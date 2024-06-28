Lula confirma visita a ‘amigo’ Arce após tentativa de golpe na Bolívia

O presidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva confirmou nesta quinta-feira, 27, que visitará o “amigo" Luis Arce, presidente da Bolívia, em julho para defender a democracia após o fracassado golpe de Estado no país. Lula disse em entrevista à rádio Itatiaia que estará na cidade boliviana de Santa Cruz de la Sierra no dia 9 de julho para “fortalecer Luis Arce, fortalecer a democracia”.
A viagem do presidente à Bolívia foi marcada antes de um grupo de soldados se mobilizar nesta quarta-feira, 26, no centro do poder em La Paz, em uma tentativa frustrada de derrubar Arce.
O encontro entre os dois líderes deverá focar em questões comerciais e projetos de integração entre os países vizinhos, e haverá um encontro com empresários bolivianos.
Lula afirmou que a Bolívia atrai “muitos interesses internacionais” pelos seus importantes recursos de lítio e gás, e que “as pessoas têm que ter em mente que há interesses em dar um golpe de Estado”.
“Sou contra o golpe e a favor da democracia”, disse.
Lula viajará à Bolívia após participar da cúpula do Mercosul em Assunção, no dia 8 de julho.
Militar durante mobilização na sede do governo da Bolivia
Military troops are deployed outside the Quemado Palace at the Plaza de Armas in La Paz on June 26, 2024. Bolivian President Luis Arce on Wednesday denounced the unauthorized gathering of soldiers and tanks outside government buildings in the capital La Paz, saying "democracy must be respected."
Militares se concentram na Praça de Armas de La Paz, em frente à sede do governo, nesta quarta, 26
A soldier in an armored vehicle is deployed outside the Quemado Palace at the Plaza de Armas in La Paz on June 26, 2024.
