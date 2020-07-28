Emmy 2020: Netflix domina lista de indicados

A lista de indicados para o Emmy 2020, considerado o Oscar da televisão, foi anunciada nesta terça-feira. A cerimônia, que será online devido à pandemia do novo coronavírus acontecerá em setembro e premiará produções em categorias como Melhor Série de Drama, Melhor Série de Comédia e Melhor Elenco.
Watchmen, da HBO, ficou em primeiro lugar nas indicações à premiação, com 26, seguido por A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (20), Ozark (18), Sucession (18), The Mandalorian (15), Schitt’s Creek (15), Saturday Night Live (15) e The Crown (13).
A Netflix lidera as indicações em totais por plataforma, com 160, estabelecendo um recorde anteriormente ocupado pela HBO com 137 indicações em 2019. A HBO teve a segunda maior indicações com 107, e completando os cinco primeiros foram NBC com 47, ABC com 36 e FX com 33.
A cerimônia será apresentada por Laverne Cox (Inventando Anna), Josh Gad (Central Park), Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason) e pelo presidente da Academia de Televisão e CEO Frank Scherma.
Veja a lista de indicados nas principais abaixo:
Melhor série de drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Melhor série de comédia
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Melhor atriz em série de drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Melhor ator em série de drama
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Melhor ator em série de comédia
Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”
Ted Danson – “The good place”
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method”
Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”
Don Cheadle – “Black Monday”
Ramy Yousseff – “Ramy”
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
Christina Applegate – “Dead to me”
Linda Cardellini – “Dead to me”
Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish”
Issa Rae – “Insecure”
Catherine O’hara – “Schitt’s Creek”
Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV
Jeremy Irons – “‘Watchmen”
Hugh Jackman – “Bad Education”
Paul Mescal – “Normal people”
Jeremy Pope – “Hollywood”
Mark Ruffallo – “I know this much is true”
Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV
Cate Blanchett – “Mrs. America”
Shira Haas – “Unorthodox”
Regina King – “’Watchmen”
Octavia Spencer – “Self made”
Kerry Washington – “Little fires everywhere”
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
Giancarlo Esposito – “Better Call Saul”
Bradley Whitford – “O conto da aia”
Billy Crudup – “The Morning show”
Mark Duplass – “The Morning show”
Nicholas Braun – “Succession”
Kieran Culkin – “Succession”
Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession”
Jeffrey Wright – “Westworld”
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
Laura Dern – “Big Little Lies”
Meryl Streep – “Big Little Lies”
Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”
Samira Wiley – “O conto da aia”
Fiona Shaw – “Killing Eve”
Julia Garner – “Ozark”
Sarah Snook – “Succession”
Thandie Newton – “Westworld”
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
Betty Gilpin – “Glow”
D’Arcy Carden – “The good place”
Yvonne Orji – “Insecure”
Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Marin Hinkle – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Kate McKinnon – “Saturday Night Live”
Cecily Strong – “Saturday Night Live”
Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
Andre Braugher – “Brooklyn 99”
William Jackson Harper – “The good place”
Alan Arkin – “The Kominsky Method”
Sterling K. Brown – “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Tony Shalhoub – “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Mahershala Ali – Ramy
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek”
Melhor minissérie
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Melhor Reality Show de Competição
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Melhor filme para TV
“American Son”
“Bad education”
“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones”
“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”
“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend”
Melhor programa de variedades
“The daily show with Trevor Noah”
“Full frontal with Samantha Bee”
“Jimmy Kimmel live!”
“Last week tonight with John Oliver”
“The late show with Stephen Colbert”