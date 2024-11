De quantos estados Kamala precisa para ganhar as eleições dos EUA? Democrata e atual vice-presidente dos EUA disputa pleito contra o republicano e ex-presidente Donald Trump

JONESBORO, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 20: Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event at Divine Faith Ministries International on October 20, 2024 in Jonesboro, Georgia. Vice President Harris and Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, have been campaigning this week in the key battleground state of Georgia. Megan Varner/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Megan Varner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)