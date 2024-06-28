Exame.com

Número de detidos por golpe de Estado fracassado na Bolívia sobe para 21

Segundo informações oficiais, os três comandantes depostos do Exército, da Marinha e da Força Aérea estão envolvidos no cerco com tropas e tanques à sede presidencial

Publicado em 28 de junho de 2024 às 13h08.

As autoridades bolivianas prenderam 21 pessoas, incluindo os três ex-comandantes das Forças Armadas, pelo golpe frustrado contra o presidente Luis Arce, anunciou o governo nesta sexta-feira, 28. Até quinta-feira, 27, 17 militares da ativa, reformados e civis haviam sido detidos, mas nas últimas horas foram registradas quatro novas prisões.

Há “um total de 21 pessoas presas no caso denominado golpe de Estado fracassado”, afirmou o ministro do Governo (Interior), Eduardo del Castillo, em coletiva de imprensa.

O responsável destacou, entre as novas detenções, o general Marcelo Zegarra, ex-comandante da Força Aérea.

Zegarra foi preso quando compareceu perante a Promotoria com seus dois advogados. Os outros três novos detidos, três soldados de baixa patente, foram apresentados algemados e usando coletes à prova de balas.

Segundo informações oficiais, os três comandantes depostos do Exército, da Marinha e da Força Aérea estão envolvidos no cerco com tropas e tanques à sede presidencial ocorrido na quarta-feira (26).

À frente do plano estava, segundo o governo, o general Juan José Zúñiga, ex-comandante do Exército, que foi preso no mesmo dia junto com o vice-almirante Juan Arnez, da Marinha, após a retirada das tropas rebeldes.

Durante a rebelião militar, 14 civis foram feridos com projéteis disparados por soldados ao entrarem na praça onde fica o palácio presidencial.

Vários dos atacados foram operados “cirurgicamente”, segundo o presidente Luis Arce.

As autoridades continuam com investigações e operações para esclarecer a tentativa de golpe contra Arce, no poder desde o final de 2020.

“Desde o início afirmamos que Juan José Zúñiga não agiu sozinho, todas essas pessoas, essas 21 pessoas, não agiram unilateralmente”, comentou o ministro Del Castillo.

 

