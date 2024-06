69% dos brasileiros acreditam que seus aparelhos espionam suas conversas

3/7 A sign in the reception area at the Google DeepMind headquarters in London, UK, on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Google DeepMind has released a new version of AlphaFold which broke ground predicting notoriously tricky protein structures that puts the artificial intelligence software on a path to make breakthroughs in biology research and create a business that its chief executive says could be worth north of $100 billion. Photographer: Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Localizado em Londres, Reino Unido, o DeepMind Lab é famoso pelo desenvolvimento do AlphaFold, um programa de IA que previu estruturas de proteínas com precisão sem precedentes, impactando a biologia molecular.)