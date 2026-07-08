Veja a lista completa de indicados ao Emmy Awards de 2026

Passadas as principais premiações do cinema no primeiro semestre, chegou a hora de reconhecer as melhores séries do último ano. A Television Academy revelou nesta quarta-feira, 8, a lista de indicados ao Emmy Awards de 2026. O anúncio foi feito em Los Angeles, no Saban Media Center.

Entre os destaques desta edição estão séries como The Pitt (HBO Max), Pluribus (Apple TV), Widow's Bay (Apple TV) Hacks (HBO Max). A cerimônia de premiação dos vencedores está marcada para o dia 14 de setembro deste ano. Saiba onde assistir às séries nomeadas aqui.

Veja a lista completa de indicados ao Emmy de 2026

Melhor série de drama

A Diplomata | Netflix

A Era Dourada | HBO Max

O Cavaleiro dos 7 Reinos | HBO Max

Paradise | Disney+

The Pitt | HBO Max

Pluribus | Apple TV

Slow Horses | Apple TV

Stranger Things | Netflix

Your Friends and Neighbours | Prime Video

Melhor série de comédia ou musical

Abbott Elementary | Disney+

The Bear | Disney+

Hacks | HBO Max

Margô Está em Apuros | Apple TV

Nobody Wants This | Netflix

Only Murders in the Building | Disney+

Falando a Real | Apple TV

Widow’s Bay | Apple TV

Melhor série limitada ou antologia

All Her Fault | Prime Video

O Monstro em Mim | Netflix

Treta - Temporada 2 | Netflix

DTF St. Louis | HBO Max

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette” | Disney+

Melhor ator em série de drama

Sterling K. Brown - Paradise | Disney+

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses | Apple TV

Mark Ruffalo - Task | HBO Max

Rufus Sewell - A Diplomata | Netflix

Noah Wyle - The Pitt | HBO Max

Melhor atriz em série de drama

Carrie Coon - A Idade Dourada | HBO Max

Chase Infiniti - Os Testamentos | Disney+

Keri Russell - A Diplomata | Netflix

Rhea Sehorn - Pluribus | Apple TV

Zendaya - Euphoria | HBO Max

Melhor ator em série de comédia ou musical

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Magnum | Disney +

Steve Carell - Rooster | HBO Max

Matthew Rhys - Widow's Bay | Apple TV

Jason Segel - Falando a Real | Apple TV

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building | Disney+

Melhor atriz em série de comédia ou musical

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary | Disney+

Ayo Edeberi - The Bear | Disney+

Elle Fanning - Margô Está em Apuros | Apple TV

Lisa Kudrow - The Comeback | HBO Max

Jean Smart - Hacks | HBO Max

Melhor ator em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme

Riz Ahmed - A Isca | Prime Video

Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit | Netflix

Charlie Hunnam - Monstro: Ed Gein| Netflix

Oscar Isaac - Treta | Netflix

Matthew Rhys - O Monstro em Mim | Netflix

Melhor atriz em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme

Claire Danes - O Monstro em Mim | Netflix

Sally Field - Criaturas Extraordinariamente Brilhantes | Netflix

Carey Mulligan - Treta | Netflix

Sara Pidgeon - Love Story | Disney+

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault | Prime Video

Melhor reality de competição

Dancing With the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Melhor série de variedades