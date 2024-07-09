Olimpíadas de Paris podem ter táxis voadores elétricos após 'sinal verde' do governo

1/8 This photograph shows the construction site of Parc des Champions (Champion's Park) at the foot of the Eiffel Tower at the Trocadero for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on July 4, 2024. The Parc des Champions is a celebration site, which will be accessible for the public to see the Olympic medallists a day after their exploits. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images) (Construção de área para cerimônia dos jogos de Olímpicos de Paris 2024)

2/8 A man wearing a bib with Paris 2024 jersey the construction site of Parc des Champions (Champion's Park) at the foot of the Eiffel Tower at the Trocadero for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on July 4, 2024. The Parc des Champions is a celebration site, which will be accessible for the public to see the Olympic medallists a day after their exploits. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images) (FRANCE-OLY-PARIS-2024-VENUE)

3/8 PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 30: Tourists at Trocadero Plaza admire the Eiffel Tower adorned with Olympic rings, celebrating the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, on June 30, 2024 in Paris, France. Paris anticipates over 11 million visitors for the XXXIII Olympic Summer Games, primarily from France, as the city prepares for the event from July 26 to August 11 (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Símbolo dos jogos olímpicos na Torre Eifel, em Paris)

4/8 PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 03: General view inside the Skatepark area during the Unveiling of the Competition Areas for the BMX Freestyle and Skateboarding Events for Paris Olympics 2024 at Place de la Concorde on July 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images) (Construção de área para disputas de skate, nos jogos de Olímpicos de Paris 2024)

5/8 Construção de área para disputas de skate, nos jogos de Olímpicos de Paris 2024 (Construção de área para disputas de skate, nos jogos de Olímpicos de Paris 2024)

6/8 PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 30: The Eiffel Tower adorned with Olympic rings, celebrating the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, on June 30, 2024 in Paris, France. Paris anticipates over 11 million visitors for the XXXIII Olympic Summer Games, primarily from France, as the city prepares for the event from July 26 to August 11 (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Construção de área para cerimônia dos jogos de Olímpicos de Paris 2024)

7/8 PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower on June 28, 2024 in Paris, France. The 2024 Summer Olympic Games begin on July 26. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images) (Torre Eifel)