primeiro turno)

3/10 Sao Paulo city mayor and candidate for re-election Ricardo Nunes, of the Movimento Democratico Brasileiro (MDB), reacts after casting his his vote during the municipal elections first round, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 6, 2024. Brazilians go to the polls Sunday to elect mayors and councillors in more than 5,500 cities after a vitriolic, sometimes violent campaign two years after presidential elections that polarized Latin America's biggest country. (Photo by Nilton Fukuda / AFP) (Ricardo Nunes (MDB) votou na Zona Sul de São Paulo)

4/10 Sao Paulo city mayor and candidate for re-election Ricardo Nunes, of the Movimento Democratico Brasileiro (MDB), flashes the victory sign while casting his vote during the municipal elections first round, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 6, 2024. Brazilians go to the polls Sunday to elect mayors and councillors in more than 5,500 cities after a vitriolic, sometimes violent campaign two years after presidential elections that polarized Latin America's biggest country. (Photo by Nilton Fukuda / AFP) (Ricardo Nunes (MDB) aparece entre os primeiros colocados na pesquisa)

5/10 O candidato a prefeito da cidade de São Paulo, Guilherme Boulos, do partido Socialismo e Liberdade (PSOL), gesticula ao votar no primeiro turno das eleições municipais, em São Paulo, Brasil, em 6 de outubro de 2024. Brasileiros vão às urnas no domingo para eleger prefeitos e vereadores em mais de 5.500 cidades após uma campanha mordaz, às vezes violenta, dois anos após as eleições presidenciais que polarizaram o maior país da América Latina (BRAZIL-MUNICIPAL-ELECTION-VOTE-BOULOS)

6/10 Sao Paulo city mayoral candidate Guilherme Boulos, for the Socialismo e Liberdade party (PSOL), gestures next to Brazilian Minister of Environment Marina Silva (L), his vice mayor candidate Marta Suplicy (2nd L), his wife Natalia Szermeta (2nd R) and their daughters Laura and Sofia (R) while casting his vote during the municipal elections first round, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 6, 2024. Brazilians go to the polls Sunday to elect mayors and councillors in more than 5,500 cities after a vitriolic, sometimes violent campaign two years after presidential elections that polarized Latin America's biggest country. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP via Getty Images) (BRAZIL-MUNICIPAL-ELECTION-VOTE-BOULOS)

7/10 Rio de Janeiro city mayor and candidate for re-election Eduardo Paes, of the Social Democratico party (PSD) casts his vote during the municipal elections first round, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 6, 2024. Brazilians go to the polls Sunday to elect mayors and councillors in more than 5,500 cities after a vitriolic, sometimes violent campaign two years after presidential elections that polarized Latin America's biggest country. (Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA / AFP) (Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images) (Eduardo Paes (MDB) lidera as pesquisas no)

8/10 Rio de Janeiro city mayor and candidate for re-election Eduardo Paes (R), of the Social Democratico party (PSD) smiles on arrival to vote during the municipal elections first round, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 6, 2024. Brazilians go to the polls Sunday to elect mayors and councillors in more than 5,500 cities after a vitriolic, sometimes violent campaign two years after presidential elections that polarized Latin America's biggest country. (Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA / AFP) (Eduardo Paes (MDB) lidera as pesquisas para a Prefeitura do Rio de Janeiro)

9/10 (Carmen Lucia, presidente do TSE, votou na manha deste domingo, 6, em Belo Horizonte)