EMS grows with lab innovations — and strict financial discipline

2024 was a landmark year for EMS. On December 24th, the pharmaceutical company received authorization from the National Agency of Sanitation Vigilance (Anvisa) to manufacture its first pens for the treatment of obesity and diabetes, positioning it at the forefront of promoting GLP-1 analogs.

The new medications entered the market this year. They are an example of how EMS has innovation as its main engine. In 2024, the company’s revenue grew 20%, to R$8,26 billion. Profits more than doubled, reaching R$852,73 million (this year’s numbers consider only EMS S.A., and not its holder, NC Farma, which encompasses other units in the group). Last year, in addition to the opening of a liraglutide pen factory in Hortolândia (SP), investments were made in several other units – from São Jerônimo (RS) to Manaus (AM) – to address demand increases across all business lines.

“We have made many adjustments also to become more productive”, affirms Marcus Sanchez, EMS’ vice president. At the current pace, there is still room for an increase in unit production, with a projected investment of R$1 billion over the next two years. However, from 2027 onwards, it will be necessary to build additional factories.

Besides the generic medications, its strong suit, the company is increasingly active in brand medications and those sold over the counter. The strategy here is to create new brands, strengthen existing ones, and pursue new acquisitions, says Sanchez. On this front, marketing is also critical: EMS is currently the largest frequent announcer in the country’s ads.

One of the mantras is to keep supporting research and development (R&D) at 6% of revenues, which grows each year. The R&D team is expected to grow from 800 to 1,000 people by 2026. The number of Ph.D.s, focused on more radical innovation, will nearly double, reaching 150 professionals. "We hope to increase by 40% our protocols submitted to Anvisa”, says Sanchez.

While the company prioritizes innovation in its primary business, in financial management, it opts for conservatism: EMS’s other mantra is to avoid debt. “We keep our philosophy to grow through revenue”, says Sanchez. It is a notable difference in Brazil, with interest rates at 15%.