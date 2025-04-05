Terremoto em Mianmar já deixou mais de 3.300 mortos

O número de mortos do terremoto em Mianmar já ultrapassa os 3.300, anunciou a imprensa estatal neste sábado, 5.
O terremoto de 28 de março destruiu edifícios e infraestruturas em todo o país, matando 3.354 pessoas e deixando 4.508 feridos, com 220 desaparecidos, segundo novos números divulgados pela imprensa estatal.
Mais de uma semana após o desastre, muitas pessoas ainda estão sem abrigo, forçadas a dormir ao relento porque suas casas foram destruídas ou porque temem novos deslizamentos de terra.
As Nações Unidas estimam que mais de três milhões de pessoas podem ter sido afetadas pelo terremoto de magnitude 7,7 em um país que já sofre as consequências de quatro anos de uma guerra civil.
"A destruição é impressionante", escreveu Tom Fletcher, a principal autoridade em assuntos humanitários e de assistência da ONU, no X.
"O mundo precisa se unir para apoiar o povo de Mianmar", acrescentou.
O país asiático é governado por uma junta militar liderada pelo general Min Aung Hlaing desde o golpe de 2021 que desencadeou uma guerra civil.
De acordo com a ONU, a junta realizou dezenas de ataques desde o terremoto e mesmo após declarar uma trégua temporária na quarta-feira.
-
1/11
Emergency services crew survey the site of a collapsed building in Bangkok on March 28, 2025, following an earthquake. A massive earthquake on March 28 turned a major hospital in Myanmar's capital into a "mass casualty area", while at least three people were killed and dozens trapped in neighbouring Thailand when a skyscraper collapsed. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)
(THAILAND-MYANMAR-QUAKE)
-
2/11
The debris of a construction site is pictured after a building collapsed in Bangkok on March 28, 2025, following an earthquake. A powerful earthquake rocked central Myanmar on March 28, buckling roads in capital Naypyidaw, damaging buildings and forcing people to flee into the streets in neighbouring Thailand. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)
(THAILAND-MYANMAR-QUAKE)
-
3/11
Blood is seen on the face of an earthquake survivors as she rests in a hospital in Naypyidaw on March 28, 2025, after an earthquake in central Myanmar. A powerful earthquake rocked central Myanmar on March 28, buckling roads in capital Naypyidaw, damaging buildings and forcing people to flee into the streets in neighbouring Thailand. (Photo by Sai Aung MAIN / AFP)
(MYANMAR-THAILAND-QUAKE)
-
4/11
A man walks along a damaged road in Naypyidaw on March 28, 2025, after an earthquake in central Myanmar. A powerful earthquake hit Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on March 28, turning a major hospital in the Burmese capital into a "mass casualty area" and trapping dozens of workers in an under-construction skyscraper in Bangkok. (Photo by Sai Aung MAIN / AFP)
(MYANMAR-THAILAND-QUAKE)
-
5/11
A rescue worker looks at debris at a construction site after a building collapsed in Bangkok on March 28, 2025, following an earthquake. A powerful earthquake rocked central Myanmar on March 28, buckling roads in capital Naypyidaw, damaging buildings and forcing people to flee into the streets in neighbouring Thailand. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)
(THAILAND-MYANMAR-QUAKE)
-
6/11
Rescue workers stand near the debris of a construction site after a building collapsed in Bangkok on March 28, 2025, following an earthquake. A powerful earthquake rocked central Myanmar on March 28, buckling roads in capital Naypyidaw, damaging buildings and forcing people to flee into the streets in neighbouring Thailand. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)
(THAILAND-MYANMAR-QUAKE)
-
7/11
Rescue teams are seen at a construction site where a building collapsed in Bangkok on March 28, 2025, after an earthquake. A powerful earthquake rocked central Myanmar on March 28, buckling roads in capital Naypyidaw, damaging buildings and forcing people to flee into the streets in neighbouring Thailand. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)
(THAILAND-MYANMAR-QUAKE)
-
8/11
Medical workers and people walk past boxes of medical material placed in the compound of a hospital in Naypyidaw on March 28, 2025, after an earthquake in central Myanmar. A powerful earthquake rocked central Myanmar on March 28, buckling roads in capital Naypyidaw, damaging buildings and forcing people to flee into the streets in neighbouring Thailand. (Photo by Sai Aung MAIN / AFP)
(MYANMAR-THAILAND-QUAKE)
-
9/11
Patients lie on beds in the compound of Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok on March 28, 2025, after an earthquake in central Myanmar. A powerful earthquake rocked central Myanmar on March 28, buckling roads in capital Naypyidaw, damaging buildings and forcing people to flee into the streets in neighbouring Thailand. (Photo by Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP)
(THAILAND-MYANMAR-QUAKE)
-
10/11
Rescue workers walk past the debris of a construction site after a building collapsed in Bangkok on March 28, 2025, following an earthquake. A powerful earthquake rocked central Myanmar on March 28, buckling roads in capital Naypyidaw, damaging buildings and forcing people to flee into the streets in neighbouring Thailand. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)
(THAILAND-MYANMAR-QUAKE)
-
11/11
Medical workers transport an earthquake casualty in the compound of a hospital in Naypyidaw on March 28, 2025, after an earthquake in central Myanmar. A powerful earthquake rocked central Myanmar on March 28, buckling roads in capital Naypyidaw, damaging buildings and forcing people to flee into the streets in neighbouring Thailand. (Photo by Sai Aung MAIN / AFP)
(MYANMAR-THAILAND-QUAKE)