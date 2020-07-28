Emmy 2020: Netflix domina lista de indicados

A lista de indicados para o Emmy 2020, considerado o Oscar da televisão, foi anunciada nesta terça-feira. A cerimônia, que será online devido à pandemia do novo coronavírus acontecerá em setembro e premiará produções em categorias como Melhor Série de Drama, Melhor Série de Comédia e Melhor Elenco.

Watchmen, da HBO, ficou em primeiro lugar nas indicações à premiação, com 26, seguido por A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (20), Ozark (18), Sucession (18), The Mandalorian (15), Schitt’s Creek (15), Saturday Night Live (15) e The Crown (13).

A Netflix lidera as indicações em totais por plataforma, com 160, estabelecendo um recorde anteriormente ocupado pela HBO com 137 indicações em 2019. A HBO teve a segunda maior indicações com 107, e completando os cinco primeiros foram NBC com 47, ABC com 36 e FX com 33.

A cerimônia será apresentada por Laverne Cox (Inventando Anna), Josh Gad (Central Park), Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason) e pelo presidente da Academia de Televisão e CEO Frank Scherma.

Veja a lista de indicados nas principais abaixo:

Melhor série de drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Melhor série de comédia

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Melhor atriz em série de drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Zendaya, Euphoria

A atriz Zendaya: indicação por Euphoria, da HBO A atriz Zendaya: indicação por Euphoria, da HBO

Melhor ator em série de drama

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

Ted Danson – “The good place”

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method”

Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Don Cheadle – “Black Monday”

Ramy Yousseff – “Ramy”

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Christina Applegate – “Dead to me”

Linda Cardellini – “Dead to me”

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Catherine O’hara – “Schitt’s Creek”

Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV

Jeremy Irons – “‘Watchmen”

Hugh Jackman – “Bad Education”

Paul Mescal – “Normal people”

Jeremy Pope – “Hollywood”

Mark Ruffallo – “I know this much is true”

Mark Ruffalo: indicado por “I know this much is true” Mark Ruffalo: indicado por “I know this much is true”

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV

Cate Blanchett – “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas – “Unorthodox”

Regina King – “’Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer – “Self made”

Kerry Washington – “Little fires everywhere”

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Giancarlo Esposito – “Better Call Saul”

Bradley Whitford – “O conto da aia”

Billy Crudup – “The Morning show”

Mark Duplass – “The Morning show”

Nicholas Braun – “Succession”

Kieran Culkin – “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession”

Jeffrey Wright – “Westworld”

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Laura Dern – “Big Little Lies”

Meryl Streep – “Big Little Lies”

Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”

Samira Wiley – “O conto da aia”

Fiona Shaw – “Killing Eve”

Julia Garner – “Ozark”

Sarah Snook – “Succession”

Thandie Newton – “Westworld”

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Betty Gilpin – “Glow”

D’Arcy Carden – “The good place”

Yvonne Orji – “Insecure”

Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Marin Hinkle – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon – “Saturday Night Live”

Cecily Strong – “Saturday Night Live”

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Andre Braugher – “Brooklyn 99”

William Jackson Harper – “The good place”

Alan Arkin – “The Kominsky Method”

Sterling K. Brown – “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tony Shalhoub – “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Mahershala Ali – Ramy

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek”

Alan Arkin, em “O Método Kominsky” Alan Arkin, em “O Método Kominsky”

Melhor minissérie

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Melhor Reality Show de Competição

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Melhor filme para TV

“American Son”

“Bad education”

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones”

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend”

Melhor programa de variedades

“The daily show with Trevor Noah”

“Full frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel live!”

“Last week tonight with John Oliver”

“The late show with Stephen Colbert”