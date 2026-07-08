Veja a lista completa de indicados ao Emmy Awards de 2026

Passadas as principais premiações do cinema no primeiro semestre, chegou a hora de reconhecer as melhores séries do último ano. A Television Academy revelou nesta quarta-feira, 8, a lista de indicados ao Emmy Awards de 2026. O anúncio foi feito em Los Angeles, no Saban Media Center.
Entre os destaques desta edição estão séries como The Pitt (HBO Max), Pluribus (Apple TV), Widow's Bay (Apple TV) Hacks (HBO Max). A cerimônia de premiação dos vencedores está marcada para o dia 14 de setembro deste ano. Saiba onde assistir às séries nomeadas aqui.
Veja a lista completa de indicados ao Emmy de 2026
Melhor série de drama
- A Diplomata | Netflix
- A Era Dourada | HBO Max
- O Cavaleiro dos 7 Reinos | HBO Max
- Paradise | Disney+
- The Pitt | HBO Max
- Pluribus | Apple TV
- Slow Horses | Apple TV
- Stranger Things | Netflix
- Your Friends and Neighbours | Prime Video
Melhor série de comédia ou musical
- Abbott Elementary | Disney+
- The Bear | Disney+
- Hacks | HBO Max
- Margô Está em Apuros | Apple TV
- Nobody Wants This | Netflix
- Only Murders in the Building | Disney+
- Falando a Real | Apple TV
- Widow’s Bay | Apple TV
Melhor série limitada ou antologia
- All Her Fault | Prime Video
- O Monstro em Mim | Netflix
- Treta - Temporada 2 | Netflix
- DTF St. Louis | HBO Max
- Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette” | Disney+
Melhor ator em série de drama
- Sterling K. Brown - Paradise | Disney+
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses | Apple TV
- Mark Ruffalo - Task | HBO Max
- Rufus Sewell - A Diplomata | Netflix
- Noah Wyle - The Pitt | HBO Max
Melhor atriz em série de drama
- Carrie Coon - A Idade Dourada | HBO Max
- Chase Infiniti - Os Testamentos | Disney+
- Keri Russell - A Diplomata | Netflix
- Rhea Sehorn - Pluribus | Apple TV
- Zendaya - Euphoria | HBO Max
Melhor ator em série de comédia ou musical
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Magnum | Disney +
- Steve Carell - Rooster | HBO Max
- Matthew Rhys - Widow's Bay | Apple TV
- Jason Segel - Falando a Real | Apple TV
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building | Disney+
Melhor atriz em série de comédia ou musical
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary | Disney+
- Ayo Edeberi - The Bear | Disney+
- Elle Fanning - Margô Está em Apuros | Apple TV
- Lisa Kudrow - The Comeback | HBO Max
- Jean Smart - Hacks | HBO Max
Melhor ator em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Riz Ahmed - A Isca | Prime Video
- Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit | Netflix
- Charlie Hunnam - Monstro: Ed Gein| Netflix
- Oscar Isaac - Treta | Netflix
- Matthew Rhys - O Monstro em Mim | Netflix
Melhor atriz em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Claire Danes - O Monstro em Mim | Netflix
- Sally Field - Criaturas Extraordinariamente Brilhantes | Netflix
- Carey Mulligan - Treta | Netflix
- Sara Pidgeon - Love Story | Disney+
- Sarah Snook - All Her Fault | Prime Video
Melhor reality de competição
- Dancing With the Stars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
Melhor série de variedades
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live