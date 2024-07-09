Brasil e Bolívia não podem tolerar "devaneios autoritários e golpismos", diz Lula

Brasil e Bolívia não podem tolerar "devaneios autoritários e golpismos", disse nesta terça-feira, 9, o presidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, durante encontro com o colega Luis Arce na cidade boliviana de Santa Cruz de La Sierra.
"Temos a enorme responsabilidade de defender a democracia contra as tentativas de retrocesso", ressaltou Lula, que chegou a Santa Cruz de La Sierra na véspera e se reuniu hoje com o presidente boliviano.
Lula lembrou em seu discurso os incidentes de 8 de janeiro de 2023, quando apoiadores do ex-presidente Jair Bolsonaro invadiram as sedes dos Três Poderes, em Brasília, e citou as crises políticas na Bolívia em 2019 e no mês passado.
Em tom reflexivo, disse que a manutenção do sistema democrático "provou ser ainda um terreno movediço". Arce agradeceu ao Brasil por condenar a tentativa de golpe na Bolívia e por sua solidariedade à democracia boliviana.
Sem citá-los diretamente, Lula fez alusão às diferenças entre Arce e seu mentor político, Evo Morales (2006-2019): "Em todo o mundo, a desunião das forças democráticas só tem servido à extrema direita."
Morales acusa o governo Arce de ter promovido uma decisão do Tribunal Constitucional para inabilitá-lo como candidato nas eleições de 2025. Os dois também divergem sobre a tentativa de golpe do mês passado.
Lula ainda deve participar na Bolívia de uma reunião com sindicatos de camponeses, entre outros compromissos políticos, e voltará para o país nas próximas horas.
